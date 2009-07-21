NBA Trade Rumor: Carlos Boozer To The Bulls

While you know anything Sam Smith reports must be taken with a grain of salt, the Bulls.com writer has speculated trade talks between the Bulls, Jazz and Rockets that would involve shipping Carlos Boozer to the Bulls, Shane Battier and Carl Landry to the Jazz, and Tyrus Thomas, Jerome James and Kyrylo Fesenko to the Rockets.
It’s inevitable that Boozer will be traded this summer and with Smith being a Bull’s fan, I’m sure that he would love his team to take this shot at acquiring the power forward. In fact, this trade would work out well for all three teams. The Bulls will have their scorer in the paint that they’ve been lacking and most likely won’t want to pay the big salary that Thomas will be looking for when he becomes a free agent in 2010.
The Jazz will acquire every playoff team’s dream role player in Battier and a good backup for Paul Millsap in Landry. The Rockets could struggle this season with Yao Ming out, T-Mac in question and Ron Artest out of town, so acquiring Thomas, James and Fesenko will give them plenty of cap space in 2010 to make a push at signing a big name free agent.
Would you make this deal?
Source: Bulls.com
jeeze every team mite as well take a look at him.
Sure why not.It aint like any of these teams collecting rings anytime soon as is.
LOL this is funny. Some random dude tweeted about this rumor last week and it was quickly dismissed by other sports websites. And now Dime posts it as a rumor?
For 1, Battier and Landry’s contracts arent that much so it wouldnt be saving that much cap space for the rockets. Plus they already have too many guys on their roster as is.
Brewer, AK, Battier, Kyle Korver, CJ Miles, Harpring… a little too deep…
God with all the coverage that Boozer is getting this summer, you would think we were talking about an MVP-type player getting traded here, not an overrated, over-paid, undersized post player. Give me a break. Unless Boozer is going somewhere that he can be the third or fourth best player on his team, that team ain’t winning shit. Give it a rest.
This is not happening, dont waste thoughts on it. Booze is coming to the Heat without question.
I’m out like Boozer on the Jazz….
OR changing the song while holding onto a drunk chick
[www.youtube.com]
Make the deal!!! Please!!! I am a Jazz fan and I would love to see Battier in Utah!!!
Wait a minute!!!
The UTAH JAZZ want to trade Boozer to save money! This trade keeps them at what there at, nothing changes. At least for the Miami Heat giving up Haslem and then saving the JAZZ 5.6 million with Dorell Wright
dumb trade for houston.
Landry is young engergtic guy.
Battier is getting up there in age so i don’t mind that.
Antonio Burks critically shot:
[msn.foxsports.com]
Boozer is O fer two, why people think he’s going to be a positive influence when he leaves Salt Lake is beyond me. This guy is the true prima donna, no guts, no heart, no regard for anyone but himself, and disgusting to listen to when he talks to the media. Good riddance on Boozer, I really hope he ends up in the West somewhere.
The big contract that Tryrus Thomas is about to get??? I hope that’s a joke, wherever this average kid goes, he aint gonna get a big contract.-
sam smith is a homer
Here’s the deal, the Jazz are trying to get out of luxury tax hell. This trade doesn’t do that for them. The only way to lessen the hit they will have to take this year is to involve a team with cap space. There are only 2 such teams left out there. Those are OKC and Portland, and OKC has said that they are done spending this year. That leaves only one, so any rumor you hear would have to feature the Blazers in some way.
@12 i couldnt agree more
Everybody stop… speaking as a chicagoan and lifetime bulls fan, any true basketball mind can see all you get with Boozer is a defensive liability and a pick and roll jump shooter whos soft, such is all DUKE alum are.. This peice of Shit is one of the most overratted basketball players in todays game. He lacks size athletic ability and without Jerry Sloan and Deron Williams Boozer goes back to 11ppg and 7rpg. Boozer isnt and will never be a “POST SCORER” show me the stat line on his so called posts in the paint. He should go to Miami and fail at life there, so that D-Wade signs with Chicago just to get away from Boozers shit sandwiches, he will product everygame, “well every other game, seeing that he always fractures his vagina muscle, and cant stay healthy.” shit mines as well sign Shelton Williams to so he can bring something to the table in his relationship with Candice.
fractures his vagina muscle.HA!
The Rockets got past the first round because they played defense, particularly Battier and Artest. With Artest gone, Battier is their only solid perimeter defender left. If they trade him, both their defensive anchors are gone. Not that it matters, because without Yao, it’s not going to matter who they trot out there.
I still don’t think I would trade Battier and Landry for Tyrus Thomas and spare parts. The Rockets can do better than that.
Plus I NEVER EVER EVER believe any “rumor” coming from Sam Smith. His track record with rumors is O for everything he’s ever written, so I know not to put any stock in his bullshit.
This rumor is so last week. Fail.
Whatever the merits of this particular rumor, it makes sense for the Rockets to go into full on rebuilding mode. They are not getting into the playoffs without Yao, Artest AND McGrady.
And thus begins the John Wall tank-a-thon!
I wouldnt mind renting him for a year… but for a long term contract like hinirich. so we can make a huge splash next offseason and sign 2 great players…
is john wall related to paul wall?
Also, who cares, AIN’T NO ONE FUCKING WITH DA MAGIC!!
GOOOO MAGICCC!!!
Geez all theses freaking rumors, would the Jazz trade Boozer already and would Lamar Odom make up his damn mind. I’m tired of all these speculations that varies from day to day and never happens. If nothing happens soon, I’m going back to viewing my Erin Andrew’s video during lunch instead of read about basketball. lol
mad dog is good
Doesn’t it seem like Battier just belongs on Utah?
what is this, the 30th rumor that boozer is going to end up in chi-town? come on dime, aren’t you gettin tired of this? but this trade makes sense for all parties involved if you ask me: chicago gets a low post scorer, houston gets a center and athletic forward and utah gets rid of booz while getting battier, a dukie better fitted for their system now that they’ve resigned millsaps
@26, battier would be perfect in utah as he embodies the type of player jerry sloan wants on his team
AdvancedMind
Excellent rant. Good reading.
As long as it’s just a one year rental and we don’t make the msistake of signing him long term I’m fine with it. Tyrus could blow up in his contract year but then he’ll go back to looking off Rose when it’s time to shoot free throws or pulling up for three on the break.
boozer is overated sooooooooooooooo badly
reports out of SLC say Boozer has been treated for low estrogen counts and for a strained uterine wall muscle….
Bulls dont need boozer, thomas shouldnt be going anywhere!
i don’t think the rockets will trade carl landry. they better re-sign him and battier take a pay cut or something because landry is a BEAST. right now the only person i would trade on the rockets is nobody because everybody plays their part. i don’t know who said that bs about trading carl landry and battier but no i don’t think so.