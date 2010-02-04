NBA Trade Rumor: Amar’e to Philly for Iguodala, Dalembert

In a lot of people’s eyes, Amar’e Stoudemire and Andre Iguodala are the future (if not current) centerpieces of their respective franchises. But clearly both young stars are expendable.

According to ESPN and RealGM, the Suns and Sixers are discussing a trade that would send Amar’e to the Sixers for Iguodala and Sam Dalembert. Reportedly, the Suns are more eager to get this done than Philly — I’d imagine either because the Sixers don’t want to get stuck paying Amar’e $17 million next season (if he doesn’t opt-out), or because they’re hesitant to give up their most talented wing player and best defender for another big man with noted defensive weaknesses.

The fact that Iguodala has even been involved in trade talks is less an indictment of his ability and more of a financial thing. He’s on the hook for 3-4 more years at $12-15 million per, and seeing as the two biggest rumors have included Amar’e and T-Mac‘s expiring contracts, clearly the Sixers are trying to save money or at least spend it elsewhere. Amar’e could work for them playing center next to Elton Brand, but that wouldn’t be good news for Marreese Speights, who seemed to be somebody Philly saw as a franchise cornerstone.

As for the Suns, Iguodala would work perfectly in their system with his athleticism and overall skills, but they don’t have many legit big men to begin with. Dalembert can block shots and rebound, but losing Amar’e means losing all of your interior scoring. And considering Iguodala and Dalembert combine to make about $7 million more than Amar’e, somebody else would have to be included in the trade. Maybe Leandro Barbosa?

What do you think of this deal?