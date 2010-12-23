NBA Trade Rumor: Baron Davis To Charlotte For D.J. Augustin

12.23.10 8 years ago 20 Comments

Clearly it’s a new day for the Charlotte Bobcats as a franchise. First Larry Brown was out, then Paul Silas was in. Now, it appears Michael Jordan is trying to bring one of Charlotte’s former stars back to where his career began.

According Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Jordan is considering a trade proposal that would send D.J. Augustin, DeSagana Diop and Matt Carroll to the Clippers for Baron Davis. And that’s a deal that might just work perfectly for both sides.

The Clippers have been trying to deal Davis since the start of the season, and getting a young, talented guard back in return (Augustin) could be the right piece to pull the trigger. As for the Bobcats, if there’s anyone that knows how to work with Boom Dizzle it’s Silas, as he coached him with the Charlotte Hornets for the first three years of his career.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

