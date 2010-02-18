NBA Trade Rumor: Carlos Boozer To Miami (Updated)

After the rumors quieted surrounding Amar’e Stoudemire, Miami has decided to check in on another Western Conference power forward. And even though this deal doesn’t appear like it’s going to happen before the deadline, the Heat and Jazz are talking about a trade that would send Carlos Boozer to Miami for the expiring contracts of Udonis Haslem and Quentin Richardson. Sources say that the Jazz and Heat might need a third team to complete a deal, and the Wizards (who are about $830,000 over the luxury tax threshold right now) could use the cap relief.

While this deal probably won’t go down, it does signify to Boozer that Miami is still interested – something that they can point out during free agent negotiations this summer.

UPDATE: According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein and Chad Ford, one version of the proposed deal would have sent Boozer and Washington’s Mike James to Miami, Haslem and Richardson to Utah from Miami and Miami’s Carlos Arroyo, Utah’s Kyrylo Fesenko and perhaps another player to the Wizards.

Another source said that Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers were also discussed along with Kyle Korver.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

