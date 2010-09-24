NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo Anthony New Jersey Nets Mega Deal is Close

Yahoo! Sports’ NBA-news-and-rumors beast Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the New Jersey Nets are “working feverishly” to complete a deal for Carmelo Anthony and are “in the construction stage of a complicated, multi-team trade.”

How complicated? The deal would apparently involve multiple players, draft picks and as many as four teams.

This is Woj’s broad take on what this trade might entail:

Nothing is imminent in the next 24 hours, but Denver and New Jersey are having ongoing discussions centered on No. 3 overall pick Derrick Favors and future first-round picks going back to the Nuggets. The two teams are engaging third â€“ and possibly even fourth teams â€“ to complete what one front-office source described as a “very complicated” deal.

As one of the Dime family wrote the other day, if the Nuggets can pull off a deal that looks like this, it’s a homerun for Denver.

The other part of this rumor that must be considered is that the Nuggets may be leaking this type of info in order light a fire under the other teams they are talking to get them to improve their offers – ESPECIALLY THIS TEAM.

The thought of a pending deal with Nets could conceivably push the Bulls to include Joakim Noah in their offer, a notion that has apparently been a no-go to this point.

Check out Woj’s full article HERE.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.