NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo Anthony to New Jersey (again), with Cleveland involved

During his seven-plus seasons in Denver, Carmelo Anthony has shared the court two of the most accomplished guards in recent NBA history — first Allen Iverson, then Chauncey Billups. He has played alongside explosive scorers like J.R. Smith and Al Harrington, and been supported by rugged interior players like Nene and Kenyon Martin and Marcus Camby. For the most part, ‘Melo has usually had at least a solid, if not stellar, supporting cast.
And yet if the latest trade rumor involving the three-time NBA All-Star has any validity to it, ‘Melo may find himself in a position to carry a mediocre roster beyond its potential.
The Nets and Nuggets are still in trade talks, and according to ESPN this morning, were reportedly close to a three-team deal involving the Cavaliers. Denver would have received Devin Harris, Derrick Favors and three first-round draft picks. The Cavs would get Troy Murphy. And the Nets would get Carmelo, Al Harrington, and Cleveland’s $14 million trade exception.
The deal reportedly fell apart because Denver and Cleveland wanted more draft picks than New Jersey was willing to give up, and of course because nobody is certain ‘Melo would sign a contract extension to stay with the Nets beyond this season.
And could you blame him?
The other night I watched the Nets edge a tired Chicago team in the fourth quarter (the Bulls had arrived in New Jersey at 4 a.m. that same morning) with a crunch-time lineup of Harris, Sasha Vujacic, Stephen Graham, Kris Humphries and Brook Lopez. That lineup was only slightly a result of injuries — Anthony Morrow is inactive at the moment — so should ‘Melo land in Jersey under the rumored trade, he’d be looking at a lineup where it’s Jordan Farmar, Vujacic/Morrow, Harrington, Humphries and Lopez surrounding him.
Of course, that’s only the basketball part. If ‘Melo just wants to be in the New York area, the Nets (or Knicks) would obviously make efforts to surround him with quality players. But for now, if his main objective is to win, Denver looks like the better option.
A bitchass with no heart. Who still thinks this guy could carry a team?
NJ would be horrible situation for Melo! Lopez is over rated. Nets are a joke with what they are trying to do. They are getting raped! They are better off building the team with the picks they have & try to sign a star when the finally move to Brooklyn in 2-3 years when the have better players to surround a star.
your sad
Why anyone would trade for Melo with no guarantee of him signing an extension is beyond me.
My guess is he doesn’t get dealt until the offseason in a sign-and-trade for a lot less than what anyone is offering right now.
How exactly does this help Cleveland? I say now way to Troy Murphy. We already weighed down with Jamison
Staying with the Nuggets is by far the best basketball option for Melo. Him in Jersey, especially without Harris, would be a first round team at best.
The Knicks would be better, but to be honest, they need a rebounding/defensive/hustle center much more than they need another scorer.
was thinking the same thing about troy w/ cleve. denver would come out great with devin, favors and picks. jersey would still be horrible. they need to add melo to what they have. wait till free agency and keep the picks. not gonna happen but in a perfect world yes.
Fuck the money Melo wait till next season and sign with the Knicks
i was watching the Nuggets game and seriously felt sorry for him last night.
even Billups was playing with the “i dont care” attitude. they need to blow the team up
noone should feel sorry for him.. he started the season checked out. He picks what days to play and the days to chill out
I personally love Melo’s game here in Denver. I think he’s a top 10 player. I don’t think he’s been the one chirping about being traded and I certainly don’t feel sorry for him. I think he should play hard for Denver this year and take his chances as a FA next year even with the new CBA looming. He’ll still get max money, even though it will be less than he could get with a sign and trade, but he would have the chance to pick his team, which is my team, NYK!
GO KNICKS!
Break Up The Nuggets!
why would Melo want to go to the nets?? they have no hope. right now the nets is a bunch of d league quality players with probably the exception of devin harris which is past his prime because of his injuries and a center who is only concerned of his scoring average and does not play any type of defense (Brooke Lopez).
There is no way Melo would go for this. Even if he gets traded this season he would not sign an extension on one of the shittiest teams in the NBA.
Denver is still a better option for Melo and looks like Denver would make the playoffs this year.
ESPN.com has a article involving Melo trade and instead of Cleveland it’s Detroit. Melo, Chauncey, and Rip to NJ. Favors, Harris, and 2 #1 draft picks to the Nuggets and the pistons get Troy Murphy and… As a Nuggets fan I’m happy we get a young Harris and 2 draft picks. Not happy to see Melo or Billups go.