NBA Trade Rumor: Baron Davis To Charlotte For D.J. Augustin

Clearly it’s a new day for the Charlotte Bobcats as a franchise. First Larry Brown was out, then Paul Silas was in. Now, it appears Michael Jordan is trying to bring one of Charlotte’s former stars back to where his career began.
According Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Jordan is considering a trade proposal that would send D.J. Augustin, DeSagana Diop and Matt Carroll to the Clippers for Baron Davis. And that’s a deal that might just work perfectly for both sides.
The Clippers have been trying to deal Davis since the start of the season, and getting a young, talented guard back in return (Augustin) could be the right piece to pull the trigger. As for the Bobcats, if there’s anyone that knows how to work with Boom Dizzle it’s Silas, as he coached him with the Charlotte Hornets for the first three years of his career.
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
No! Trade away Crash or Diaw! Gotta make room for the TT Beast-Mode action…
Honestly though: Shouldn’t they be looking for young talent to build for the future? This season is kaput already, so trade away your aging stars that still have value…duh.
Anybody else think MJ sucks@management???
@JDeal
I couldn’t agree more. Jordan seems to love lazy or selfish or injury prone players. All the qualities he embodied as a player himself (sarcasm).
This may not be quite as crazy as it sounds. Baron Davis makes way to much money at 13m a season. But Diop and Carroll make a combined 10m a season and seldom get off the bench, if they make it all the way to the bench at all.
Ummmm… anybody else thinking that BD is officially done? Any hope of him salvaging his career is nuts.
LL
B.Diddy is done…
BD sucks his career is over
you would suck too if you played for the Clippers. BD hasnt helped himself out by not being in shape and just not caring but i feel if he played for a owner like Jordan and a person he respects in Silas, he can be serviceable at least. plus he will be reunited with SJack, his BLOOD brother
if the hornets dont get a draft pick as well this trade is terrible for them
**Bobcats
Mmmhhhh.
Unless Augustin has got something we never seen, Davis seems to be a better alternative for a young team and Blake Griffin than a untested Augustin.
Bledsoe looks good, but doesn’t seem ready yet either.
But hey, this is a young team. They can always start over I guess and see what they have.
Hopefully management (if you can call it that) agrees and with a long term look, and Del Negro’s job is not a risk for all the losses they may compile with such great young talent.
I dunno, I liked Augustin in college and think that moving to a team where he is the unquestioned number 1 PG will do wonders for him. Besides on some nights anyone ca play the point for the LA Clippers, shit its the dump the ball to BG offense.
BDizzle to the Clippers? I dunno think if Silas drills him it could work.
BD sucks his career is over
hate to say this as a 20 year clippers fan, but sterling might be prepping for the unfortunate but imminent departure of blake griffin…
Rockets Get – Turiaf, Randolph, and R Mason
Knicks Get – A Brooks and J Jeffries
REAL TALK: I WOULD LIKE THIS TRADE IF IT DOES HAPPEN CAUSE B.D. STILL GOT GAME!!!
Nah this is bad for both side. DJ brings nothing to the table outside of shooting and BD is so lazy at this point, Silas would end up choking him out. Bad idea. Plus Baron has some years left on his contract. The Clippers should be looking to get a solid vet to teach Bledsoe how to run the PG. Andre Miller would be perfect. The Bobcats should be looking to get Billups. Dre Miller, Kirk Hinrich, Steve Nash or a big man.
Born in chicago and witnessing 6 championships in my childhood, i LOVE MJ. With that said, i can finally c him as a fallible human being. As an executive Jordan sucks! Baron does not tke his career seriously anymore and has clearly lost it. why give up dj after letting felton walk just 2 end up with this has-been? and on top of that he wants 2 give up Wallace for miller & camby in portland?? what is he smoking?
