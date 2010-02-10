NBA trade rumor: Amar’e Stoudemire to Miami for Michael Beasley

When I wrote recently that Michael Beasley is still in the running to become a Top-10 player in the League, I made sure to leave room for the possibility that it could happen somewhere other than Miami. That address change could be coming sooner than I thought.
According to “an NBA source” cited by Yahoo! Sports, the Heat are in pursuit of Amar’e Stoudemire, and Beasley is at the center of their pitch:
The Heat have discussed several scenarios with the Suns, including packages that include combinations of young players (Michael Beasley, Dorell Wright) and expiring contracts (Jermaine O’Neal and Quentin Richardson). The Heat are also willing to part with their 2010 first-round draft pick.
“Nobody is pushing harder on this than (Pat) Riley,” one league source said.
The Suns are believed to be in discussions with as many as six teams, although more may yet show themselves before the Feb. 18 trade deadline. The Philadelphia 76ers remain involved, but have rejected the Suns’ attempts to attach guard Jason Richardson to a larger package that would include Samuel Dalembert and Andre Iguodala.
League sources say the Sacramento Kings also have discussed a package that would include sending Kevin Martin to the Suns for Stoudemire.
No stranger to trade rumors over the last year, Amar’e isn’t reading too much into anything until he hears it from the Suns. At the same time, he feels he can dominate on any team and in any system, so Philly is just the same as Miami or Sacramento to him — but Miami offers a chance to make a long playoff run with Dwyane Wade.
Packaging Beasley, Q-Rich and Wright for Stoudemire works out money-wise. So would a trade sending Amar’e and J-Rich to Miami for O’Neal, Beasley and Wright. And for the Heat, the long-term prospect of D-Wade being more likely to re-sign if he knows he’s got Amar’e in the fold is priceless.
Which Amar’e-to-Miami scenario makes the most sense for both teams?
Not a huge fan of this. The Heat need a big that can defend. Also, what if Amare leaves? I feel like you can keep Beasley and build around him, Wade, and a free agent big (Bosh or Boozer?) and have a much better team that way. BUT that’s assuming Wade really wants to stay…
I have a hard time believing that Riley is trying to push for a big man that doesn’t rebound well. Steve Kerr is pretty retarded though so if we can get Amar’e for like Q, Dorell, Cook, and Yakouba then I’m all for it.
Yeah the Heats bench is thin as it is…Trading away two wings would hurt more than help…Not to mention if you bring in Amare and trade Oneal that sends HAslem to the bench then who do you run at center? The only trade I would take is Beasley for Amare straight up!
Amar’e can play center with Haslem at PF.
No, no, no, no…
…”At the same time, he feels he can dominate on any team and in any system, so Philly is just the same as Miami or Sacramento to him…”
LMAO…
Please NBA just make some type of big trade. Something. Just want to see some dudes in a change of scenery trying to make things happen on the court.
Trading this year has been BOOOOOORING.
Stinkin “LeBron Act”
Really Amare is a good player. Trading for beasley right now would be purely because of wade and this whole peak of his career thing. I dont like the idea but its about winning now for the heat. If beasley gets traded I think he will be a good player its unfortunate miami’s system isnt great at developing players at a faster rate.
FUCK THIS TRADE!!! in a couple years B-Easy will be better than Amar’e. riley and the heat are grooming him the right way with his defense and playing within the game. And giving away Q-Rich and D-Wright…ummm…who’s going to play small forward?
Stay the course Riles and wait for the offseason. I’m sure not ALL of the FAs are going to stay with their teams. We’ll be able to steal someone of value.
The Heat needs to make this trade. I dont see them going deep into the playoffs with JO manning the pain.
@Austin…that front line would get murdered!
Beasley just does not impress me at all. Just kind of seems to play unmotivated and like he’s got his head up his butt. Makes Josh Smith seem like he has Larry Bird/Magic court smarts in comparison.
He’s got about the same chance of being a top 10 talent in the league as I have of developing a 40 inch vertical leap as a 40-year old.
Miami should pull the trigger.
@Austin…BTW what you got planned for your B-Day tomorrow my man?
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! Both guys are straight where they are now.
DIME making outlandish claims like they invented the question mark… Beasley as a top 10 player? Never. Well, maybe in the Chinese Basketball League.
