NBA Trade Rumor: Al Jefferson To Utah

Paul Millsap‘s excitement lasted less than one week. With Carlos Boozer bouncing to the Windy City, Millsap was in position to permanently step into the Utah starting lineup. But apparently, there’s going to be some competition out in Salt Lake.

Minnesota, forever trying to giveaway their best player, Al Jefferson, is going to send the power forward to the Jazz, according to reports.

As of right now, the Jazz are offering the $14 million trade exception acquired from the Boozer sign-and-trade to slide him into their lineup. They wouldn’t have to give up any players.

This is what ESPN.com’s Marc Stein is reporting:

The full extent of the package that Minnesota would receive in return was not immediately known, as one source told ESPN.com that the two teams were still discussing the terms of draft picks that Utah would send to seal the deal. But because its trade exception is large enough to absorb Jefferson’s $13 million salary next season, Utah can complete a trade for Jefferson without sending back any players to the Wolves. Sources with knowledge of Minnesota’s thinking said Monday that the Wolves’ main aim in shopping Jefferson in recent weeks has been securing multiple future first-round picks and taking back as little salary if possible. Via his Twitter account Monday night, Utah CEO Greg Miller wrote: “I just approved a Jazz roster move that I’m very excited about. Planning to share details tomorrow.”

Jefferson is the final remaining Celtic in Minnesota from the Kevin Garnett trade.

Dallas was primed to get its hands on Jefferson. However, Minnesota pulled out after the Mavs tried to force them into taking DeShawn Stevenson and Matt Carroll.

T-Wolves GM David Kahn is intent on clearing space in the front court with Michael Beasley, Kevin Love and a number of other big bodies. But, it’s hard to believe this is the best deal they can get for someone of Jefferson’s skill level, even if they are able to convince Utah to give up multiple first-round picks. With Jerry Sloan in the mix, the Jazz will be in the playoff hunt every season.

Utah does own Memphis’ first-rounder next year from the Ronnie Brewer trade, but it is Lottery-protected in 2011 and top-12 protected in 2012.

Jefferson would fill a huge need on Utah’s roster as far as low-post scoring. But, while he may be just as good if not better than Boozer, the former Dukie worked flawlessly with Deron Williams on the pick and roll. With Jefferson in the mix, the offense will probably have to be altered.

Hopefully Millsap doesn’t get too down. The Jazz is also without injured center Mehmet Okur, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season. There are doubts he will be ready to play on opening night. If that’s the case, Millsap will still get big minutes.

Either way, Utah needs a move like this because their All-Star point guard is getting restless.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.