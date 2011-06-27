NBA Trade Rumor: Andris Biedrins For Hasheem Thabeet & Jordan Hill

Right after the Rockets hired Kevin McHale as their new head coach, he made one thing clear: Houston had to get big. So with the corpse of Yao Ming coming off the books this summer, they started by acquiring Donatas Motiejunas (7-0), Marcus Morris (6-9) and Chandler Parsons (6-9) on Draft Night to pair with Luis Scola (6-9) in the frontcourt. But apparently that was only just the start. They want Andris Biedrins.
From Marcus Thompson of the Contra Costa Times:
I’ve been told the Rockets have offered Hasheem Thabeet and Jordan Hill (for Biedrins). Haven’t confirmed if they were offered as a package, but the figures add up. Thabeet, a former No. 2 overall pick, is widely regarded as someone who simply not good enough to play in the NBA and probably won’t be. There is still some hope for Jordan Hill, but he’s got a Post-It note on his back that says “stiff.”
Bottom line for the Warriors: that’s not enough.
After checking with the NBA Trade Machine, the deal does work, with Thabeet and Hill making around $8 million next season and Biedrins owed $9 million per season over the next three years. As Thompson points out, the contracts for both Thabeet and Hill are up after next season, which means the Warriors would be shaving $18 million off their future cap. Also, Warriors owner Joe Lacob could even try to buy them out, saving a couple million dollars for this coming season.
While it’s clear the Rockets will have to up the ante to get this deal done, their starting center from last season – 6-6 Chuck Hayes – is an unrestricted free agent along with Yao. So whether or not it’s Biedrins, they’ll be active. As for the Warriors, with new coach Mark Jackson onboard, they’re in no rush to trade Biedrins before he sees his frontcourt in action.
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
I think it is very telling of Thabeet that your coach who is an alltime great post player has given up on all 7’3″ of you before ever really trying to coach you up…
Thabeet isn’t size. He can be a factor for them with the rest of the gritty post players they have. I’d like to see houston get a vet Wing player. I like Chase’s game and Lee’s heart, but Lowry could use a savvy vet to run with in the backcourt (Do they have assets to take Jason Richardson off the magic’s hands??)
Hah! Like two corpses for a stiff. No way in hell will GS do this BS.
Biedrins can help his team more than those two even with one hand tied behind his back…
Memphis would have had the best front line in basketball if Thabeet had amounted to anything. Obviously he still has time, but I feel bad for the guy.
i would not make this trade. Comparig mintues, production,and salary, Hill alone is a better deal than Beidrins.
This would be making a trade for the sake f making a trade-nothing more.
DeAndre Jordan makes a whole lot more sense. he isn’t Yao, but we on’t need a Yao type scorer anymore, we need a low post defender/rebounder, and if he can dunk and shoot a FT so much the better
Thabeet and Hill will be out of the league in a few years. Biedrins can at least grab some boards. Why would the Warriors get rid of their only rebounder to save a few dollar. Biedrins can get them more than that. He’s like the taller, Euro version of Jeff Foster.
this proposal would be a STEAL for the Warriors.
Andris Biedrins has a HUGE contract (chris mullin) and gives them very little. they know that he already peaked. the warriors know they need size.
hasheem thabeet has GREAT size. he aint skilled to score, but shit, he wont have to. and Jordan Hill is better than a lot of people think. 2nd big man taken after Blake Griffin in the draft….
as for Houston, they need to trade a guard. dont they have like a million guards on the roster?…kevin martin, courtney lee, terrance williams, jonny flynn, dragic, kyle lowry?!!?….they need to move like 2 of them; at least.
So they pretty much trade nothing for nothing. Why are some people upset about Biedrins getting undervalued in this deal? The guy hasn’t been relevant since like 3 years ago. I’m not saying Hill/Thabeet amount to much, but I don’t see this as a huge one sided trade or anything.
I farted… then my boy burped.
That’s equivalent to this trade
Is there really ZERO hope for either Thabeet or Jordan Hill???
I think there is hope for them, especially Hill…. I think another change of scenery and some trust put into him (the Warriors would actually have to play him given their roster)could really make him relevant; something Biedrins is barely at this point. The Warriors should have asked for Terrence Williams to be added to the trade…
I mean, honestly: Where would Jordan Hill been taken in this years draft?