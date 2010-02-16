NBA Trade Rumor: Blazers Deal to Acquire Marcus Camby is Official

Yahoo! Sports’ Marc Spears says that the yesterday’s rumored trade between the Clippers and Blazers that would send Marcus Camby to Portland is a done deal. Spears is reporting that the Blazers agreed in principle Tuesday to acquire Camby from the Clippers in exchange for forward Travis Outlaw, guard Steve Blake and $3 million.

To us, this seems like highway robbery for the Blazers, and we’re not the only ones. From Spears’ report:

A source close to Camby says that while he recognizes the benefits of playing for a better team, he is upset because his family is comfortably settled in Los Angeles. He had hoped to re-sign with the Clippers this summer. “He likes the Clippers, he likes the organization, he likes L.A.,” the source said. “His wife is happy in L.A. And he’s not one for change. He’s definitely not happy about this.” Camby also was similarly upset when the Denver Nuggets traded him to the Clippers before the start of last season. The Nuggets made an unsuccessful last-ditch attempt to bring back Camby before the Clippers’ deal with the Blazers was finalized. Camby isn’t the only one upset. Said one Clipper: “All the guys are upset because our best defensive player got traded basically for a backup point guard and money.”

Most of the basketball world seems to be scratching their collective heads at this one. There really wasn’t a better deal out there for the Clippers? Whatever Denver was offering wasn’t on par or better than this? They couldn’t swing a draft pick, a good young player or something else in exchange for a defensive/rebounding player of Camby’s caliber? Other Western Conference GMs must be cursing the name of Mike Dunleavy right now because this made the Blazers a whole lot better very quickly.

