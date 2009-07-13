NBA Trade Rumor: Carlos Boozer to Miami

Up until July, Orlando’s Otis Smith and Toronto’s Bryan Colangelo were the two most proactive GM’s in the League. But now, Dwyane Wade is coming for that crown. After lobbying for Allen Iverson, Wade is now reportedly working on getting Carlos Boozer to the Heat.

If AI ends up in Memphis and Boozer heads to Chicago, Wade has Rob Kurz, and a couple of guys who hoop at West 4th in his sights as Plan C, D, E and F.



Trade talk between the Heat and Jazz over power forward Carlos Boozer is increasing, according to the Deseret News. Dwyane Wade is to a degree lobbying for Miami to make a trade for his Olympic teammate.

This rumor popped up about an hour after we read a Miami Herald article in which Wade is quoted calling Beasley “slow-footed.”

Wade said it would be ”tough” for Beasley to play a lot at [small forward]: “You’ve got guys at the [small forward] position who are super-quick and fast. Beasley is slow-footed.”

B-Easy has put in work on that weakness this summer, playing against the quicker Dorell Wright and Daequan Cook. But if Pat Riley believes that Wade isn’t 100% behind Beasley’s maturation process, maybe he’d be smart to offer him up for Boozer. Ultimately, every one of Miami’s moves is geared towards keeping their star happy, and on South Beach.

We tried out a couple of trades in ESPN’s Trade Machine. Here’s what worked:

* Michael Beasley and Udonis Haslem for Carlos Boozer

* Michael Beasley and Jermaine O’Neal for Carlos Boozer and Andrei Kirilenko

Utah’s motivation to make either one of these moves would be about money just as much as it is about basketball. They’re about $15 million over the cap right now, and haven’t even dealt with the Paul Millsap situation. If they’re going to match the $33 million sheet Portland offered Millsap, they need to send Boozer out of town this week.

Both Haslem and O’Neal have expiring contracts. If the Jazz worked out that second option, in which they trade AK-47 and Boozer for Beasley and J.O., they’d have about $13 million in cap space heading into the 2010 summer to add onto a roster including Deron Williams, Michael Beasley, Paul Millsap, CJ Miles, Eric Maynor, and Ronnie Brewer. That’s enough to go after an elite shooting guard.

Miami could compete in the East right now with a lineup of Mario Chalmers, Dwyane Wade, Andrei Kirilenko, Carlos Boozer and Mark Blount.

GM of the year…. Dwyane Wade?!

Sources: Real GM and Miami Herald