NBA Trade Rumor: Carlos Boozer To The Bulls

#Sam Smith #Chicago Bulls
07.21.09 9 years ago 34 Comments

While you know anything Sam Smith reports must be taken with a grain of salt, the Bulls.com writer has speculated trade talks between the Bulls, Jazz and Rockets that would involve shipping Carlos Boozer to the Bulls, Shane Battier and Carl Landry to the Jazz, and Tyrus Thomas, Jerome James and Kyrylo Fesenko to the Rockets.

It’s inevitable that Boozer will be traded this summer and with Smith being a Bull’s fan, I’m sure that he would love his team to take this shot at acquiring the power forward. In fact, this trade would work out well for all three teams. The Bulls will have their scorer in the paint that they’ve been lacking and most likely won’t want to pay the big salary that Thomas will be looking for when he becomes a free agent in 2010.

The Jazz will acquire every playoff team’s dream role player in Battier and a good backup for Paul Millsap in Landry. The Rockets could struggle this season with Yao Ming out, T-Mac in question and Ron Artest out of town, so acquiring Thomas, James and Fesenko will give them plenty of cap space in 2010 to make a push at signing a big name free agent.

Would you make this deal?

Source: Bulls.com

TOPICS#Sam Smith#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCarl LandryCARLOS BOOZERCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagJerome JamesKyrylo FesenkoReal StoriesSAM SMITHSHANE BATTIERTyrus Thomas

