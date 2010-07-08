NBA Trade Rumor: 4-Team Deal With Miami, Houston, Toronto & Charlotte

Want to know the surest way to know if “The Chosen One” will choose Miami tonight? ESPN’s Chad Ford and Marc Stein are reporting a four-team trade is currently in the works involving the Bobcats, Heat, Rockets and Raptors.

The move would help to create even more cap space for Heat, who are now hoping to also sign free agent Mike Miller along with the intended big three (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh).

Here’s how it would all break down:

Charlotte would get Michael Beasley and Jared Jeffries

Houston would get Tyson Chandler

Heat would get Chris Bosh and even more money

Raptors would acquire a very big trade exception and I would imagine at least one first-round pick

One source indicates the main roadblock to the trade is that Toronto is uninterested in taking on almost $3.1 million in salary from the Rockets.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

