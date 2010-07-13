NBA Trade Rumor: Al Jefferson To Utah

Paul Millsap‘s excitement lasted less than one week. With Carlos Boozer bouncing to the Windy City, Millsap was in position to permanently step into the Utah starting lineup. But apparently, there’s going to be some competition out in Salt Lake.
Minnesota, forever trying to giveaway their best player, Al Jefferson, is going to send the power forward to the Jazz, according to reports.
As of right now, the Jazz are offering the $14 million trade exception acquired from the Boozer sign-and-trade to slide him into their lineup. They wouldn’t have to give up any players.
This is what ESPN.com’s Marc Stein is reporting:
The full extent of the package that Minnesota would receive in return was not immediately known, as one source told ESPN.com that the two teams were still discussing the terms of draft picks that Utah would send to seal the deal.
But because its trade exception is large enough to absorb Jefferson’s $13 million salary next season, Utah can complete a trade for Jefferson without sending back any players to the Wolves. Sources with knowledge of Minnesota’s thinking said Monday that the Wolves’ main aim in shopping Jefferson in recent weeks has been securing multiple future first-round picks and taking back as little salary if possible.
Via his Twitter account Monday night, Utah CEO Greg Miller wrote: “I just approved a Jazz roster move that I’m very excited about. Planning to share details tomorrow.”
Jefferson is the final remaining Celtic in Minnesota from the Kevin Garnett trade.
Dallas was primed to get its hands on Jefferson. However, Minnesota pulled out after the Mavs tried to force them into taking DeShawn Stevenson and Matt Carroll.
T-Wolves GM David Kahn is intent on clearing space in the front court with Michael Beasley, Kevin Love and a number of other big bodies. But, it’s hard to believe this is the best deal they can get for someone of Jefferson’s skill level, even if they are able to convince Utah to give up multiple first-round picks. With Jerry Sloan in the mix, the Jazz will be in the playoff hunt every season.
Utah does own Memphis’ first-rounder next year from the Ronnie Brewer trade, but it is Lottery-protected in 2011 and top-12 protected in 2012.
Jefferson would fill a huge need on Utah’s roster as far as low-post scoring. But, while he may be just as good if not better than Boozer, the former Dukie worked flawlessly with Deron Williams on the pick and roll. With Jefferson in the mix, the offense will probably have to be altered.
Hopefully Millsap doesn’t get too down. The Jazz is also without injured center Mehmet Okur, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season. There are doubts he will be ready to play on opening night. If that’s the case, Millsap will still get big minutes.
Either way, Utah needs a move like this because their All-Star point guard is getting restless.
What do you think?
Hell yes. Can’t wait. So relieved and excited about this move for the Jazz. Could have the
Actually better than with Boozer. More inside length is exactly what we need!!
It’s been noted though dime, that Millsap will start 4 and Al 5, bringing Okur off the bench.
Yeah…not a bad pickup. As a Jazz fan in SLC…I also “approve” this trade. How many more years on Jefferson’s contract?
Why would Minnesota do this? They seem intent on consistantly sucking.
sucks to be big al.. from minnesota to utah. its like trading in a turd sandwich for a shit salad.
CTP – Interesting lineup scenario.
Sloan has played around with lineups like that before. Okur gives the Jazz a lot of space when he’s in the lineup, maybe he could be in the mix too if this deal goes through.
I too like the idea of this move, we’ll see what the Jazz would have to give up to get him.
Wtf … they are trading a 20-10 player with low post skills for nothing.
incredible job by Utah if they pull this off. they get a better player than Boozer with a shorter contract
In today’s edition of What Else Is New:
Jazz trade for ANOTHER PF who is a carbon-copy of Paul Millsap.
