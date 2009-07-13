NBA Trade Rumor: Carlos Boozer to Miami

Up until July, Orlando’s Otis Smith and Toronto’s Bryan Colangelo were the two most proactive GM’s in the League. But now, Dwyane Wade is coming for that crown. After lobbying for Allen Iverson, Wade is now reportedly working on getting Carlos Boozer to the Heat.
If AI ends up in Memphis and Boozer heads to Chicago, Wade has Rob Kurz, and a couple of guys who hoop at West 4th in his sights as Plan C, D, E and F.
Trade talk between the Heat and Jazz over power forward Carlos Boozer is increasing, according to the Deseret News.
Dwyane Wade is to a degree lobbying for Miami to make a trade for his Olympic teammate.
This rumor popped up about an hour after we read a Miami Herald article in which Wade is quoted calling Beasley “slow-footed.”
Wade said it would be ”tough” for Beasley to play a lot at [small forward]: “You’ve got guys at the [small forward] position who are super-quick and fast. Beasley is slow-footed.”
B-Easy has put in work on that weakness this summer, playing against the quicker Dorell Wright and Daequan Cook. But if Pat Riley believes that Wade isn’t 100% behind Beasley’s maturation process, maybe he’d be smart to offer him up for Boozer. Ultimately, every one of Miami’s moves is geared towards keeping their star happy, and on South Beach.
We tried out a couple of trades in ESPN’s Trade Machine. Here’s what worked:
* Michael Beasley and Udonis Haslem for Carlos Boozer
* Michael Beasley and Jermaine O’Neal for Carlos Boozer and Andrei Kirilenko
Utah’s motivation to make either one of these moves would be about money just as much as it is about basketball. They’re about $15 million over the cap right now, and haven’t even dealt with the Paul Millsap situation. If they’re going to match the $33 million sheet Portland offered Millsap, they need to send Boozer out of town this week.
Both Haslem and O’Neal have expiring contracts. If the Jazz worked out that second option, in which they trade AK-47 and Boozer for Beasley and J.O., they’d have about $13 million in cap space heading into the 2010 summer to add onto a roster including Deron Williams, Michael Beasley, Paul Millsap, CJ Miles, Eric Maynor, and Ronnie Brewer. That’s enough to go after an elite shooting guard.
Miami could compete in the East right now with a lineup of Mario Chalmers, Dwyane Wade, Andrei Kirilenko, Carlos Boozer and Mark Blount.
GM of the year…. Dwyane Wade?!
i think that would be outright sick! except projecting that mark blount would start. that would be the sign of an apocalypse.
what happens with AI if this trade gets pulled off??
after playing with Boozer in the Olympics and D-Wade wanting him on his roster makes me think Beasley is terrible.
Is D Wade politicin for a post-playing career as a GM?? Is he the next Joe Dumars?? Seriously… as Kobe showed us a couple of years ago players need to worry about playing. I think Pat Riley knows what he’s doing.
I don’t see Pat trading B Easy to rent Boozer for a year. Unless he feels Boozer is the guy that can make them a legit contender and he will sign long term. I’m not so sure Boozer is that guy. He’s fragile as hell for a power forward. And if there concered with Beasly’s attitude and commitment is Boozer and his “I’m getting a raise” while he’s injured, “uhhh I’m not opting out after all” is any better???
Mark Blount will take them to the title! In fact, I’m seeing 3 in a row for the Heat with that dude in the middle.
Beasley looks like he does not want to play basketball anymore
yes the compete but they dont win.
which is where pat riley may be correct
@Haslem : There really isn’t a trade the Heat COULD pull off that would place them on equal footing with Boston or Orlando.
The trade #2 option puts them closer to where Cleveland is, next to Chicago and just above Toronto.
carlos boozer? really? no f’in’ way!
wade is right…b-easy plays a little flat footed, but that’s why you have to trust the man in the middle to clean it up for you if you get beat.
boozer is over-rated IMHO.
Utah needs to do this ASAP. Both are good trades for the Jazz but the first is even slightly better from a talent standpoint unless they know for sure that they can use the $13M from the second trade to get a legit 2.
P.S. i think they’d have Joel Anthony start before Blount.
Calling somebody slowfooted dont mean u dont wanna play with him people.
@ Joshlee AI would go to Memphis if this trade gets pulled off. It actually sounds workable for both teams, wouldn’t surprise me.
Haslem + Beasley for Boozer. Jesus Christ Dime do you actually think this stuff through? Just because it works within the bounds fo the CBA does not mean it’s anything close to realistic.
Miami has a trade exception worth $4.2 million from the Marcus Banks trade.
If Utah’s goal is to quickly create cap space to match Millsap’s offer sheet from Portland, then the TPE is valuable to them. The entire league knows that Utah wants to dump Boozer, so his trade value has dropped. I don’t think you need Beasley to make a deal.
