NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets



From of the multi-team NBA trade rumor mill that has been churning out Carmelo Anthony scenarios, a new one surfaced this morning via the New York Times that would lead to a ‘Melo/Yao Ming duo in Houston. The deal is an interesting one – specificallt for the Rockets – but I’m not sure it makes a ton of sense for Denver, especially compared to what else is reportedly out there for the taking.

The deal allegedly looks like this:

The Rockets would send Kevin Martin and draft picks (obtained via the three-team deal last year between Houston, Sacremento and the Knicks that got T-Mac to NYC) to Denver for ‘Melo.

Great deal for Houston, right? Absolutely. They get a better version of Martin to team up with Yao, and there’s no question that ‘Melo can carry the scoring load for the Rockets while Yao figures out whatever this is.

The bonus for Denver would be that bringing in Martin and a handful of picks makes them instantly younger – something that is desperately needed for a squad featuring grizzled vets like Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington and Anthony Carter (almost all with 10 years of NBA service).

But beyond that? The move doesn’t make much immediate basketball sense for the Nuggets. They’d be getting ‘Melo-Lite in Kevin Martin. K-Mart is nice, but I don’t think you will find anyone putting him in quite the same class as Carmelo Anthony. And the Nuggets have already proven that they can’t win as constructed. With the pieces in place, they have shown that they almost certainly cannot come out of the West with an aging front line and an offense almost solely based on one perimeter player with limited defensive and rebounding skills – which is exactly what Kevin Martin would be in Denver.

The deal that makes the most sense for Denver right now (that we know of), would be the rumored deal with the New Jersey Nets. There are some fervent believers in Derrick Favors and what he could become in this league. If the Nuggets are among that group, trading (disgruntled) small for big is an unbelievable deal. As I said before, Denver has seen that they cannot win as constructed, so maybe it’s time to flip their style and strategy and rebuild from the inside-out. Starting with a building block like Derrick Favors in exchange for a guy who makes a ton of money and who is leaving anyway seems like a no-brainer for the Nuggets.

Unless there’s a clear better offer out there that we don’t know about, this is the deal the Nuggets need to do.