Minnesota decides to trade ‘franchise player’ in an apparent attempt to keep franchise tag as ‘dumbest NBA franchise in recent memory’ while apparently following the gameplan of sucking for eternity.
shit salad > eazy yeezy
KAHHHHNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
20-10 guys are hard to find in this league and the Wolves are trying to give one away. Why doesn’t Kurt Rambis scrap his dreams of running the Triangle offense because with or without Big Al they still suck. Cater to your best player and the rest of those scrubs will fall in line. The Wolves will never get value in return if everyone knows that you are trying to rid yourself of a player. I wish the Pistons had Big Al, we could use him.
In Utah’s case, you do whatever you can to keep D Will happy because if he leaves Jerry Sloan will retire… and nobody wants to see that.
Hey Eazy Sleezy: You can still get whatever serving of crack and whores that you want in SLC. Come on down, you’ll love it.
On the trade: Near miracle move by Oconner. Let’s recap: he gets Chicago to include the trade exception out of the kindness of their hearts and turns losing Boozer into Big Al. Pretty friggin amazing if you ask me. Chicago did not have to give that exception to us.
Great chess move by Utah to lose Boozer but bounce back with Big Al.
Don’t really understand the moves Minnesota has been making over the last few years. This team could have fielded a young, athletic, high-basketball IQ core to build around had they just kept both O.J. Mayo AND Brandon Roy to team up with Al Jefferson. A terrific back-to-the-basket player and inside presence coupled with an explosive backcourt could have had Minnesota looking more like the Oklahoma City Thunder right now. Talented enough to contend with the upper echeon teams while also young enough to have time to grow and expand into becoming an upper echelon team.
Timberwolves are REALLY turning into a terribly run organization. How much longer b4 they fire Kahn already. This guy has made TERRIBLE moves for god knows how long.
“KAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHNNNNNN”
SMH
I can’t believe the T-wolves can’t get a better deal than a couple of draft picks or Stevenson/Carroll for Big Al. The only thing worst than taking the Utah deal would be taking the Mavs deal….
If you Utah pull this off massive props to them. As for the T-wolves well done for helping making everyone but yourselves be great. Good job Kahn good job….
Wow I mean two seasons ago before Al Jefferson was injured and Kevin McHale was coaching this t wolves team looked pretty good with Al putting up all star numbers but now thanks to that yard David Kahn the timberwolves are gonna suck for the next few years.
Awesome move for the Jazz if this goes down. Their front office has taken a lot of heat the past week and it is good to see them come up with a genius move like this. Al Jefferson could bust out in a system like Utah.
I think this will make for an interesting tweak of Sloan’s system. Millsap running pick&roll/pop with DWill, and Al Jeff in the deep interior working his game, and G Heyward floating around the perimeter spacing things out. I’m excited to see what it will look like. Exciting move for the Jazz especially with the lack of moves of late.
@Luigi Bros – Do you watch ball man? Big Al – when healthy – is a consistent 18-10 guy who’s one of the 5 best post scorers in the league. He is slow as dirt, fouls constantly, and isn’t the best defender, but offensively he’s special. He’s also paid quite a bit and is coming off (2 years removed) a major injury – though he never had hops anyway, so it shouldn’t change much. Millsap’s got game, but dude’s basically like Luis Scola. Both are nice, but Big Al has got waaaay more offense.
and I don’t get WTF they’re doing in Minnesota. They draft all PGs one year, then all 3s (and trade for one) the next year, then they give away their best player for nothing right after. Whaaaaaaat???
twolves are making a mess. first they sign darko for $20mil and now they wanna sell al jefferson for a ham sandwich.
in the words of charlie brown: good grief.
i keep telling yall, despite the record the Nets had, minnesota was actually the WORST team in the nba last year. they just sucked.
Minnesota have their franchise already, Darko is the future.
The fact that they are ACTIVELY trying to get rid of their best player just fing shocks me. My lil’ sister can GM better than that.
KKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN!!
2 seasons ago everyone was raving that AJ had the BEST post game in the league! Almost as many moves and fakes as McHale!
One injury filled season and he is being given away? If he comes back with his legs under him again, he is gonna be better for the jazz then boozer was!