You cannot package the TPE with another player, so they could get it done in two trades:
#1 – $4.2 Million TPE for C.J. Miles
#2 – Mark Blount, Udonis Haslem, 2010 1st Rounder for Boozer
Sign Iverson to a one year, and you’re looking at:
Iverson / Chalmers
Wade / Cook
Beasley / J. Jones
Boozer / Veteran FA
O’Neal / Magloire
Solid team to hold things over until 2010.
Aint nobody signing up to play in Utah. Especially an ELITE 2guard… Eff outta here.
@8 Wake up dude, Cleavlands at the top of the list in the East, npt Boston or Orlando. Fan of either team? lol Unbelievable….
Boozer’s been on his way to the Heat for years now, I didnt know this was news….
Why even draft B-Easy if they are just gonna trade him…and he has shown flashes last year so the kid has potential. i think if they do pick up boozer and wade gets his max deal, they will have no bench and will probably try to run a 7 man rotation
Nah, you’d need to upgrade over Blount
Yo YO00000000 Dude, you are so gangster… you send a chill to us Salt Lakers…
1. boozer is trash and not nearly as dominant as people try to make him. Hes not athletic ala dwight, and hes not tall enough for his post moves to really kill ala duncan.. hes like a poor mans elton brand injuries included. And I completely forgot dorell wright was even on the team. Wasn’t he supposed to actually develop at some point? trade has ass with haslem and J’O but keep beasly. And wasn’t boozer supposedly gonna sign with the heat as a free agent or something as of last year? Now your gonna give up your #2 pic for this bum? Whats next, the bulls trading derrick rose for Rafer Alston? Boozer is maxed out potential, beasly still has tons of ceiling, so why get boozer for what, 2 more good years?
P.S: No team with MARK BLOUNT can content in the east, west, D-league, WNBA…plan and simple.
@ Last post
Wow
Even if this move happens, it wont matter, cause like DK said, they aren’t the best in the east. I do however completely disagree with DK when he says that cleveland is on top. I think he purposly said that to irk me (but it didn’t work). C’mon DK, can you please give it a rest? I’ve pretty patiently dealt with your Impostor antics and all. I know we differ in opinion, but is there really any reason to be an asshole to me?
Here’s to making these forums better than before. Here’s to bringing back the intelligent conversation and banishing assholes who pretend to be other people. Losers.
Goooo Magic!
This is a huge win for the jazz! They get to get rid of two huge contarcts and turnover players!
Jazz and heat need to do this trade!
I don’t think trading Hedo, Lee, and Alston for Carter is an improvement. They’ll still be good, but that might end up biting them in the ass.
Go Heat!
clev got shaq, but shaq doesn’t really fix any of their weaknesses…and they resigned sideshow bob and hes the guy who can’t D athletic 4s/3s or guys off the bench….So no way does that put them ahead of orlando or boston. As of now boston is on top, then orlando, then clev.
Neither of those trades address the issue you brought up for Utah, clearing cap space this year in order to match the offer to Millsap. A third team with close to 8 mil in cap space for this season needs to be included in any deal involving Boozer. If they can’t trade Boozer before the window to match Millsap’s offer ends, then Boozer probably won’t be traded at all.
I doubt the Heat would be willing to trade Jermaine. My solution for the Heat would have been simple:
Trade Beasley for Nash and a draft pick.
Sign Oberto and move Jermaine back to his natural PF position.
Trade Haslem, Moon, and Jones for Boozer/Kirilenko. So it would look like this:
(PG)Nash / Chalmers / Quinn
(SG)Wade / Head / Cook
(SF)Kirilenko / Wright / Cook / Diawara
(PF)O’Neil / Boozer
(C )Oberto / Blount / Anthony
Now I would go for this:
(PG) AI / Chalmers /Quinn
(SG) Wade / Head / Cook
(SF) Moon / Wright / Diawara
(PF) Boozer / O’Neil
(C ) Anthony / Blount
how does trading for players who have about the same salaries (and expiring contract) free up utah from paying luxury tax this year?
this is getting ridiculous.
Yo Mark Blount wont start for the heat. Joel Anthony would start over Mark. Mark Blount want to take too many 3’s n he dont do anything on defense. N we would still have the co captin in Udonis Haslem so.
Both trades for boozer are fine with me but i would go with the 2nd trade because i like jo but i think he is getting old and kirelinko is younger and a better scoring threat than jo and b easy isn’t as good as carlos boozer and heat need to make sure they keep wade happy.
you can get boozer but try not to give up b-easy. Instead
try and give up:
HEAT:HASLEM,JAMES JONES,JERMAINE ONEAL
AND FIRST ROUND PICK IN 2010
DRAFT.
FOR
JAZZ:CARLOS BOOZER,OKUR.
so the jazz can have to expiring contracts and so can the heat have and expiring contract
