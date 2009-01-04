NBA Trade Rumor: Blazers Close to Dealing for David Lee

01.04.09 10 years ago

Even though you can argue that David Lee is the Knicks’ best player, he’s also their most attractive trading chip and has recently been involved in multiple trade rumors like this one.

Some of the rumors have made some sense for New York, but this latest one that apparently would have Lee going to Portland for Jerryd Bayless is kinda crazy. As much as we love Jerryd and his huge potential, the Knicks would be trading big for small, adding an undersized ‘tweener to a roster that features an NBA midget backcourt ensemble of Nate Robinson, Chris Duhon and Peep Roberson.