Amare hasn’t dominated since the Suns played the Spurs in the 2005 playoffs. Prove me wrong.
@BIGShoTBoB — Whatever makes me forget I’m getting closer to 30.
they wont have any small forwards this year, but maybe they are just opening up for a free agent signing of another young talented free agent … **cough cough** LEBRON JAMES!?
hmmm?
hows that for a mind blower. haha
i like Amare, but IMO, he is only effective in an up and down system. i don’t really think he is effective in a half court set up. MIami plays half court………
Miami + Amare = FAIL.
i heard the pistons were trying to do a trade as well:
1. BG to Philly
2. Iggy to PHO
3. Amare to Detroit
plus the little pieces to make everyone happy.
Well, the above scenario for Detroit = FAIL.
Again, Detroit is half court, even though Coach Que is trying to make them an up and down team, they are half court.
IMO, Amare would work with the below PG’s (besides Nash):
1.CP3
2.Devin Harris
3.BJennings
These cats run!
Talk amongst yourselves… . . . . . . .
IM WITH U BEAS 100% WHERE EVER U GO I GO 100 MY DUDE LOVE BRA!!! GOD BLESS U & YOUR FAMILY
Amare wont get as many open shots without Nash setting him up. I don’t think he’ll be as good a player without him.
Well beasley plays no defense and and Amare also plays no defense. Beasley can hit some 3s, both have nice perimeter games, and Amare takes it stronger to the hole because beasley seems like he doesnt lift weights at all when he drives as big as and as talented as he is and always want to shoot to mush. I think Riley should just wait for 2010 like he said and go get Bosh who is the best of both worlds, But i think they are trying to let beasley since him and cook are the only ones who are schedule to come back next year so that they wont have 2 PF which would also make since and Amare is expiring to so they can see how he would work out over Bosh but Bosh is the answer if you ask me.
Yo, why is everyone dogging Amare like he’s trash or something? The guy is still not 30 yet and he’s still putting up double doubles after knee surgery and losing his eyeball twice! I mean come on! Who on the Suns or ever played in the run and gun Sun system plays defense??? We’ve only seen Amare in this system so we don’t know what he’s capable of in another system with another superstar.
IMO, this is a plus for Miami….half court offense or not, Wade with a quick big who wants to play, and then possibly J Rich as 6th man, equals a win for me.
But as usual, I would love to see Amare in a Sixers uniform as I still get sick to my stomach watching them play what they consider “basketball”
Oh and I agree with Gee….make some trades of somebody! This season has been trash with the trades
Good trade scenario for the Heat. Amar’e is from Florida, and with the state income tax not being there, he’d be likely to re-sign.
if he doesn’t then it’ll free up more money for miami to sign 2 other FA to pair with Wade.
Not a good deal for Phoenix.
Michael Beasley is not that good. at best, he’s glenn robinson the way that al jefferson is vin baker.
Beasley doesnt really have a position in the NBA.
he’s not really a power forward (although he’s 6’9). and he’s not really a small forward.
so, i see why Miami would part with him.
but i dont see how this deal would help phoenix in the short term or long term……
@mike honcho
Amare is far from trash but he is overrated. Of the impending free agents I’d take James, Wade, Bosh, and Boozer over him. As far as power forwards are concerned I can easily name 10 I’d rather have.
Yo Austin, didn’t realize your birthday was coming up. Have a good one brotha. I’m only 25 but I’m dreading 30 also for some reason what the hell is about 30 anyway?
I’ve been pushing for Amare to get in a Heat uniform since the trade rumor came up last season! Stat and D Wade would work very well with one another and against the East’s smaller centers, Amare could reasonably improve his numbers.
Everyone has pointed out the negatives… so here are som positives to this happening:
1) Amare gets motivated to PROVE that he can be a superstar without Nash.
2) Without Phoenix’s emphasis on the 3 ball, Amare now has no option but to command the post and go to work. I see an improvement here.
3) Amare has played in a system that allows Nash to hold the ball the entire shot clock, so playing with Wade won’t be a problem.
4) Wade will actually be able to run the pick and roll… imagine that!
5) Beasley develops into a 3 point threat – or doesn’t and gets buried on the bench. Either way, he learns a new style that may suit his “work ethic.”
6) Nash gets to prove that he is one of the best the league has seen when he TURNS B Easy into a top 10 player.
