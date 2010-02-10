NBA trade rumor: Amar’e Stoudemire to Miami for Michael Beasley

When I wrote recently that Michael Beasley is still in the running to become a Top-10 player in the League, I made sure to leave room for the possibility that it could happen somewhere other than Miami. That address change could be coming sooner than I thought.

According to “an NBA source” cited by Yahoo! Sports, the Heat are in pursuit of Amar’e Stoudemire, and Beasley is at the center of their pitch:

The Heat have discussed several scenarios with the Suns, including packages that include combinations of young players (Michael Beasley, Dorell Wright) and expiring contracts (Jermaine O’Neal and Quentin Richardson). The Heat are also willing to part with their 2010 first-round draft pick. “Nobody is pushing harder on this than (Pat) Riley,” one league source said. The Suns are believed to be in discussions with as many as six teams, although more may yet show themselves before the Feb. 18 trade deadline. The Philadelphia 76ers remain involved, but have rejected the Suns’ attempts to attach guard Jason Richardson to a larger package that would include Samuel Dalembert and Andre Iguodala. League sources say the Sacramento Kings also have discussed a package that would include sending Kevin Martin to the Suns for Stoudemire.

No stranger to trade rumors over the last year, Amar’e isn’t reading too much into anything until he hears it from the Suns. At the same time, he feels he can dominate on any team and in any system, so Philly is just the same as Miami or Sacramento to him — but Miami offers a chance to make a long playoff run with Dwyane Wade.

Packaging Beasley, Q-Rich and Wright for Stoudemire works out money-wise. So would a trade sending Amar’e and J-Rich to Miami for O’Neal, Beasley and Wright. And for the Heat, the long-term prospect of D-Wade being more likely to re-sign if he knows he’s got Amar’e in the fold is priceless.

Which Amar’e-to-Miami scenario makes the most sense for both teams?