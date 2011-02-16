NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo and Chauncey Billups to New York

Anybody who was paying attention to — or even trying to avoid — the ongoing Carmelo Anthony contract/trade/free agency saga this season probably expected ‘Melo to be playing for the Eastern Conference All-Stars come Feb. 20. And yet here it is, four days before the All-Star Game, and ‘Melo is still in the West, still with the Denver Nuggets.
But that doesn’t mean a ‘Melo trade isn’t right around the corner. According to Newsday, the New York Knicks are willing to give up Danilo Gallinari or Wilson Chandler to get Carmelo, and aren’t opposed to giving up Ray Felton either if it means they’d get Chauncey Billups from Denver.
The issue at hand is the precarious decision to complete a blockbuster deal that involves even more players, perhaps rookies Timofey Mozgov and Landry Fields, and dramatically jumbles the roster, the starting lineup and the rotation with 28 games left — and very little time for practice — after the Feb. 24 trade deadline.
The Knicks have one game left, Wednesday against the Hawks, before the All-Star break and go into that game 4.5 games ahead of 9th place Charlotte, which is below the Mendoza Line. Quite frankly, it’s hard to imagine a lineup with Billups, Anthony and (Amar’e) Stoudemire would fail to finish the job and clinch a playoff berth in the East, but there’s not much time to generate the necessary chemistry, nor would there be much of a bench, for a meaningful playoff run. And all of this falls on Mike D’Antoni, who, sources say, is resistant to a major roster shakeup.
At this point, the Newsday source close to the situation claims, the biggest threat to the Knicks is the Mavericks, who are willing to take on Carmelo without the promise that he’d sign a contract extension. But Dallas, one of the oldest team sin the League, doesn’t have as many attractive trade pieces as the Knicks.
Dear NY….
DON’T DO IT!!!!!
The way that team looks now, to me, they just need one quality vet and some time to mature. I think Amare is great as their centerpiece. Throwing Melo in there looks good if this were video games but I don’t think Amare and Melo can co-exist. I don’t think Amare wants another “star” to play alongside unless it’s a PG. That said, Felton is coming into his own under D’Antoni. I like their chemistry. From the end of the bench guys, all the way up to Amare… it’s obvious they enjoy playing with eachother. I dunno… it could work but if it were me, I wouldn’t make such a drastic change.
As long as Mr. Pringles is your coach and Amare the cornerstone of your ‘defense’ there is no ‘meaningful playoff run’
i agree with JAY, especially cuz they can get Melo next year without losing anyone. that means they can keep Galo, he probably ends up bein 6th man of the year if he keeps his confidence up. team ends up being deeper. no brainer to me
Can we finally get some REAL trade news for a change. This Carmelo saga is starting to become annoying.
Very simple: Denver: Gallo, Fields, Randolph,D.Jones (from Dallas), first rounder (from dallas), curry Dallas:Chandler NYK:Balkman, Melo,Affalo, either Mahinmi or Cardinal (from Dallas) or s.williams or ely (from denver).
You know what, the Knicks don;t need a SF. What they need is a bigman who can defend and rebound and man the post and score when they need it. I don;t think Melo is that guy. Stupid trade, why give up Gallo and Felton for that? Just go and sign him in the off season if you wan’t to ruin your season.
agree with Stunnaboy
…if Im the Knicks- I target Nene.
Amare and Nene in the paint > adding a one-dimensional player (points) in Anthony.
point arent what that team needs (especially in D’Antoni’s system. they need some defense.
i seriously hope this doesnt happen. I dont think Melo brings anything to the team that they dont already have, Amare is second in the L in ppg and the team puts up like 106 a game so adding a gunner like Melo doesnt make sence.
They need a rebounder/defencive big man so they can put Amare and Gallo in their natural positions at the 4 and 3. That also puts Chandler back on the bench where hell be more effective as a 6th man.
Gutting an entire roster for a defenceless scorer when your one of the top scoring teams in the L and your biggest issues are depth and size is not a smart basketball move.
100% on pointabout Nene, he would be an excelent pickup as a free agent this summer, i also think they should go after Marc Gasol if Memphis dont overpay him.
the knicks have to keep felton. he’s the lone bright spot on the team even when stoudemire’s struggling. Also, if they trade fields, and chandler/gallo, who’s going to play SG? did anyone catch what kobe did to Gallo when he tried to play SG?
nooooo, you can neither give up fields nor gallinari!
just look at the pace at which they are developing!
Why trade your whole team for a guy who will sign in the offseason for less money? This is Melo’s fault that he wants to play outside of Denver but still wants the Big Daddy extension…if I’m Denver I say “F Melo” and don’t give in to his demands–he already ruined this season with his Vince-whine-n-trade ideology, just getting his numbers off the books, and his attitude out of the state, would be better than taking on nothing in return for him.
@ Matt: what does Dallas get out of getting rid of Chandler and a first rnd pick? Nothing? You’re very simple, your trade is garbage
Bill Walker will play shooting guard and dunk on everybody!
@sans… LMAO!!! He pulled that trade off in NBA 2K11 so he thinks it would work in real life.
I say make the trade. As far as the Knicks need for a big man, give the Russian kid some time to develope. We can hold on to Chauncey for two years. When his contract is up Paul and Williams will be free agents. I wouldn’t trade Fields, he’s gonna be better than Wilson and Gallo. Plus Shawn Williams can still provide that outside shooting threat we’ll lose in Gallo. Anthony will more than make up for the lost of Chandler. Walker and Rautins will benefit from having two stars and a veteran point guard on the team. Trade Randolph and get Minnesotas pick to add depth next year.
If the Knicks give up anything more than Curry, Gallinari and a 1st Rounder for Melo, they’re crazy.
Getting Melo makes Gallinari expendable. I like Chandler and Walker coming off the bench and wouldn’t give up either of them or Fields.
The only players under contract next year they should consider moving are Mozgov, Randolph and Turiaf.
They have a nice core, who seem to have established an actual identity, which is impressive considering how lost the franchise has been for so many years. I wouldn’t mess with that.
Just hoping Melo gets the hate Lebron got. Cause at LEAST Lebron took that team to the playoffs (conspiracy theories about his elbow or not). Melo is tanking it. Sure he gets a bunch of points occassionally, but people are scoring on him at will and he isnt doing much else except shooting. People always worried about what JR is going to do.. well Melo is making him look like a saint
i think the trade for melo to nyc will NEVER go through. all partys involved are giving/taking all the time.
to only way that melo will move is at the end of the season (either sign and trade – which should happen OR leave in free agent aka the lebron move).