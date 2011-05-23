NBA Trade Rumor: Bucks Open To Trading Brandon Jennings

It’s crazy the difference a year can make. Last season, Brandon Jennings led the Bucks to the playoffs and a near first round upset of the Hawks. Averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, I made the argument that he – not Tyreke Evans – deserved to win NBA Rookie of the Year. (Unfortunately it didn’t turn out that way.) But after last year’s run, all signs pointed towards Jennings being the fearless leader for a young Bucks squad for the foreseeable future. That may no longer be the case.
According to Mary Schmitt Boyer of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Bucks reportedly would be open to listening to offers for Jennings. This may even surprise Young Money himself.
Despite missing 19 games to injury this season, Jennings still managed to average 16.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. But just like his freshman campaign, he struggled to shoot a good percentage from the floor – although he did improve from 37.1 to 39.0 percent. With veterans Andrew Bogut, Corey Maggette and John Salmons locked in for at least the next two seasons, a traditional pass-first point guard might make more sense for Milwaukee to service those scorers. And with Michael Redd‘s albatross of a contract finally coming off the books, they finally have some flexibility to make a move.
In this June’s NBA Draft, the Bucks have the 10th pick – the same pick they had when they drafted Jennings just two years ago. And coming off a 35-47 season where they just missed the playoffs, Milwaukee will do whatever it takes to close the gap this summer. After ranking last in the NBA in terms of offensive efficiency, a change has to be made – I just don’t think anyone thought that change would mean moving Jennings.
So assuming the Bucks are are open to listening to offers for Jennings, who might be interested? Despite making the playoffs this year, you have to think that the Knicks – who are still probably kicking themselves for drafting Jordan Hill over Jennings – would love to add him to the roster. Also, a team like the Kings might love to pair Jennings and Evans in the backcourt, or the Lakers could make a run and bring back some Showtime to L.A.
What do you think? If you’re the Bucks, do you trade Jennings?
Nope. You can’t trade him. If his play is meaning that the Bucks are losing, then change his role. Bring him off the bench for scoring… You won’t be able to get the value that you need for him. If you really want to build for the future, Jennings should be in the plan.
LL
If the bucks trade Jennings they are idiots and they will soon fall to
The bottom of the eastern conference.
Why???????
If they think they can bring in another PG, get something good for Jennings, and get another guy with cap space, why not? He is a good player, nice story, but not great. You can’t trade him for the sake of trading though, it has to be worthwhile.
If they need a pass first point gaurd why not trade him for Jose Calderon and some other peices from the toronto raptors. Jose comes off the books next season and can resign him if they wish for cheaper, and he should work with all the shooters around. Also jennings derozan and amir johnson all have the chemistry together from LA and would fit into Toronto nicely. Great trade on both parts
As a Knicks fan, id love to trade for him. But what can they offer?
The only way i see the Knicks getting him is if they take on Bad Porns or Salmons’ ridiculous contract and give the Bucks Billups and some filler like Fields, Walker or Douglas.
But with that trade the Bucks are giving up a lot of potential for a player with only a couple of years left… and for the Knicks, well, i dont think there are enough balls in New York City to go round a lineup with Jennings, Maggette, Melo and Amare.
This rumor was floating around this weekend and was shot down by basically every source with any connection to the Bucks. I’m actually shocked Dime would print it.
maybe the Bucks just want to check how much (trade) value Jennings has.
pretty damn sure Minnesota is interested…
Brandon Jennings is overrated. He takes 16 shots to score 16 points at 39%? Can’t guard nobody.
They wouldn’t get anything close to value for him, LoganLight pretty much hit it dead on with the 1st post.
While we’re talking fantasy trades though what if Cleveland were to offer Sessions and Hickson?
Minnesota for the 2nd pick and Jonny Flynn?
I do like the idea of him to Sacramento but what can the Kings offer? Same question with LA.
Ed Davis and DD are both building blocks for the Raptors so what do they offer? Calderon and Bargnani for Jennings and Magette? Hardly a fair trade is it? Maybe swap 1st rounders as well?
Trade Jennings for the best package offered and maybe sign Andre Miller in the off season?
I just don’t see how:
1. A team would want to trade a player who is only going to improve.
2. They get anything close to value for him.
3. They are any better off by trading him.
Bucks might as well trade him if a good quality offer comes along.
brandon jennings isnt really that good of a team basketball player/point guard. he”ll always have good games here and there, but he aint really worth building your future on (think Rodney Stuckey).
If a good deal doesnt come along, then keep em.
The Bucks are gonna suck with or without Jennings.
why would knicks want him? with melo and amar’e, they don’t need another player that needs ball in his hands that prefers to score instead to pass.
