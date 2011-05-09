NBA Trade Rumor: Andre Iguodala For Rudy Gay Or Chris Kaman

“I expect to be back in the NBA.” This was Andre Iguodala‘s response to the question, “Do you want to play for the 76ers next year?” after losing to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Not exactly a reassuring answer that the Philly faithful (that like Iggy) want to hear. And according to Kate Fagan of the Philadelphia Inquirer, while Iguodala hasn’t asked to be traded, that doesn’t mean the team won’t be looking to move him this summer.
It seems ever since Iguodala signed his six-year, $80 million contract extension with the Sixers almost three years ago that there’s been a metaphorical “For Sale” sign in front of his locker. As with any player and contract, NBA GMs have different views. Fagan notes that for Iguodala and the $56 million remaining on his contract, those views are split between “paid appropriately” and “overpaid.” With that, there are two moves they could make:
Some league folks have hinted that the Sixers and Memphis Grizzlies could discuss a swap of Iguodala for Memphis’ injured star Rudy Gay. The Grizzlies are making an impact in the Western Conference playoffs without Gay, who went down with a shoulder injury late in the season.
The salaries match: Iguodala will make $13.5 million next season, while Gay will make $13.6.
Gay is under contract through the 2014-15 season, meaning the Sixers would take on an extra year of salary (approximately $20 million) in such a trade.
But the biggest question is: Should the Sixers trade Iguodala for a similarly skilled player? Or should their focus be on an area of need – the center spot, for example – while also opening up minutes on the wing for returning sophomore Evan Turner?
Another trade that was discussed last season involved trading Iguodala to the Los Angeles Clippers for big man Chris Kaman.
Kaman has only one year remaining on his contract – $12.2 million for the 2011-12 season. He also would provide talent and experience in the low post, while relieving the franchise of a good chunk of the remaining millions on Iguodala’s contract.
Between these two deals, I feel like the one for Kaman is more realistic. While the Grizzlies are overachieving in the playoffs right now without Gay, that doesn’t mean that they’d be better off without him – or with Iguodala for that matter. At the same time, while it’s widely known that the Clippers are interested in dealing Kaman this summer, they want to apply that cap space towards re-signing unrestricted free agent DeAndre Jordan to a lucrative longterm deal.
What do you think? If you’re Philly, what would you do?
The Bulls would be smart to make a play here. I know they love their team as is, but they need another player who can create their own shot. Contractually it works out to Trade AI to Chicago for Luol Deng and Taj Gibson OR Keith Bogans.
The Bulls would love to plug Iggy into their Defensive system and he would love to play with D Rose (surely). Andre can create his own shot, but will thrive in a place where he isn’t carrying the entire burden on his own.
LL
Iggy is NOT a create-own-offense type of guy. Dont be fooled by his dunks and other hotdog stuff. Memphis should still stick with Gay (who’s way more advanced offensively) as compared to Igoudala.
Sixer fan here. While I like Rudy Gay I’d rather get the expiring contract of Kaman. He’s also a very serviceable big man too. Maybe they could resign him for cheap. Would be good for Turner too I think. AI would be a great fit at the 3 in LA too.
agree with #2. also luol could knock down his Js, especially with D-Rose creating open shots.
AI2 can’t hit the side of a barn.
OMG iam already drooling at all the trade rumors that are gonna be posted this off season. Good to see the first one. Even though 95% won’t happen, I love trade rumors. I hope Iggy comes to the Clippers cause we need a small forward like David Stern needs to give fines.
am i crazy or is evan turner not that good….
Im not sure what Philly is thinking here.
they wanna trade their (arguably) best overall player so that they can give more minutes to 2nd year Evan Turner?
im not sure that makes sense. i like even turner, but he aint ready to lead a team on the court nor in the locker room. at least Iggy has respect on the court from other players, the refs and in the locker room.
if Philly moves him with the logic of opening it up for Turner, thats just stupid. turner is good, but he’s 2-3yrs away.
Iggy as he is now (a B rated player on his best night) is still better than anything else Philly has.
as for Kaman vs Gay…
It should be Rudy Gay. Even though Chris Kaman makes financial sense, in 2yrs, Philly wont have Iggy, Kaman nor Brand. Just Jrue Holiday, Evan Turner, Young and a bunch if bums. atlantic division titles are not made of those ingredients.
Gay would make more sense on the court, although i dont see rudy as THAT much of an upgrade over Iggy. do any of you?!!?
no team in the NBA has been in as DESPERATE need of a star player the last 5yrs than the Sixers….not even the Knicks with all the lebron hype a few yrs ago.
Philly sixers NEED a STAR….and badly!
I would rather see the clips offer Thad Young a contract and keep Kaman. Philly has a lot of money on the books and will have a tough time matching a good offer to the restricted free agent.
Take Kaman please…. Mo Will alley oops to AI, BG, and DJ alll day
Earliest this year I said I though OKC should’ve made a move to get Iggy. Give up Thabo and whatever contract for him. I think the reason any team would think to make the trade is I believe you have to have that player who can finish at the rim.
