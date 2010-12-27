NBA Trade Rumor: Boris Diaw To Orlando For Jason Richardson

Oftentimes trades are simply a marriage of convenience. For example, the Orlando Magic are currently in need of a big man to solidify their front line, and the Charlotte Bobcats are seeking salary cap relief in order to build for the future. With that said, the following trade proposal from The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn doesn’t seem that crazy.

Look for the Bobcats to try to gain cap relief by offering Boris Diaw to Orlando for the expiring contract of Jason Richardson, a former Bobcat. Diaw has a player option for $9 million next season, while Richardson’s $14.4 million comes off the books.

While this trade does not work straight-up in NBA Trade Machine, it’s not as farfetched as some people may think. To be able to compete for an NBA Championship this season and beyond, the Magic need frontcourt help for Dwight Howard. And since the arrival of Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu and Gilbert Arenas, they have flexibility to be able to move one or two of their guards/swingmen to get big.

Is Diaw the answer for the Magic? No. But the real telling part of this may be that Richardson is the piece available, meaning that it’s unlikely that the Magic are planning to re-sign him to an extension this summer.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.