NBA Trade Rumor: Boston Celtics Open to Dealing Rajon Rondo

Well this just seems stupid. The Boston Celtics A) need to get younger and more athletic and B) need to use this upcoming free agency period to start the move into the future past the Paul Pierce/KG/Ray Allen Era. The last guy they should be looking to move is Rajon Rondo. Yet here we are. ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting that sources are telling him that Rondo could be on the block.
From a Broussard post filed early this morning:
While Boston is not shopping Rajon Rondo, it would be open to trading him in the right deal, sources say. The Celtics feel they need more scoring to take the load off Paul Pierce.
I’m not saying that Broussard hasn’t heard that from his sources, I’m saying that it seems pretty silly for the Celtics to be making a push to build around an aging, slowing Pierce a priority for their franchise. Especially if it’s at the cost of losing Rondo – unless the return is another point guard on the Derrick Rose/Deron Williams/Chris Paul-level.
Even if you don’t like Rondo’s unorthodox game, you can’t deny that he’s one of the best five point guards in the NBA. Outside of a dominant big man, there is not a more valuable commodity that an elite PG.
Unless the Celtics get an offer that blows them away and allows them to re-stock with young athletes at multiple positions, or they’re getting another elite point guard in return, entertaining moving Rajon Rondo doesn’t make much sense.
Should the Boston Celtics look to trade Rajon Rondo?
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Interesting that the headline says the Celts are shopping Rondo when the source quote says specifically that they are not shopping him.
I don’t even like dude…but this rumor is funny.
@Dom – you’re right. headline is misleading. we’ll change it now.
cosign Dom
Thanks, Patrick. Genuinely reassuring to see journalists/editors respond to reader input. Keep up the good work.
Great move by Boston. Go all out to have 1 final finals run. KG is bound to retire one of these days, Ray Allen has to eventually call it quits, Pierce will fake an injury but just might never get back up. Do you really want to be stuck building around Rondo? You are paying him a buttload of money and the dude can’t shoot.
If Jeff Green can become a Rudy Gay type of player, you collect draft picks and wait.
Stupidest thing ive read all day
what is Danny Ainge thinking? they already dealt Kendrick. its not like he was a great player but he was intricate in the Celtics success and dealing Rondo would further mess up their chemistry.
go get JoshSmith n Teague for Rando…Hawks will do that n a heartbeat …move KG to center …keep just a big dude to bang ala KwaneBrown type for Bynum n D.Howard …KG can cover the rest full time …once the big 3 go ..i rather have JoshSmith n JeffGreen(with Teague) than Rando n Green …
REMEMBER when they won the title they closers were EddieHouse n SamCassell…they tried to get that magic again with Marbury,NRob,n bringin back D.West cuz Rando could NEVER score n the clutch ..he great for 43mins but clutch time he no good to u ala last 5mins
I truly believe the Celtics want to somehow get Austin Rivers on the squad.
quote me-no way rondo is dealt
wait i thought Rondo was the best player on the Celtics team, i thought without him they wont win. someone told me a few months ago that Rondo can score just as much as Westbrook so why is there talk about needing more scoring power? FOOLS…
I hate Boston so I want them to trade Rondo for cap room only.
@Balla
I can see that. Trade Rondo to a shitty team for their first round picks the next couple years and a good player. Wait it out as Austin does the 1 and done. But that’s a long shot, especially not knowing how Austin will turn out in the NBA.
I love the fact that Dann Ainge is looking to deal Rondo. Smart move. Because once those big three leave, Rondo game…or lack thereof, will be exposed badly. Referring to him as a top 5 PG is f^cking hilarious to me. I can’t wait to look back on these articles a few years from now and laugh at anyone who mentioned Rondo as the best PG. The guy is the BEST product of a system in the NBA.
Rondo is like Tito from the Jackson 5. When surrounded by his brothers he has great value. Once he’s removed from the group, all his terribleness will come to light.
for westbrook, cp3, (insert young athletic pg that their respective teams would not trade away)
ainge knows what i’ve been saying. rondo sucks, trade while people still think he’s good. top 5? cp3, dwill, rose, westbrook, wall, nash, parker, even steph curry ahead of rondo
Rondo is NOT a top 5 PG. He has way too many holes in his game which affect how the Celtics play. Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Derek Rose, Russell Westbrook, and Tony Parker are head and shoulders above Rondo because they can play on both ends of the court. Even people like Nash and Curry are better, as offense is more important than defense in most NBA situations. Think about who was more valuable in their primes, Kobe or Ben Wallace. Wallace was far and away the best defensive player, while Kobe had peers on offense.
