NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo Anthony New Jersey Nets Mega Deal is Close

Yahoo! Sports’ NBA-news-and-rumors beast Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the New Jersey Nets are “working feverishly” to complete a deal for Carmelo Anthony and are “in the construction stage of a complicated, multi-team trade.”
How complicated? The deal would apparently involve multiple players, draft picks and as many as four teams.
This is Woj’s broad take on what this trade might entail:
Nothing is imminent in the next 24 hours, but Denver and New Jersey are having ongoing discussions centered on No. 3 overall pick Derrick Favors and future first-round picks going back to the Nuggets. The two teams are engaging third â€“ and possibly even fourth teams â€“ to complete what one front-office source described as a “very complicated” deal.
As one of the Dime family wrote the other day, if the Nuggets can pull off a deal that looks like this, it’s a homerun for Denver.
The other part of this rumor that must be considered is that the Nuggets may be leaking this type of info in order light a fire under the other teams they are talking to get them to improve their offers – ESPECIALLY THIS TEAM.
The thought of a pending deal with Nets could conceivably push the Bulls to include Joakim Noah in their offer, a notion that has apparently been a no-go to this point.
Child, please
Well Damn
I will be a happy Jazz fan to see AK’s insane contract off the books…
We’ll see
So Melo wants to leave just cause he doesnt like Denver? I dont see how anyone would WANT to go to New Jersey(in terms of the team…and I guess the city too). Maybe theyre moving to Brooklyn, but what does adding Melo without Favors get them? Fighting for a playoff birth for the next 5 years? DHarris is good but he has never asked to be a part of a successful team. His role on the Mavs was to defend and sometimes take it to the hoop, how could he lead a good team. And lopez hasnt proven anything. He scored alot for a bad team that had no other options. Hes good but is he a building block? I just dont get it. Does he want to be part of a championship team, or just leave the city of Denver?
The Wizards need to put together a package for Anthony I’m sure Blatche is a bigger trade chip than the #3 pick.Who would pass up on 18pts 8rebs 3assists 1.5blks and 1.3steals for the next 5-7years I know Favors can’t touch that through that period
sorry…didnt see harris is included in the trade, so at least they have Farmar
Denver, New Jersey, Charlotte, Utah
NJ Nets get: Carmelo Anthony
Denver gets: Andrie Kirilenko and Derrick Favors
Charlotte gets: Devin Harris
Utah gets: Boris Diaw
…ahem. Utah is funny. They are parting with AK, to get Boris Diaw, in order to move Carmelo Anthony out of the division. smart thinking. this ensures them that they wont have to fight Denver for the next few yrs in the division—just Portland and OKCity
thoughts?!!?
if this rumored deal goes thru, what do you all make of New Jersey?
they were the one team that got “shut out” in free agency; especially since they had mega cap room. but now, they wont have devin harris (allstar pg in 2008) nor derrick favors going forward. is Carmelo worth it?
if this goes thru, NJ has another deal lined up where they would send some expiring contracts to Indy for TJ Ford (or so its rumored).
I almost don’t want this to happen bc Nets tickets will be so damn expensive and I was planning on hitting up a bunch of games this year…. almost
@ Heckler
If this deal goes through Nets need to make more moves bc just spent 35M on Outlaw, who plays Carmelo’s position.
but a core of Melo, Brook, Twill, Murphy should be good enough for 4-6 seed in the East.
My hope is that they send either Harris OR Favors (preferrably Harris)… giving up both of them is tough since Nets immediately become very thin at both PG and PF.
I’m a Jazz fan forever. And I’d die if this trade happened.
Losing AK for Diaw would be abominable.
If this deal goes down, the Nets are still gonna suck.
I dont see this trade making any impact for either of the involved teams. Pretty dumb trade.
the happiest person salivating over this rumor is…..Jordan Farmar!
Utah loses AK for Diaw? I don’t think Utah is that dumb. Especially when AK’s contract comes off the books after this season, they could could a lot more bang for their buck than Diaw.
MELO will never sign an extention with the nets, therefore the trade wont happen. Why in the hell would he leave Denver for a rebuilding team? The Knicks don’t have the pieces to trade back! If u are a NBA who don’t like the Heat or Lakers u want MELO where it makes sense,Chicago! Trade bait and a line-up that can light fire to the league. ROSE,BREWER,MELO,BOOZER,NOAH. DAMMM!
@D Jersey…4-6 seed? Are you nuts?…You didnt name their core, you named their only players capable of producing.
Best possible deal for Denver? Maybe, but why would Melo sign an extension in Jersey when they look worse off than Denver?
And Utah gives up AK for whack ass Boris Diaw and his huge money deal?
