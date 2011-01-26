NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo is down to Knicks, Nets, Bulls, Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony played in front of what could be considered the closest thing he has to a “hometown” NBA crowd last night, when he dropped 23 points in the Nuggets’ win over the Washington Wizards. About 20 friends and family made the trip to D.C. for the game from Baltimore, the city with which Anthony is most closely associated, the city where he opened the Melo Center youth development complex on Fayette Street.
But as ‘Melo has said before, “I was born in Brooklyn, manufactured in Baltimore.” So while the Wizards have never once surfaced on the list of teams ‘Melo is considering for his next NBA home, his “other” hometown squad(s) still makes the cut.
Asked before last night’s game if his options in this ongoing trade/free agency scenario are limited to the Knicks, Nets, Bulls and Nuggets, ‘Melo was quoted in the Denver Post: “Yeah. But I really can’t say it’s just those, because I don’t really know (what could happen).”
“At this point, I really don’t know,” Anthony said. “New Jersey took that deal off the table. In order for me to consider them, I’d have to agree to the meeting. Now it’s washed under the table.”
‘Melo also said “a lot of stuff has died down” regarding what he knows about future trades — at least via what he’s heard from Nuggets GM Masai Ujiri.
Ever since the proposed three-team deal involving Detroit that would have sent ‘Melo to New Jersey fell apart, the trade rumors have significantly slowed down. Dallas and Houston have been mentioned, though Anthony’s apparently unwillingness to sign a contract extension with those two makes a half-season rental seem less and less appealing as more games pass. Anthony has said he still thinks he’ll be traded before the Feb. 24 deadline.
Do you think ‘Melo will play the rest of the season with Denver?
PLEASE NO MORE! Fuck Melo and this shit, no need to have a new article every day about what this guy wants.
Not really Melo’s fault Control. He told the Nuggets he wanted out well before Free Agency, so they would not have to go through Lebron situation… Nuggets are trying to play a hand they (and everyone else for that matter) know don’t have. Melo is big news and people’s commenting on it ad nauseum goes to show they actually haven’t had enough of it… yourself included. If you did’t like it you wouldn’t have read this article…
Chris
I didn’t read the article, I skipped to the bottom to troll it. And yeah, it kinda is Melo’s fault. The guy is treating his contract negotiations like he fights, throw a pussy blow and back pedal as quick as he can. He sends out some people to make trade demands by proxy, and then is too busy back pedaling to even address it and bring stability to the team. He just sits around while the rumors get all the attention, and not the team, and does NOTHING about it. So yeah…fuck Melo.
omfg who gives a shit about this anymore damn stop this crap every day
He can’t do anything about it more than he already has… he wants a trade, and he is getting it. Denver is being unrealistic. They have no leverage and are acting like they do. They turned down a perfectly respectable offer from Nets and then th Knicks, prolonging the talks. How is that Melo’s fault. Would you rather him not say anything and then Nuggets get nothing in return?
The simple has gotten complicated….1 of 2 things will happen: Melo will walk this summer, scott-free to NY or The Nuggets trade him before the deadline&get some pieces for the future….Your season is ruined because of the constant rumors…Common sense says the relationship is over between The Nuggets&Melo…Kool…The front office should thank him&send him packing…No hard feelings….I wouldnt let him walk away w/o getting something in return…I would say “Fuck the Knicks”, Im sending you somewhere where I can get the most value for U…..Few players, cap space&a draft pick or two…Let some team rent him for 1/2 a season&keep it moving…He’s gonna do what ever he wants anyway….PS: Denver be classy, no jersey buring or lame emails filled w/lies!!!….After all, where the hell would U be w/o Melo???
Chris
How can you defend the guy’s actions?
You know what he could have done more than he already has? Not started the whole drama in the first place. You think Denver came out and said something like “yeah, we suck so we want to give Melo a good home, and we want to make sure it conforms to his tiny list of destinations and his bitch of a wife is 100% happy with the result”. This whole situation started because Melo was whining about wanting a trade and being a drama queen about it, yet on the otherhand he couldn’t come straight out and say “yes, I want to be traded” or “what? I want to be in Denver”.
