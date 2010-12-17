NBA Trade Rumor: Bobcats could deal Capt. Jack, Gerald Wallace

The season wasn’t supposed to go this way for the Charlotte Bobcats. Coming off the franchise’s first-ever playoff appearance last spring, there was an excitement surrounding the ‘Cats for 2010-11. New majority owner Michael Jordan was in office, star forward Gerald Wallace was a certified NBA All-Star, and swingman Stephen Jackson spent the summer getting in the best shape of his career and embracing his role as team leader.
The Bobcats were supposed to be good — or at least interesting. But almost two months into the campaign, Charlotte is 9-16, two spots out of playoff position and, honestly, one of the more boring teams to watch in the League. Within the past week they’ve been blown out twice by 30-plus points, and fans have had to watch two of last year’s starters, Ray Felton and Tyson Chandler, shine in their respective new locales in New York and Dallas after the Bobcats let Felton walk in free agency and traded Chandler for essentially two role players and cap space.
After getting smashed by the Grizzlies on Wednesday, coach Larry Brown said, “I had to get on them at halftime — beg them to play. That’s not what I’m supposed to be doing. … No effort, no teamwork, guys don’t run back. They blame it on the referees.”
According to the Charlotte Observer, the team is now looking to make major changes, including possibly trading Wallace and/or Jackson. Sources cited by the newspaper claim the Bobcats are gauging Wallace and Jackson’s respective trade value.
“It would not surprise me at all” if the Bobcats move one of their top players, one source said. “I will say I think they’re asking for a lot.”
Bobcats general manager Rod Higgins did not immediately return a phone message left early Thursday evening.
Trades have been standard practice for the Bobcats since Brown was hired as coach in April of 2008. Since then, the Bobcats have made nine trades involving 27 players. The only players who pre-date Brown’s arrival are Wallace and center Nazr Mohammed.
One source said it’s his impression the Bobcats are canvassing much of the league, to judge what they could do to salvage this season. Jordan told season ticket-holders in the preseason he expected the Bobcats to reach the playoffs and advance in them.
Jordan also said he’d prefer not to continue churning the roster with trades. But that was before the Bobcats started playing so poorly. Jordan personally addressed the team after Saturday’s blow-out loss to Boston. Team personnel described Jordan’s remarks as stern and loud.
“I’d think they’re proposing different scenarios to different teams; maybe 15 or 20,” said one of the sources, adding that Chicago and Detroit might be two teams receptive to making a deal.
Who would you give up on your team’s roster to get Crash or Captain Jack?
they should fire brown
There is only one person they need to move…and that’s Larry Brown…the players aren’t playing for him and he’s past it…that’s all. You see guys like Felton and Chandler go to other places and shine it’s because the coaches are working with them. I know that’s his boy, but business is business…he needs to can Brown find a new coach and move on. Period.
Oh…to answer the question if I knew Wallace was out there…my team is the Lakers I really would consider trading Wallace for Artest straight up. No disrespect to Artest I like the dude, but Wallace is basically a younger version of him. I know the Lakers wouldn’t so drastically shake up their roster like that though.
And i really doubt that the Bobcats would accept a straigt trade of Wallace for Artest..
Brown isn’t the problem. The reason Felton and Chandler are doing well now is a classic case of over achieving after a long term contract is signed. It happens every year in the NBA, not just Charlotte. People need to realize that this is basically a new team. With the exception of Wallace and Jackson (still kinda new), the rest of the team is trying to get comfortable with each other and their new roles.
WHAT does Detroit get out of this? OTHER than ANOTHER wing player? Unless u can deal Tayshaun and Rip(one on this deal, and probably anohter one of the two in a seperate deal) it would be another Bone Headed deal by Dumars.
I would love to see Capt Jack or Crash in a Bulls uniform in exchange for Loul Deng. Crash may not be the shooter Deng is, but his ability to D up and hit the boards would hep tremendously. Capt Jack would be better because he can play the 2 and 3 while aslo bringing buckets by the LBs! And he can D up wing players while being the num 3 scoring option. Doubt it would happen though.
@Karizmatic: The Lakers would take that trade in a heartbeat but doubt Jordan is that stupid. It would make LA younger and more athletic, something the L would not want to see.
Yeah maybe it’s more of a dream than reality. If I was the lakers I’d still see how far I could push it with Charlotte…but they don’t have anyone else they’d really be happy to give up for Wallace…maybe artest and bynum, but that’s too much. Oh well.
@dante
I’ve heard of players overachieving in a contract year but I think there are more examples of players underachieving after signing big contracts. I still think the problem has more to do with Larry Brown than people are ready to admit. I’d fire him.
Capt’n Jack and Larry Brown have to be the worst pairing of coach and best player since, well AI and Larry Brown. Who ever thought they could work together was crazy. I think they should do whatever can to keep Crash and bring in a scorer and a new coach.
i dont wanna say this cuz im a blazers fan and i love brandon roy, but with the looming injuries for roy and the potential to maybe snag a gerald wallace. i think that would be an alright trade
@rainman
I say this cause im a long time Piston fan – “In Joe We Trust” .. Sure his made some boneheaded moves NOW but it’ll work out
Fire anyone who even mentions trading Gerald Wallace. I wouldn’t trade Wallace to get Carmelo Anthony even if Anthony decided to sign an extension here! Honestly, Jack shouldn’t be moved either; it’s Diaw that needs to be moved. As much as I like Boris, he needs to be traded.
bad move, dont trade Crash and/or jackson. fire coach, then revamp supporting cast.
I say get rid of Captaon Jack ,Matt C,Diop and Kwame Brown for Jeff Green, Eric Maynor and Cash considerations/ Draft Picks
I live in Charlotte and go to Bobcat games, all the time, the problem is Larry Brown and his awful system. In the NBA it is about the system, unless you just have overwhelming talented players. With that being said, the Bobcats don’t have that. They have two athletes in Tyrus Thomas and Gerald Wallace. They have a scorer in Stephen Jackson. Boris Diaw is inconsistent, Augustine is on the rise. Derrick Brown needs more playing time and Gerald Henderson needs to be consistent also. With this group of guys you need to play hard nose D and run, Larry is attempting to grind it out. The only player that can create his shot is really Stephen Jackson and while doing so, the rest of the team is watching. The reason why Ray Felton is doing good is because he is in a system that lets the point guard flourish, Larry Brown has never let a point guard flourish. AI was a shooting guard, he was used to having guys like Eric Snow…
Point is, Larry Brown needs to get fired or change his system. Signing a legit center would also be nice.
I think they should trade Captain Jack and Wallace to the Lakers for Walton strait up Best deal they can get