NBA Trade Rumor: Boris Diaw To Orlando For Jason Richardson

Oftentimes trades are simply a marriage of convenience. For example, the Orlando Magic are currently in need of a big man to solidify their front line, and the Charlotte Bobcats are seeking salary cap relief in order to build for the future. With that said, the following trade proposal from The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn doesn’t seem that crazy.
Look for the Bobcats to try to gain cap relief by offering Boris Diaw to Orlando for the expiring contract of Jason Richardson, a former Bobcat. Diaw has a player option for $9 million next season, while Richardson’s $14.4 million comes off the books.
While this trade does not work straight-up in NBA Trade Machine, it’s not as farfetched as some people may think. To be able to compete for an NBA Championship this season and beyond, the Magic need frontcourt help for Dwight Howard. And since the arrival of Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu and Gilbert Arenas, they have flexibility to be able to move one or two of their guards/swingmen to get big.
Is Diaw the answer for the Magic? No. But the real telling part of this may be that Richardson is the piece available, meaning that it’s unlikely that the Magic are planning to re-sign him to an extension this summer.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Everytime I hear about Dwight not having enough help down low, I feel terrible for Brandon Bass’ mother.
Bass would work pretty well as a starter just to bang with Dwight…I think we all recognize that, and Anderson played really well for them last year so why plug in another mediocre stretch the floor guy? They should be going after a PF/C guy to play big minutes backing up Bass and Howard I think
why isn’t anyone trying to pry ben wallace from the pistons… adding big ben to either the magics or the heats would quiet all critics on the defensive side of things no?
@hakasan: Good call there…and Orlando is where Big Ben started his career. If the Pistons really want (and probably need) to blow up their team, J-Rich for Rip/Big Ben works in the Trade Machine and gives the Pistons some money to work with in the offseason…
Also, for my fantasy team’s sake, Boris-for-JRich would to great wonders for Ty Thomas’ value and he would get a solid 30-35 min a night!
probably a good look for orlando and worth doing. diaw facilitates ball movement and is a pass first player, which orlando could use to help balance out the shoot first mentality players that orlando currently has. Orlando has too many scorers that tend to ball hog and not get dwight the ball.
NO.. this trade cannot be made.. orlando need a back up center.. not a foward. nor a 6’8 man.. fuck this trade!!!
Sorry but I do not agree with this trade but if they somehow get rip and ben from the pistons, that could work but all in all SVG need to start coaching this team and reminding them that Howard is the first option especially after they had gotten there he was going 20+pts/15+rebs. That team could work. No reason dwight should take less than 10 shots per game. Hedo should be the facilitator along with jameer. Bass and ryan anderson have been working well at the 4 and earl clark can be worked in there. They do need a back up 5 to give Dwight a rest.
Ben Wallace of the early 2004 or Ben as of 2010?
even ben wallace of 2010 is a defensive minded big men who can give you a good 8min/half… ben wallace makes a shooter driven team balance because he’ll just clean up the boards and requires no looks…
even in just 24min/game he’s averaging 7rb, 1blk and 1stl… almost 2 ast and just 1 to… i’m not sure if you can ask more from your backup center…
damn I didn’t know ben wallace was multiple people.
I don’t like this trade diaw is so out of shape he can’t shoot and redick is in no way shape or form a starter in the NBA.
Can’t they trade richardson and arenas for melo and jr smith come the trade deadline? add a draft pick and some money get it done
I like Hakasan’s logic here. That would be an amazing trade for Orlando that could really pay dividends for them. Adding Rip and Ben not only brings solid players and solid play but also toughness and championship experience. Its a trade that would benefit both teams greatly and that is something I’m sure GMs value when they make trades
i’ll also throw out the (taboo TM initials for Orlando) in this conversation… jrich + change (any change) for big ben/rip/TMac, that’s right, I said it, TMac…
i conceed that TMac is not close to being an all star, but he comes much cheaper than Diaw, and at 6’7” some rebounds and some assists, is pretty much the same stats at a fraction of the price.
Although TMac has not shown that he can come back from injury like Grant Hill, he has been terrorizing the end of the bench for other teams lately…. if he can just be 1/4 of the player he used to be, he would dominate all 3rd string situations… imagine a SF rotation of Turk/TMac… to go with a guard rotation of nelson, arenas, jj, rip… that’s a nightmare…
Hahahaha that is stupid. Boris Diaw? Really? The Magic need a physical presence, not another Hedo. Jason Richardson is more physical and a better rebounder than Boris is as a 6’6 shooting guard.
I see Boris Diaw every night, I can’t believe the Magic want this guy. I know they saw his pick n roll defense in the playoffs as much as they exploited that 1-4 pick and roll. And on top of all that he is soft as hell. Please take him off the Bobcats hands.
I dont want boris i like the fact we finally got a big 2 gaurd that can attack and shoot wit JJ backin him up now yall talkin bout just giving him away we have four PGs a veteran pg duhon for a veteran back up C with toughness or hell isnt rasheed wallace still alive i wonder what kinda shape he in
Big Ben & Howards.. Magics will hit the basement for FT%…
and if both are at the floor, it causes problems for Magics’ 3pt shooters too!!
Boris diaw is a rare kind of a real point forward, with great passing ability and a very high BB IQ. But the Magic already have this kind of player with Turkoglou. So it doesn’t make much sense.
this trade scenario is SHIT!
Boris Diaw is not frontcourt help for Orlando. and Diaw and Hedo could not be on the floor at the same time.
If the Magic want frontcourt help, why not trade Jason Richardson to NY for Eddy Curry? Curry can be a big body backup. and i bet he wont be hurt once he changes uniforms. NY doesnt have a real two-guard anyway.
and if the Magic really wanna make a trade with Charlotte, why get Diaw?…why not Nazr Mohammed or Diop?
This trade could work but like most of this Dime trade rumors, it wont ever happen.
My boyfriend doesn’t like this trade, I do like this trade however. GoooooOOOOO MAAAGICCCCC!!!
Not this shit again
@Heckler
Eddy Curry probably can’t even get a job at Disney World, let alone the Orlando Magic.
Eddy Curry can still play, don’t believe the rumors.
How the HELL would this be a good deal for the MAGIC? This DEAL is horrible! What the hell is wrong with you? Diaw sucks and isn’t even a big man.
i agree with ferd and o-magic12, boris diaw is a)Not a back-up 5 and is b) trash. Who the Magic need to be wheelin n dealin for is Marcus Camby, He would be a good look for the squad, and we could even send Portland some spare parts, i.e. Q Rich, Duhon and/or Jason Williams (hell, send em both). Come on Magic, make this work, poppa needs a new pair of shoes.. and a backup big.
Camby and Dwight patrolling the paint would be almost unfair… That would be the perfect backup. Problem is he’s making like 12 mil a year.