Lakers and Knicks have inquired but Boston’s FO has vetoed them.
@TJ that argument sucks…JUst stop commenting you know nothing about basketball. Defense is always better than offense in any sport. Rondo is the best defensive point guard out of all those guards mentioned thus making him arguably the best point guard in the league if your looking for a defensive minded guard. But it all depends on your needs and preferences depending on what system your running. Obviously the Celtics have been a great fit since they focus on defense.
“Rondo’s unorthodox game” aka can’t shoot for shit
where beibernewz to defend Rondo?
reading all these comments about people coming to the realization that Rondo is not as good as they made him out to be is putting a smile on my face.
Somewhere my homey @COntrol is LOLing with me
@20 – Best comment in here. Tom Brady is the best QB in the NFL. Can he run the option better than Tebow? NO. Does that make Tebow better than Brady? Yes, but only in that aspect of the game. If Rondo finds the right fit he can lead his team just like the other elite PGs. If you ask him to drop 25 on jumpers and fts, then no, he isn’t as good.
Rondo is a different pg but that doesn’t make him some garbage at his position. One thing is common though, players will play to their strengths. You go from good to great when your coach plays to your strength as well.
The tanking begins, the return for Rondo would have to be draft picks (2012 class best potential in past 20 years), or a young stud on the cusp of perennial all-stardom. Realistically, other than this lockout shortened season, the Celtics run is over. Teams arent stupid the only value the big 3 hold is that of a salary dump and i wouldn’t expect any potential lottery picks in return. Rondo is their only valuable piece. Ainge already has two picks this upcoming year including their own which could be relatively high without Rondo at the helm. Danny has been quoted as saying the biggest mistake a general manager can make is getting attached to any individual player. He’s not afraid to take risks, despite this potentially being the biggest of his front office career.
any point guard in the league would average higher assist if they had KG, Pierce, and Allen on their team. Nash in phoenix doesnt play with HOFers, D Will doesnt play with HOFers, CP3 doesnt play with HOFers but all these guys average around the same amount of assist per game that Rondo does. other names like Calderon, Felton , Wall, all average a little below 9 assist per game but imagine if they were the ones passing to KG at the elbow, or Ray at the arch, or Pierce for the iso fadeaway…too easy
@26 – You can’t look at just a few things that Rondo does and say everyone else can do it too. How many other guards can get 3+ steals on any given night? Only a handful. How many can get 12 boards on any given night? Only a handful. How many can get 12 assists on any given night? Only a handful.
Rondo’s total package is what makes him elite. No one said shit when J-kidd couldn’t shoot but he was always in the condo for best at the position. Rondo is similar to that. He does what his system asks of him. Boston doesn’t ask him to score, thy ask him to be aggressive, push the tempo, and find the open man. Iso fadeaways don’t count as assists all the time David West robbed CP3 of about 3 assists a game b/c he would just hold the ball then rise up.
With all that said, Boston needs to strike while the iron is hot. Not every team will ask him to not score, so that makes his trade market really small. They need to unload him now and hope they can reload in the next 3-4 years.
Boston hasn’t learned from the last trade of Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson. Kendrick Perkins proved his point, he played well, while we fans of Boston sat at home and watching him play during the play offs. Again, another bad move.
@FnF
I don’t think anyone is calling him garbage or bottom of the barrel. I think everyone is trying to point out that he is not on the level of the best of the best. More like the best of the rest.
You are comparing him to Jason Kidd….Jason Kidd is one of the all-time leaders in 3pters made. I doubt Rondo will ever find his way on that list.
Point being, JKidd took his weakness and improved upon it every year. Same with a guy like Kevin Johnson. KJ couldn’t shoot that well at first, but as time went on he improved his mid-range.
Hell even guys like Derrick Rose and Westbrook imrpoved their jump shots in the 3 years they’ve been in the NBA to the point where they can’t be guarded on most nights. Rondo on the other hand refuses to work on fixing his shot. I personally think his form is the problem and just needs to be tweaked a little. At the very least he should be a 80% FT shooter. That way he can get to the foul line and create problems for the other teams that way.
When a PG is a terrible FT and jump shooter, those aren’t just little holes in your game. That is MAJOR! Boston knew this also, which is why they only gave Rondo $50Mill or so when he was a free agent. He is a product of his system. If they didn’t design every play to end with him passing the ball for the assist, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion because he’d still be a nobody.
Boston, please trade Rondo to the Heat for Jamal Magloire and Juwan Howard. LETS GO HEAT!!
The jazzz… Thyre shopping pimpslap (aka p.millsap).. And they also have first round picks to offer.. From nj I believe