The team I honestly thought would do it at the trade deadline was Chicago. I just think they have a gaping hole at the 2 and could’ve used him. Especially now. And people knock his jumper but he’s improved. I think he’s been forced to take alot of forced jumpers on the team he’s on, especially in years past with all the injuries (Brand).
Iggy thinks he’s a #1 option, not sure he’s willing to fit in anywhere without a chip. Without Rudy Grizz don’t scare anybody with there wing matchups, creeped up on folks thi syear, not 2012. see 2011 Thunder. Teams were ready for them this year so no surprises. Everyone knows Gay gets buckets and better scheme accordingly. Splitting time can be a good thing for Grizz bench and Rudy’s longetivity. Kinda light in the seat ya know. Does DRose have a mentor? Lateley looks like AI and KOBE 24 at the end of games. He’s in Chi, trust your mates in practice and they will show up in games without a tix to watch you get hammered albiet with good intentions.
First off, the bulls dont need ai/gay since they both play the same position as deng, the 3. We need a 2-guard. But id take gay over ai, because he is way better offensive player and gets buckets. Ai is more of a point-forward.
I would love to see ai in la, the clippers would have a crazy lineup and would be playoff bound. but giving up ai for kaman doesnt makes much since bball wise for the sixers.
the ai for gay would be a good trade for both. Ai fits memphis defensive scheme and could feed the post while being a good #2 to zach. and philly would have a legit number #1 scorer in gay
not liking iggy. can’t really think of a good place for him. san antonio maybe?
as long as he doesn’t go to chicago i’m good.
id prefer he stays in philly, since i don’t like the player or the team.
personally i think i’d start thad and bring iggs off the bench, i i was stuck with him in philly anyway.
and jeez, i’m not a rudy gay fan either (whose presence i blame for mayo’s regression), but is there a more lopsided trade? an athletic, overrated, overpaid loser who has terrible shot selection, for a semi-athletic, adequately rated player with formidable offensive gifts.
oooh, imagine gay in chicago as a big ass 2 guard. he could guard 3’s while deng takes the other teams’ 2s.
@#11 Dlight
When did Iggy think he’s a #1 option? He’s a pass first player (more assists than points/shots in the first several games of the Miami series) who thrives in a pippen role (see stints with Iverson, Durant on team USA). Only he’s been forced to try to be the #1 guy on a young Sixers team (yet only averaged 14pts a game on 11 shots a game this past season), and he’s failed.
Put him at the 3 on the Cippers with Blake and DeAndre, and you have the most explosive front court in the league.
not to mention a very good backcourt with MoWill and Eric Gordon. Aminu, Bledsoe, Foye off the bench… man, the Cippers are going to be really good next year. Let Iggy for Kaman trade go through!
@Sonic – You do realize who owns the Clippers right? Scale your expectations down a notch.
@First & Foremost = sadly this is true
@First & Foremost: that guy should scale his expectations down the drain
Lets be real here, AI2 is overpaid… but not by much at all. They shouldn’t just trade him for the sake of making a trade. If you aren’t getting value then don’t trade him, and I don’t think the Kaman trade IS getting value for him. The Rudy Gay trade is a bit non-sensical and essentially a wash, Gay is a lot better on offense… but Iggy is a lot better at every other aspect of the game, granted Gay probably still has a higher ceiling but that isn’t really what Philadelphia needs at the moment.
They should focus on trying as hard as possible to trade Brand and then open their wallets and pay for a center in what is probably the best market for centers in ages; Chandler, Nene, Yao, Gasol, Oden & Dalembert.
I have to admit though Iggy would solve the biggest need on the Clippers team and would pretty much be perfect there… would be fun to see.
First thing some of yall need to watch more basketball im from philly an igudola is a good passer and a deffender ill give u that but who did a better job at guarding lebron in the playoffs Evan turner an we will get better an he will start the 2 next for sure an also is a better passer then igudola cuz hes use to having the ball in his i would love to see us get rudy gay hes a much better scorer an better player then igudola kaman we dont nedd becuz we have him with spencer hawes but i dont think memphis is stupid enough to make this deal dont forget they tried to trade oj at the deadline but it feel threw i expect them to still move him an i dont see iggy for gay helping memphis on offense an as far as the centers go who are u gonna get NeNe is not gonna leave Nor is Chandler Gasol has resigned already yao just as good height Oden will neva get the chance to live up to the hype an Dalembert why bring that idiot back we traded him for a reason he has a terrible bbal i.Q. soo trade iggy for gay if possible we have the 16 pick get one of the morris twins since there from here well have the best chance of getting both of them cuz marcus will be unhappy where he goes an markef will love playing in his home town
The Clippers would BEAST next year if this trade happens!!
I think Memphis should trade for Gay for Iggy. It would be beneficial for both teams. AI is more of a facilitator and Rudy Gay needs the ball to be effective. Look how much better memphis is without Gay. AI is like a secondary point guard.
Also, Chicago should not be mentioned anywhere in these trades. With Boston most likely on its way out of the playoffs, they need to strip the team of its big contracts. Bulls need to get Ray Allen as a free agent. Chicago with Ray Allen will be a serious threat.