Minnesota was my favorit franchiese during the KG days. Im a long distance fan but i could relate to Minnesota.
But its a complete mess now. No doubt in my mind that the Wolves will be the worst team in the L next season. No doubt.
KKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN!!
Nice addition. Now, Utah just needs to find a shooter and you have to consider them a top tier team in the west.
The Utah organization has done a helluva job considering they are one of the smallest (if not the smallest) market team in the NBA.
GOT DAMMIT Chicago! You gave 80mil to Boozer while Al Jeff is being giving away for 3 magic beans!
Al Jeffs contract also is a declinging contract. Which would be almost close to perfect to help extend DRose later on, plus Jefferson can hit the little mid range jumper so the lane wouldn’t be clogged.
Instead we get Boozer (Who can’t post up for ish being that he is an unathletic 6’7 260 pounder) who doesn’t CREATE points for himself and teammates and I doubt he has ever seen a double team in his life. How does that help the Bulls? Man we are going to be mediocre until his contract runs out or we trade him.
Al Jeffs (20-10-2)decling contract from $13mill > Boozers (20-10-0-0-0) $80mil! How is it that i’m the only one who sees this. FLUCK YOU CHICAGO BRASS. And If JJ Reddicks deal isn’t matched by Orlando I’m boycotting the next 5 years, and I’ll pray that Derrick Rose goes to play in Miami with Bron, Bosh and DWade. A fool and his money will soon part ways… and Boozer is the axe to split that up
@Chicagorilla
The only reason Utah could get Al was because of you guys, the trade exception they got front he Boozer signing.
However I think Booz fits with Rose better than Al and with the addition of some bench scoring could send Chitown into contender status
i gotta get in on this…
KAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHNNNNNN!!!!!!
@chicagorilla
Boozer is a great signing for the bulls because have been dire need of a post scoring since forever and he is a great pick & roll player which drose needs and whatever he lacks on D, noah can cleanup. Plus we had no pure shooters once BG left and we picked up two of the best white boys doin it. Besides the hype of the 3 Kings, the bulls have had the best free agency and props to the front office for filling our holes.
And David Kahn is the biggest moron in sportsand is dumb & dumber all in one, a bum off the street could make better decisions (last yr, draft 2 pgs back to back in top 5 then sign a free agent pg…mind boggling and this yr draft a sf then trade for another sf then give away best player for peanuts). And kahn wont be close to getting no time soon…hilarioussssss in his ineptedness
I’m having a little difficulty understanding why the Jazz would make this move. Its true that the Jazz needed to make a move, but they needed an interior defender, somebody who could give them more than 1.3 blocks a night. Its also partly my own ignorance of him seeing as how he played for the T-wolves last season.
Still this contract pushes the Jazz towards luxury tax territory again, and I truly don’t see this as making them a top 3 team in the West. After all, that is what they want and need. The jazz need homecourt advantage in the playoffs and need to avoid the lakers until the conference finals, and I just don’t understand how this trade helps them.
Matt, who would you have got then?
Dwight Howard? You should take a look at the list of free agents, and then re-assess that statement. The Jazz are amazing at making something out of nothing. Hats off to them.
CP
Most of my concern comes from the fact that they are now again in luxury tax territory, and I don’t know if this replacement for boozer is truly worth it.
And if you are offering Dwight Howard, hells yea I’d take him
ha. I would take Dwight as well. Jazz owners paid the luxury tax last year, and are again this year.
Since Utah is small, everyone just assumes that the owners wont pay it.. But the Jazz have never had a problem with selling tickets. (Consistent sellouts every night), so they continue to pay the tax.
This helps the Jazz because Al Jefferson averages 20-10, and is taller than Carlos Boozer. Which essentially means, the Jazz will be even better off. What is better than finishing 5th (by one game!) last year? I would say somewhere in the neighborhood of 2nd 3rd or 4th.
I will take it!