@LMNP
are you really calling landry a filler? i know he’s a second round pick, but he played better than most rookies, fans love him and i think he has an upside in nba. it would be waste to trade him for nothing.
It appears many of you have been watching a different Jennings. The Jennings I’ve seen play is not that good. In fact, I wouldn’t take him on the Kings if he was offered for free (unless we could trade him immediately for someone decent or a pick). He’s too full of himself and isn’t much of a team player. He’s gonna have to make some huge improvements if he wants to last in this league. Those improvements need to come to both his game and his attitude.
trust…no1 in ny gives half a shit about jennings or jordan hill..im a lil salty wit gs still bout taking steph curry but that was the knicks front office’s fault for hyping him up
and whoever posted that the knicks should make a play for him is borderline retarded
They aren’t smart enough to trade him.
They should trade him now because there is still some perceived value.
an undersized pg who doesn’t want to pass is abundant in this league. In 3 years (when he’s known as either an albatross contract or the guy they had to trade for peanuts) they’ll be kicking themselves if they don’t trade him now. he’s talented, but besides foreign 7 footers not named dirk, who isn’t in the nba?
Seriously, what’s the difference between him and bassy, beyond the decent rookie season?
one of the 10 most OVERRATED players in the nba of players who get atleast 24mins a game
I think some of you guys are shitting on Jennings a little too much. Did y’all read even some of the article? They were ranked LAST in offensive efficiency! Aside from Andrew Bogut who is a viable option on the Bucks for Jennings to past to? John Salmons? He only balls when he gets traded from one team to another plus he’s a streaky shooter/scorer at best. Corey Maggette? His “nickname” is Bad Porn nuff said. Who else is there besides himself?
**PASS**
We Reminisce: 55 points….
this player still has potential but honestly he is kind of hyped up. His shooting percentages r horrible. He dishes less than 5 dimes/game. there is something wrong with this PG. They should trade him while they still can. Jerryd Bayless is a better player than this guy: look at his stats as a starter. Jennings = Hype.
he has no right …he is a alright finisher in the lane…when his long ball is off …which is OFTEN he cant contribute any other way that would make a impact on the game …ridnour n boykins have done better jobs of running the same teams
If Brandon we’re to come to the Lakers, we would be a dominating team. When Kobe retires, Brandon will take over the leader spot and become a leader for the Lakers franchise. Come to LA Brandon!! You will definitely get rings. Brandon, personally my favorite PG of all-time
Isiah I pray your kidding. If he can’t put up good stats, on a not-so-great-team, what makes you think he can on a good one? Plus if they keep Bynum, he would be #1 Option
Yeah, I’m sure this chick from Cleveland really has a great and credible ear for what is “overhead at the combine.”
Isaiah Leon needs to provide a sample~ And I hate LA, Sactown (Petrie) could trade him, but i won’t take his call dude has a way of getting rid of used cars. But not the Bucks GM, too nice. They can’t afford to get rid of him he fills seats. Calderon _ I’ve never seen a game he impacted ever! Don’t hate on the grammer, dudes at work on trains, crackberries etc… just entertaining opinions.
Brandon has great skills to be a star point guard. Its just the Bucks who are not giving him minutes. I think Brandon needs to get out of Milwaukke. If he comes to LA he will do better. Fuck u Dlight! dnt b hating on the Lakers. I knoww Brandon has the ability. So Brandon might as well come to LA because Superman Howard is coming to LA and Kobe, Dwight< and Brandon will be our big 3.
In order for Brandon to flourish. He has to be out of Skiles system. Brandon is a better passing pg than Wall,Rose & Westbrook. Had he not been injured this year. The Bucks would have fought & probably made the playoffs.
The above mentioned about Toronto would definitely be a great fit. Jerryd Bayless can’t dribble on the lay up line. Let alone pass. Ridnour & Boykins are both worse passer than Jennings. I understand the dislike for his mistake of confidence as arrogance. The boy is good take it or leave it. Too bad people want to see robots on the floor. Bogut was useless wth one arm this year & shouldn’t have played. Salmons peaked. Delfino hurt.
Haters I guess the Miami Heat still suck & Lebron is the worse person in the world. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. Brandon Jennings & Sebastian Telfair are two VERY underrated PG’s in the league
Lastly i hope Andre Barret makes the league & sticks this year. His skills are amazing. A big shout out to Gary Irving who deserves a spot in the L as well. Check him out at Fireball & Hunter. Antwan Dobie is also one of the smartest guards I’ve ever seen play. Too much talent that’s not in the league. Mario Chalmers & Mike Bibby are stealing minutes. Get them outttttta here. Ricky Rubio is just as bad. The Great Hype.