NBA Trade Rumor: 4-Team Deal With Miami, Houston, Toronto & Charlotte

#Miami Heat
07.08.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Want to know the surest way to know if “The Chosen One” will choose Miami tonight? ESPN’s Chad Ford and Marc Stein are reporting a four-team trade is currently in the works involving the Bobcats, Heat, Rockets and Raptors.

The move would help to create even more cap space for Heat, who are now hoping to also sign free agent Mike Miller along with the intended big three (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh).

Here’s how it would all break down:

Charlotte would get Michael Beasley and Jared Jeffries
Houston would get Tyson Chandler
Heat would get Chris Bosh and even more money
Raptors would acquire a very big trade exception and I would imagine at least one first-round pick

One source indicates the main roadblock to the trade is that Toronto is uninterested in taking on almost $3.1 million in salary from the Rockets.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCHRIS BOSHDimeMagHouston RocketsJared JeffriesMIAMI HEATMICHAEL BEASLEYTORONTO RAPTORSTYSON CHANDLER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP