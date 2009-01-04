NBA Trade Rumor: Blazers Close to Dealing for David Lee

Even though you can argue that David Lee is the Knicks’ best player, he’s also their most attractive trading chip and has recently been involved in multiple trade rumors like this one.
Some of the rumors have made some sense for New York, but this latest one that apparently would have Lee going to Portland for Jerryd Bayless is kinda crazy. As much as we love Jerryd and his huge potential, the Knicks would be trading big for small, adding an undersized ‘tweener to a roster that features an NBA midget backcourt ensemble of Nate Robinson, Chris Duhon and Peep Roberson.
dumb ass rumor.
why the hell would the knicks want jerryd bayless? and for david lee no less?
couldn’t the knicks just have drafted bayless if they wanted him?
I hope mike d’antoni aint behind this. he sucks as a coach and if he supports this, he’ll suck as a player personnel decision maker
Come on, that’s just plain crazy. I thought the Knicks stopped making those idiotic trades. Of course Lee is the best they got to offer in trade value, but they can definitely get more.
Stupid.
This is wishful thinking for blazers fans.
Lee is an up and coming player and will bring the Knicks more than a d-league caliber undersized 2-guard (Bayless at this point of his career).
Not that dumb to be honest. They’re losing David Lee at the end of the season anyway. He’s a restricted free agent and there is no way they are matching. Bayless gives them a young chip who they don’t have to pay a lot. Remember it’s all about 2010, not 2008 or 2009.
jerryd bayless sucks anyway.
he’s like a smaller version of gerald green.
i dunno why dime loves his potential…..then again, dime is in love with every young baller.
in any event, knicks need to hold on to david lee. he might be the reason a big name free agent signs with them in 2010.
as for portland, they could make a trade to get them better. they seem to be confused on what their frontline should look like.
lamarcus aldridge and greg oden dont look right together and they make the team too slow. but oden cant score. and since you need some form of a low post offensive presence, they seem stuck with aldridge.
and oh yeah…jerryd bayless sucks
Jed, it’s stupid IMO as the Knicks don’t need another undersized shooting guard in a point guard’s body.
It’s no secret they may not want to pay Lee, but I would hope they would try and get more… or better.
This casting all off the eggs in one basket for 2010 just don’t seem right to me.
I don’t know. I feel like someone is going to end up with something worse than egg on their face.
Granted LeBron may go or Wade, but something something just ain’t right.
Time will tell.
If Portland gets Lee. That will just be a seed you may want your team to win enough or lose enough so they don’t have to face them in the playoffs.
If Portland gets homecourt I would say it’s a wrap for anyone cept San An and the Lakers.
@ Kobeef…wishful thinking from Blazers fans? You do realize this came from a Knicks blog right? And what does it matter how good Bayless is today? This is about the future my friend, and there is a reason he was a lottery pick, he’s got huge potential. Now I don’t know if this will happen or not, but to say it’s wishful thinking from Blazer fans is just plain silly.
itsa all this blatant shit trying to get lebron again in 2010….if lebron gets to the championship or close to again this year i dont see him going to NY in 2010, especially since his team is actually a good squad on both ends of the floor. he has the right pieces around him now to win. wade aint going nowhere either, i would leave miami to go to NY.
This is the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.
Honestly I don’t understand why the Knicks insist on dealing David Lee and honestly it feels like Kevin Pritchard is just trying to make a move for the hell of it and he could wind up screwing up the good thing they’ve got going.
This isn’t fantasy basketball. they want to get someone that they don’t have to pay anything but has talent and COULD develop into something. The only teams taking a restricted free agent are teams that are in the mix.
Who else are their other options and what are they going to get? Bayless makes sense.
each lee rumor you’ve been posting is pure crap, are the sources good enough? or it is just to make readers angry?
The very real possibility that Wade, Bron AND Bosh will all stay put is so brilliant that I’m wetting myself. Even Dirk will re-sign. If NY gets nothing I will cry with laughter.
Man, these Knick trade rumours are gettin stupid. i was playin live 09 the other day and Chris Paul and Amare were free agents so I traded everybody away for guys in the last year of they contracts so i could sign Amare and Paul. Problem is I traded away EVERYBODY to afford those two. Knicks keep thinkin about Bron, they forget you need a 12 man roster.Salary cap gonna be over 40+. Bron’s gonna need 20+. You gonna stock a squad of 12-13 other dudes with 20 mill. gonna love to see how this plays out. D Lee is one of those guys you need to keep…As for Portland, I can’t wait for these rookie contracts to end and for the Blazer bubble to burst. You got Roy, Aldridge, Fernandez, Rodriguez, Webster, Bayless, Outlaw and Oden on the dirt cheap. You can’t afford to resign all these dudes what they gonna be worth. Now you wanna add another gonna-get-big-freeagent dollars in Lee?……Please stop with this junk
wasn’t travis outlaw the one supposed to be shipped?
@ k dizzle:
webster and outlaw aren’ton their rookie contracts AND do you really think paul allen cares about the salary cap? if they want to keep those guys he will be ok with it and pay them
Mister Sun
Webster better be on his rookie contract cuz he a third year player and the team has the option for the 4th year.
I assumed Outlaw was cuz he’s only makin 4 mil for this year and next. I know dude got money but the way it’s goin, they gonna be big over the cap, still owe money to Franchise and if D Miles plays this season, that’s another 9 mil. The way the economy goin, even Allen might need to step back
Outlaw is in the 2nd year of his 2nd contract, and Webster got signed to a 4 year, $20 million contract. So, Kdizzle, I would advise you to know things like this before you make a statement like that.