Charlotte makes out like bandits.
Melo gets screwed an so does NJ if they can’t get him to sign the extension. Melo isn’t going to like Avery Johnson in his grill
What Dime failed to mention is the same story mentions that Melo is opposed to signing an extension which the Nets said will kill the deal regardless of whether the other teams involved were ready to complete the deal.
I would also like to point out that I was right about this as I originally said that the Nets would have to gut serious talent from their team to make this trade happen which would make Melo hesitate about signing an extension. Even though they figured out a way to do it without Lopez, him and Melo won’t be enough to compete with the very balanced and very competitive East.
AK for Diaw is ridiculous.
A re-upped Melo, Lopez and Prokorov would be nasty. You just know Prokorov isn’t effected by the luxury tax. He’ll pay the players and I think they know it too. Melo & Lopez would mean the beginning of a resurrection for the Nets.
Miami is trying pinching pennies to fill in their roster. NJ doesn’t have to. HE’S RICH, BIIIITCH!!
@Billy
No i’m not nuts. The eastern conference is complete shit after Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Miami.
So ok, maybe not 4th seed but they can def get 5th with that lineup.
You guys are not seeing the whole picture… the purpose of this trade for NJ is to get a STAR. Once you get a star it is easier to get the complimentary players. The Nets have about 14 mil of expiring contracts in Murphy and Humpries. They could add another good player in the future with this kind of flexibility via free agency or trade. They could go after a guy like Horford who could fill that PF gap. A frontcourt of Melo, Lopez and Horford would dominate any frontcourts out there. I would agree though that the proposed trade wont make the Nets a contender this year but they can easily improve their roster next season if they can use those expiring contracts wisely..
The east is as deep as its been in 12 years! MELO knows that. Miami, Chicago, Orlando, Boston, Atlanta, Milwaukee are your top 6 seeds. MELO going to the Nets don’t changed anything. Now go fight with the Wizards(u better respect that lineup),Knicks and Bobcats. The East is a Beast.
@ Jay So what happens when the next CBA has a hard cap?
Hope his wife’s bogus ass acting career is worth more than his playing career.
If Chicago want to be a title contender they need to stop holding on to Noah and go after Melo. A lineup of Melo, Boozer, and Rose (plus Timbadeau defensive scheme) will make them title contenders right now. Once Miami have a chance to add some more piece next off-season to go along with Wade & company then is going to be hard to get out of the East unless you have at least 2 superstars. If Chicago think their current roster of Rose/Noah/Deng/Boozer have a better chance to win a title than Rose/Boozer/Melo than someone need to get fired. This current roster can not win the East.
Also, if the trade with Chicago or New York doesn’t happen I think Melo will go to Jersey. With the lockout coming and the player max being reduced, Melo is not going to risk losing all the money in the offseason. If Melo cared about winning he would have Orlando on his list instead of only looking at teams with big tv markets.
Your missing the point! MELO wants to win now! The Knicks also have huge expiring contracts coming off the books. New collective bargaining agreement also looming. If I’m MELO I tell them Chicago or no deal! No guess work with that lineup. If The Knicks already had CP3 the that would make since but then denver would say no. lack of assets.
New jersey still going to lose
Melo’s an Idiot if he leaves Denver for jersey! He’ll never get voted in the all star game in the east over lebron,bosh,KG,and pierce. lopez wouldnt rebound for him. He had career stats on the worst team in the league. Melo has Kmart, nene and birdman that does the dirty work for him. Denver is one player away to contend. chicago will be a good choice with noah and brewer, but he’ll have a hard time with thibidaue as well as with avery..He’ll be in the shadow of the 3 in miami.
Media in Denver is saying that hes holding this up cause he doesnt want to sign the extension with the Nets. I really dont understand this at all. Denver isnt contending but is closer than the teams mentioned in these trade rumors, he wants out of a good city, the organization is trying to do what he wants, still hoping he stays but hes going to hold it up? I mean this is a lot of assumptions but I just dont understand.
If Melo wants to “WIN NOW” hes better off sticking around. Chicago isnt going to be willing to give up much to get Melo. They wont even give up Noah…. Carmelo wants his 65 million to a team (singular) of his choice. You want your cake, with icing, candles, champagne on the side and eat it too. Sounding greedier by the day.
only team getting better with this trade is the bobcats..
god damn you, Melo, GO TO ORLANDO!
Melo is not going to sign off on this deal as it is presently constructed, and if he does, he isn’t going to sign the extension. Period. And for the record, New Jersey does not guarantee any other good players will come; just ask Lebron how that worked out. In 7 years, the best he could do was an over-the-hill Shaq and a mediocre (at best) Mo Williams.
