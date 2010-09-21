NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets

From of the multi-team NBA trade rumor mill that has been churning out Carmelo Anthony scenarios, a new one surfaced this morning via the New York Times that would lead to a ‘Melo/Yao Ming duo in Houston. The deal is an interesting one – specificallt for the Rockets – but I’m not sure it makes a ton of sense for Denver, especially compared to what else is reportedly out there for the taking.
The deal allegedly looks like this:
The Rockets would send Kevin Martin and draft picks (obtained via the three-team deal last year between Houston, Sacremento and the Knicks that got T-Mac to NYC) to Denver for ‘Melo.
Great deal for Houston, right? Absolutely. They get a better version of Martin to team up with Yao, and there’s no question that ‘Melo can carry the scoring load for the Rockets while Yao figures out whatever this is.
The bonus for Denver would be that bringing in Martin and a handful of picks makes them instantly younger – something that is desperately needed for a squad featuring grizzled vets like Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington and Anthony Carter (almost all with 10 years of NBA service).
But beyond that? The move doesn’t make much immediate basketball sense for the Nuggets. They’d be getting ‘Melo-Lite in Kevin Martin. K-Mart is nice, but I don’t think you will find anyone putting him in quite the same class as Carmelo Anthony. And the Nuggets have already proven that they can’t win as constructed. With the pieces in place, they have shown that they almost certainly cannot come out of the West with an aging front line and an offense almost solely based on one perimeter player with limited defensive and rebounding skills – which is exactly what Kevin Martin would be in Denver.
The deal that makes the most sense for Denver right now (that we know of), would be the rumored deal with the New Jersey Nets. There are some fervent believers in Derrick Favors and what he could become in this league. If the Nuggets are among that group, trading (disgruntled) small for big is an unbelievable deal. As I said before, Denver has seen that they cannot win as constructed, so maybe it’s time to flip their style and strategy and rebuild from the inside-out. Starting with a building block like Derrick Favors in exchange for a guy who makes a ton of money and who is leaving anyway seems like a no-brainer for the Nuggets.
Unless there’s a clear better offer out there that we don’t know about, this is the deal the Nuggets need to do.
If you are the Nuggets GM, what Melo deal do you make?
Yeah Melo to NJ for Derrick Favors and probably picks makes a lot of sense for Denver, but then NJ would have to go out and look for another trade or sign a legit young PF that can progress and eventually become the starter and I just don’t know if they’d be able to get one. But it would be a good starting lineup- Devin Harris, Terrence Williams, ‘Melo, Troy Murphy, and Brooke Lopez. So actually I suppose they could just go out and get some good role players to fill out the puzzle. But them having a young PF would be nice for them.
I dnt think this rumor is true, last week Morey said that K-Mart is not on the block!! but as a rocckets fan, I would be happy if this trade happens. Denver can qet K-Mart, ndd draft pickz, instead of K-Mart ndd Chase Budinqer/Jor. Hill
Favors is overrated, just another young prospect.
Houston has Patrick Patterson, Jordan Hill, Chase Budinger, & K-Mart to offer up along with the New York Knicks 1st Round Picks for the next two drafts as well as Jared Jefferies expiring contracts.
I dont think favors has the potential to be a headliner in this trade it would be a mistake by the nuggets.
@ slick irc,
It’s weird, some people seem to think that Favors is the second coming of Dwight Howard; others not so much. All depends on what the Nuggets think of him.
if your the Nuggets, and these are the best two offers available, you def have to take the Rockets offer.
How can you trade Carmelo Anthony for an unproven rookie? Who cares if he’s the 3rd overall pick. he still hasnt even played an NBA minute.
Cant make that deal just out of plain logic. cant do it. Tell NJ and the Russian to kick rocks. Unless they throw in Terrance Williams and Troy Murphy (Nuggs would throw back JR Smith—dont worry, Avery Johnson can whip JR into mental shape).
How is Favours overrated when he ain’t played an NBA minute?
Basically, after what happened to Cleveland and Toronto, Denver should get SOMETHING for Melo.
If he leaves after all these speculations, and the Nuggets get nothing, they’ll look foolish
If I was the Denver Nuggets I would take the Rockets offer. I mean Favors is just a rokie that was the 3rd overall pick in the draft, nobody knws if he will be the next DW12 .. what about if he (favors) ends up being the 2nd Darko Milicic? .. so would yuh trade an All Star player for a Rokie? that is just dumb.Instead Kevin Martin is a good scorer, may be an All Star Caliber (if stays healthy)and next season he will be on his primtime. + we can also get young prospects like Chase Bundinger and/or Jordan Hill/Patrick Patterson, and the NY Knicks Draf picks.
Anyone who reads my posts on here knows that I have been saying that Houston is the only logical trading partner for Denver right now where everyone involved gets something they wanted. Melo gets to go to a team that can (and will) compete that was on his wish list. Denver gets proven all-star caliber talent, picks, and/or young talent, and Houston gets, well… they get Melo! And contrary to the dime author, I do believe that Denver is built to win with or without Melo. Of course they fare worse than they would than if Melo stayed but they still make the playoffs in the West with Kevin Martin, Billups, Birdman, JR, and Kenyon. That team is at least 6 (maybe 5) seed and right on par with Portland in terms of competitiveness. Their bench would still be just as suspect as it is now, but they immediately clear up enough cap space to be able to go out and sign some able bodies (some notables from Dime’s free agent tracker maybe?) for the rest of the year. And Kevin Martin is just young enough to still be part of a rebuilding effort.