As for the playes that are on their rookie scale contracts, the main focus will be resigning Roy and Aldridge. Odenisn’t eligible for an extension until 2011. Rudy, Batum and Bayless will be around when their extension comes but that won’t be until 2012. And going off of Mister Sun, Paul Allen, one the richet owners in the game will have no problem dipping into his pockets to cover the contracts and luxury tax for hi contending team.
And to the guy that said Bayless sucks: seriously? That is the only unintelligent comment you can come up with? It isn’t Bayless’ problem he is playing behind Roy, Blake and Sergio at point and Roy and Rudy at shooting guard. He is the predicament of many rookies, stuck behind more established talent (saying that about Sergio and Blake may be a bit much, but it is true). His time will come though, his ability to drive to the hole at will as well as that nastiness/’I am here to destroy you’ mentality is something this team needs.
David Lee is a player I have long coveted because of his rebounding prowess, and rebounding was a problem of the Blazers for the past 2-3 years. But now that the Blazers sport the leagues best rebounding margin (I believe they still do at least) trading for David Lee would be a little redundant. Plus, the Blazers are stacked at power forward (even though the production is lackluster from Frye and Diogu) and adding Lee would just lead to more of a numbers crunch for Nate. If there was a way to rid themselves of Diogu and Frye and bring in Lee, that would be fantastic… thing is that it isn’t as possible as I want it to be. Having Lamarcus, Lee, Oden and Przybilla as a frontcourt sounds goods to me, especially because there would notbe a single rebound for th other team.
Lastly, this trade seems to have a lot of loose ends, it wouldn’t be a straight up trade, and if the Knicks wanted Jerryd, they would have got him on Draft Night. And this also comes after the Blazers-Grizzlies trade rumor in which KP denid there was any real discussion and there would be no move made by the Blazers.
If Lee is gone, I’m not a Knicks fan anymore.
That is a great trade…if Isiah was still the GM. As a Knicks fan, I would like to think that Donnie Walsh is a little smarter. But the NYK’s have proved me wrong before.
I think the blazers might also be targeting a player like Caron Butler to fill their need at the SF position. As for Paul Allen, he is not one of the richest owners is the game, he is THE richest owner in all of sports. Check it on Forbes and other sources.
If David Lee is shipped out of town it will DEFINITELY involve a first round draft pick in return…
totally unrelated but did anyone catch Dwight Howard give the ” Suck My D*ck” sign at the Raptors crowd today. hess an entertaining dude
where does it say Portland would include Bayless? It says bayless and a pick won’t be enough.
I’m reading here that the Blazers covet Lee and that’s not so crazy.
Can you people read?
Did the Knicks pass up on Bayless in this years draft? I cant remember!
And to the deal yea do it. WHy not? THey don’t want to win this year or the next so go for it knicks. THink about it they get the like a 5th choice in this years draft… 1st pick next year and they go for LBJ. Hahaha Knicks will seriously be persued by a bunch of Spike Lee look alikes if they dont get LBJ
Word…and here’s the response!
[www.theknicksblog.com]
“…Yeah but here’s the thing Dime, I said Donnie Walsh would turn down a trade for Bayless and a number one pick. Where exactly does it say that the Knicks or Blazers are entertaining Bayless for Lee? It’s not being offered, thus it’s not a rumor. The story is that the Blazers have a serious interest in Lee and I was merely suggesting Bayless or Sergio and a number one, as a means to gauge the level of Knicks interest. IF Walsh turned down two picks from the Nuggets he’d surely turn this down.
Seriously, I get knocked for not having an editor and that’s fair sometimes I wish I had one…well not really. What’s your guys’ excuse?..”
LMAO i have to say i saw where it said they may have interest but I don’t see this as no rumor. He said Walsh wouldn’t do it….
I hope Lee stays but it seems to be less and less likely.
But where does it say that the knicks would trade Lee for Bayless? it clearly states walsh would turn it down.
I’m confused by your headline…seems a little sensational.
Yeah I have to stick up for Tommy on this one. Walsh will not deal Lee for Bayless. In fact, if Bayless were a part of any deal for Lee, he would probably be the third piece to come to NY. Make no question about it. Lee’s production in terms of FG % and rebounding is making him worthy of a large bounty, even with his pending restricted free agency ahead.
For all Knick fans out there, how about trying to deal for A Bargnani? Thoughts? If the Raptors want to deal him and Parker (which is what is being reported), I would not mind taking on both of them.
If this is true, Kevin Pritchard must have some mind-control powers.
As a Blazer fan, I love the idea of getting David Lee! He’s just the type of player we need to become a serious playoff team.
I’d even through Travis Outlaw into the deal, or Channing Frey, if the Knicks’ would take him back.
bayless gets it in they need him in ny they are rebuliding so wat the hell let david lee do him mike dont like him any way cause he cant shoot
Believe it or not the Knicks will resign Lee. Perhaps a 1 year contact and then re-sign him again for the 2010 season after they “try” to get their mega all-star.
Hey Heckler,
You obviously don’t watch many knicks games do you? Jerryd Bayless laid off right over your stuperstar David Lee on Sunday in Portland. He will be one of the best point guards in the league and an ALL-STAR in another year. Keep David Lee, we have everything we need, it was probably an idiotic Knickerbocker that started that rumor certainly not a BLAZERMANIAC! How long has it been since you guys have actually had someone make the all-star team that worked for that status? Patrick Ewing probably Huh?
Yeah Dantoni isn’t the best player personnel, but one hell of a coach, leaving the Suns for the woooorrrrthhhless Knicks and they have one games finally. Jerryd Bayless will stay put. Look at all the other superstar point guards that have went to the Knicks, where are they (certainly not playing)for the Knicks. We Blazers don’t need anyone, and if someone does come welcome to Rip City Baby!