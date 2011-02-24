NBA Trade Rumor: Anthony Parker To Boston Or Chicago

02.24.11

For the past couple days, two teams have been in the sweepstakes for Cleveland swingman Anthony Parker: Boston and Chicago. The Celtics are said to be offering their 2011 first-round pick and the expiring contract of Marquis Daniels (who could be out for the year), while the Bulls have two first-round picks this year to sweeten the pot. But according to Ken Berger of CBSSports.com, two Western Conference “dark horses” have entered the mix.

While there’s no word on who these teams could be, squads who might be interested in Parker include Dallas or New Orleans.

After trading Mo Williams to the Clippers last night, it’s clear that the Cavs are on a quest for draft picks – most likely to try and ensure they have a chance to draft Ohio State freshman Jared Sullinger. If one of these deals don’t materialize though, the Cavs could always buyout Parker, giving him the opportunity to choose his own fate.