I understand the deal from Denver’s perspective though; they’re trying to get the best young and promising talent they can (for their rebuilding effort) while meeting Melo halfway and trading him to a New York area team. And also, Melo, Lopez, and Williams are not going to crack the top 6 or 7 in the East because the East is too competitive. I’ll credit Melo’s abilities with at least possibly getting them to the playoffs in either the 7th or 8th spot but that is being generous. Boston, Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, and Charlotte will all be better teams than the new look Nets while the new look Heat and Knicks have better and more complete teams. That’s nine teams right there. Even if you throw what figures to be the East’s best teams (Boston, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago) out of the equation by guaranteeing them spots 1-5 in some order, I find it difficult to believe that the revamped Nets could beat Milwaukee, New York, and Charlotte.
If I had to pick a team right off the bat, I’d say they could probably take out Charlotte and maybe (and I do mean maybe) they can beat Milwaukee. That still leaves them battling for a 7th or 8th spot that will allow them the honor of getting their collective a$$es handed to them by WHATEVER team they face in the first round! Melo has had enough of that Denver but at least Denver was a far better team in (arguably) a better conference. And for those saying Melo should just stick it out for the year, nice thought, but at this point, there is no way he doesn’t get traded either now or before the February deadline.
There is still the chance he can go ahead and sign Denver extension and stay and, honestly, I think this is a ploy by the Denver front office to get him to do just that especially if they hold firm to the deal as reported and don’t consider any other options. Right now, out of Melo’s original list of teams, New Jersey is the only one that can offer the type of young prospect that can eventually be a star. Right behind that is Houston with Martin and Budinger together and then Chicago with Noah. I guess there is a real reluctance on the part of Denver to help out a fellow western conference team because Houston would be the next best option on Denver’s list.
Oh yeah, if it the deal does go through as it is being presently reported, Charlotte needs to be charged with armed robbery…
As much as it would be cool to have Melo. This trade is the only one that would actually keep me going to the Pepsi Center. Houston and Orlando could offer something worth watching too. But Nene, Noah, Deng, JR, Chauncey (or whatever the lineup would be)… just not liking that look. maybe im crazy.
If Melo wants to win, why does he want to go to the East? Right now the East’s top 5 > West’s top 5 IMO. Nuggets as constructed right now are still a top tier team in the West that can contend (somewhat).
As a Lakers fanboy, Melo going to the East only increases the Laker’s 3-peat quest so I’m all for it however. lol
last I heard, Detroit is trying to get involved.
their offering 2 draft picks, rip hamilton and tayshaun prince (expiring contract) for Carmelo and JR Smith.
Carmelo wont sign an extension with Detroit. but the Pistons dont care. they are looking for new ownership. looking to reduce the payroll. this deal allows them to get hamiltons and princes salary off the books goiiing forward.
I guess their the only team open to a 1yr rental…..
Not happening.
AK has been vocal in SL(and russian) media regarding his wishes to stay with Jazz for his entire career. He even sat out the FIBA World championships for ‘the benefit of his club.’ He has also hinted at the fact that staying with the jazz next year will mean taking a paycut.
Despite KOC’s insistence at losing free agents to inter-division rivals, the Miller family has been vocal about their re-newed fiscal investment in the jazz, and the diaw trade is nothing more than money.
KOC/Sloan/Jazz ownership are too smart too trade away AK for a slower,more overweight, french version of Paul Milsap. AK’s help D is invaluable until Al Jefferson learns the defensive scheme.
Again, Utah will have no part of this.
@ Heckler – If Nuggets snag Rip and Prince for Melo and JR,
they should go out and get Ben Wallace and get Rasheed out of retirement to play along with them and Chauncy
When did Carmelo become such a disgruntled nugget n the 1st place? its as if he just woke up 1 day (maybe sumtime durin lebrons lovefest) and deciced he needed 2 get in on that. Hes undet the same agency as miami’s core, why not signa contract that ended b4 the new cba? give himself sum options…coming in on a trade 2 jersey is gonna wipe out their assets and he’s now on a worse team…..makes no sense
And he’s still not worth joakim noah…. if denver cant c the combined value of deng n gibson (18-8,,,,8-7 respectively) then screw em….
in case yall dont remember, the nuggets hav the leverage. if they trade him 2 the nets, then its cuz thats where they feel they can get the best deal
nope. Carmelo stills has the leverage, if he doesnt want to sign the nets wont trade for him. he probaly leave during free agencies unless someone wants to take him for a year.
Would love to see Carmelo in the Nets. Sooo looking forward to the coming season.