7) Wade stays, Amare stays, LeBron signs…
Just my thoughts, but I would love to see this happen.
LL
So tired of fellow Heat fans’ silly attachment to Beasley. He’s very talented, but so far just a headcase-waste. We don’t have time to “bring him along” for a couple years because a). Wade could be gone in a few months and b). in a few years, Wade will not be capable of leading a team to a championship unless its roster is stacked. He’s only got a few more years where he’ll be able to put an underdog-contender or darkhorse team (assuming the Heat can ever even reach that level) on his back and carry them.
The same criticisms of Beasley’s game that were applicable his rookie year still apply. He still plays no defense, still makes boneheaded mistakes, and still is a black hole on offense. And when Beasley plays his game, it takes Wade out of his because Beasley needs to have the ball in order to operate.
1) Amare gets motivated to PROVE that he can be a superstar without Nash.
– any superstar that needs to be Motivated to play good is garbage.
2) Without Phoenix’s emphasis on the 3 ball, Amare now has no option but to command the post and go to work. I see an improvement here.
– without the 3 ball, defenses can sag inside and make it hard for the post players to operate
3) Amare has played in a system that allows Nash to hold the ball the entire shot clock, so playing with Wade won’t be a problem.
– only Wade has probably 18.3% of Nash’s court vision
4) Wade will actually be able to run the pick and roll… imagine that!
– I’d go under any pick and roll Wade does, and live with him shooting 3’s
5) Beasley develops into a 3 point threat – or doesn’t and gets buried on the bench. Either way, he learns a new style that may suit his “work ethic.”
– yes, good for him!
6) Nash gets to prove that he is one of the best the league has seen when he TURNS B Easy into a top 10 player.
– Nash doesn’t need to prove anything anymore
7) Wade stays, Amare stays, LeBron signs…
– Miami needs at least 2 more players to field in a team. Wade + Amare + Lebron = salary cap
@alex
Touche.
But I think some of points make perfect sense. Plus, I agree with GAGE – I am a Heat fan with NO ATTACHMENT to Beasley. None. The dude is not going to be great… I would love to eat my words, but he is simply not progressing quickly enough. He should have stayed in school. If we can get rid of him I would gladly take Amare.
As to your points:
1) No, no superstar needs to be motivated… that’s just why we see the contract year career numbers move happen again and again… When you play on that level, you do need some things to motivate you to change the way you play. I’m a great salesman, but I sure do love when I get motivated with bonuses…
2) True.
3) This is opinion. I will not argue that Wade the sees the floor close to as well as Nash does, But that doesn’t mean he is a horrible passer. D Wade routinely finds the open man when he is doubled, and if he has a guy he can lob it up to, it will be even easier for him.
4) Options. Right now, Wade has no one to play with. There is no OPTION for a pick and roll. Nothing. Going under the screen with Wade and doubling the roll might prevent a 3 point shot, but when you cut weak side off of a subsequent pick, you’ll have a layup.
5) …
6) Your right, bad choice of words. Should have said, ‘Nash gets to SHOW that he is one the best in the league..’
7) Nope. Give me LeBron, Wade, Amare, Joel Anthony, and Rafer Alston. With a decent bench, this team would be in the eastern conf finals. Easy.
I like the trade that does not include Q. Rich cus Miami needs him and then next season they can throw some money at Rudy Gay. With Dwyane Wade, Amare, and Rudy Gay Christ that would be some exciting shit. That would be fastbreak Dunks all day.
Let me give you an example of what will happen to Amare to Heat fans. Was Shawn Marion the same Marion you thought you were getting from the Suns in that trade for Shaq?
People kept saying he’ll get his stats like he did before Nash but that was not the case. If this trade goes down Beasley’s stats go up and Amare’s go down. If I’m the Suns does this in a heartbeat!
Suns trainers worked wonders with Shaq and GHill they might be able to do the same thing with JO.
I think dime or some other outlet should make a list of players who are about to get released if not traded so we can see which of the top 8 teams in the L would be best at pickin some of these pieces up
How much you get paid Zack for posting this?
Beasley playing with Nash will elevate the kid into superstardom. MARK MY WORDS.
i dont think heat should trade big beasley hes gonnna be good. dont lose him. but trade oneal and cook. not wright hes got some talent. im all up for giving away draft pics. pat riley’s smart he knows what to do