Any trade to New Jersey would almost have to involve Lopez for Denver to be interested, but with the Nets already having taken a hand-off stance with Lopez, I don’t think any combination of Favors, Harris, or Williams is good enough to beat any package Houston could throw together. Favors is just as unproven as Patterson and therefore, just as much of an uncertainty. Harris is not a better scorer than Martin right now and Williams versus Budinger is toss up but I will say that Williams just hasn’t put it all together enough for anyone to be excited about getting him in exchange for someone like Melo. And that’s not to mention that trading away any of those players severely handicaps the team’s already thin depth in a conference that figures to be a highly competitive 10 deep conference this year. Let’s face it, Denver won’t get equal trade value for Melo as is the case when most superstars get traded, but as one reader already pointed out, aside from Wall, there is no way ANY NBA team trades away a player of Melo’s stature for anything less than the number one draft pick, let alone a relatively unproven (one and done) 3rd pick prospect like Favors. Like I said before, this new GM in Denver is supposed to be very smart (I mean really! Like genius level smart!) so there is no way he doesn’t get all he can out of this trade. I suspect, if the rumors are true, that Martin and the picks aren’t the only things leaving Houston; I’d bet Budinger or Patterson are walking out right along with them.
Oh yeah,
I see JR actually staying in Denver because he no trade worth that will bring Denver anything in they want in return. If Melo walks, it actually makes more sense to keep JR and let his contract expire and reap the tax and payroll savings it will bring along with retaining a gunner that can still come off the bench or (God forbid) start at the 2 alongside Martin at the 3. With Melo, it doesn’t make sense to let him play out his contract and then get nothing, but with (reasonably) priced JR, they can let him walk, and then use his saving to go hand pick their talent rather than trading for someone else’s castoffs.
If I am the GM first I get rid of George Karl. People wanna shake up the team and do this, that, and the other, but really can we look at the coach for a second.
Granted he is probably a nice guy, and is/has battle through some tough physical things and that is all great.
Still on the coaching aspect, he is wonderful if you want your team to make the playoffs …but not much else.
Dude has a history of not being the most player friendly coach and really he has done well, but how long are you happy with just “well”. Isn’t the goal a championship (hear that Utah).
Again it’s a clear cut case of teams that make the cuts and sacrifices be it player or coach to win it “all” as fast as possible vs. those that want to do “well”.
Trade Melo? Sure that is an option and as a Houston fan I would love that deal (love it more if Yao was leaving).
Still for those two teams that are just interested in doing “well” I don’t see where the trade would really help Houston, Denver, Melo or anyone really.
ok so these trade rumors have been going on forever, but through it all only one team fits extremely well with what denver wants, houston. a trade with houston means houston adds a veteran player and scorer necessary to take the pressure off of yao in the post, another strong leader on the court and another star that houston has been desperate for since tmac’s “pussy” footing around his injury. in terms of what they can offer denver, no other team can match. nyc doesnt have the money or trades to make it happen, chicago won’t trade noah, and the nets can’t provide an offer as appealing as houston’s. the rockeets are a tam that carmelo has named as a top choice, they provide proven young talent(as opposed to unproven favors as far as the nba goes) and they have morey who is one of the most aggressive and able managers in the league. i think houston is easily th best trade option for denve, and if morey really thinks houston should have melo. he’ll get what he wants
how the fuck wouldnt that help houston shut the fuck up posting nonsense and why would you be happy to see yao ming go we have the most dominent center in basketball the saying is you dont no what you have till its gone sure he been hampered with injuries but he ate portland and the lakers ass up in the playoffs
sports center just reported that the nets still the front runners for carmelo but on here they saying the rockets is involved strongly in talks
Fucking hilarious, more comedy from Dime. First, let’s see Yao actually stay on the floor. You sound like some homer forum troll pissed off that Miami and Boston actually have talented teams.
K-Mart for Melo seems too one sided for me, K-mart pretty much is what he is ever going to be at this point, a volume scorer. So why not trade to NJ for maybe T-Will and Favors? NJ get a proven go-to guy while Denver get two young talents. if one pans out well then they are set for a while, if both? Championship.
Still stand by Favors-T-Will picks for Melo as the best trade.
Stunnaboy09:
And Melo (at his most fundamental level) isn’t a volume scorer? From that perpective, Martin might as well be a poor (skinny) man’s Melo. At least with Kevin Martin you also get a good chunk (21 points worth) of Melo’s missing 28 points back. Favors and T-Will? Not so much. It’s obvious Denver doesn’t want to start from scratch on the whole rebuilding thing and, honestly, they don’t have to with the right trade. If they make your trade though, that’s what they will essentially be agreeing to.
How the fuck is K-Mart a poor mans Melo? They have COMPLETELY different. K-Mart is a skinny 2 guard who gets his points of jump shots and free throws. Melo is a jacked up SF who gets most of his points from bullying smaller defenders and his post game. Only similarity is that both are jackers who can’t defend.
That’s like saying Bargniani is a poor mans Scola.
The Nuggets HAVE to rebuild. I don’t get why teams don’t rebuild more often, if you are constantly stuck with first round exits and your star player wants to leave what do you trade for? YOUNG PLAYERS AND DRAFT PICKS. The NJ trade offers both. Why try and build a first round playoff team when you can wait 2-3 years and build a contender.
If you don’t win a chip, might as well have finished in the lottery.
It’s weird to me that people are saying that Derrick Favors is overrated and in the same sentence make Jordan Hill sound like he is a good player. Troy Murphy vs. Kevin Martin, Terrence Williams vs. Shane Batter, Derrick Favors vs. Patrick Patterson, N.J. pick (rights to Golden State pick) vs. Houston (rights to New York pick). Yeah, I’m taking New Jersey’s offer.
What’s good, Dime?