SO yeah…I think it’s justified to hate on Melo quite a bit, he’s being a little bitch in how he’s conducting business, just like he seems to be in general based on a lot of his actions.
control, You tripping man. If Melo wants to be traded he has that right. Barkley, Pippen, Kobe, KG and several other supestars asked to be traded. No one ever got on them about it. I knw melo has a diva like mentality and thats good enough reason to hate on him. If he was coming to TDot, would u still hate him? I personally love his game, but dont like the diva ish, which is why im glad he didnt come to Chicago. He would stifle the leadership and talent that Rose has been showing. But it would give the Bulls the missing piece that would make them contenders.
chicagorilla
I ain’t got a problem with Melo ASKING to be traded, but the thing is, he didn’t even really ask. Apparently he asked his boy to ask his cousin to ask his gf to ask management to trade him at first, while not even addressing anything at all concerning it. Has the guy even actually came out and said “yeah, I asked for a trade”?
It’s just the process he has done, and the way it has been the focus of Denver for the entire season and weeks before it even started. You don’t hear shit about Denver unless it’s Melo trade rumors, that doesn’t have a good effect on a team, and Melo could have taken ownership of the situation and got it resolved, but instead he plays it out like a bitch.
I’d hate on him if he were going to Tdot, the guy is a puss, ain’t no changing that. I’m actually hating on Tdot right now anyhow, I’m a hardcore fan of the franchise and I hate the way they are playing out. They fucking suck and it’s annoying that as a paying fan I can’t have a good product on the floor.
I took Control’s point to be about the daily articles that are written about Melo more than what Melo has had to say about it, and I agree. I don’t hear Melo bringing it up everyday, I hear him answering questions that he is tired of being asked. I guess the media will not stop asking, so Melo needs to adopt a “no comment” attitude for a while if he really wants to stop being asked.
I feel another “The Decision” coming soon.
Nigga stop this shit just come to the bulls!
@control
I feel you, and if this were a real team and the NBA wasn’t such a business then I would say I agree with with you. But seeing as how its a business, then I see it as Melo making a business decision. I think his best chance of winning is actually by staying in Denver, but maybe he wants out because he is tired of that team with their constant injuries (Nene/Kenyon/G.Karl), old Chauncy who takes bad shots, young Ty Lawson who takes bad shots, wild SG who takes bad shots, new GM. Plus its a small market and he doesn’t get his props like he should for being the player that he is. He’s watching guys like Durant, Rose, Blake, Amare, Pau, Rondo, all being talked about as MVPs or as top players while the only attention he’s getting is for wanting to be traded. The guy can flat out ball, and if he plays with a real coach (not Diantoni) and a real big man to back him him (a shot blocker) he could go back to being a top 3 player.
Again, he brought his team together and said “LETS PLAY BALL AND IGNORE THE MEDIA STUFF WE GOT A JOB TO DO”. You gotta respect that.
asshole should just tell which team he would sign an extension with, so the nuggets know to whom they should talk to…
NBA players are not allowed to publicly say (though the media) that they want a trade. They would be fined if they do. Him not signing the extension was all he needed to do to make his statement loud and clear. The embarassment in NJ is theirs, denver, and his agents faults for pushing a deal that melo never wanted. He has to play hard ball our else he’ll get traded somewhere he dont want to go.
NYC-Chandler, Fields or Gallo and Curry’s expiring contract.
Nets-Favors, 2 1st rounders and Murphy’s expiring contract.
Bulls-Deng, Gibson and a 1st rounder.
Right we can safely say the Bulls offer is the worst, so Denver please just pick between the Nets or Knicks offers and get on with your season.
Its easy Melo wants to play for the knicks
now is it this year or next year?
What Shiptar said.
All he gotta say to Denver is “I’m only gonna sign with the Knicks so that’s who you gotta be talkin to”
Here’s the problem: If you New York, why the phuck you gonna give up anything to get a dude who’s a FREE AGENT in 4 months and you can sign once Curry is off the books and STILL keep your Gallos, Chandlers, randolphs and draft picks? Anybody even think about that?
Messed up for Denver tho. Melo wants 3 things:
1) Trade me
2) Trade me to New York
3) Give me the 65 mil extension.
That’s a lot to ask when you give the team very few options. Denver tryin to get any kind of equal value for one of the top 10 players in the world and they won’t get it with the options Melo is givin em.
In conclusion, I’m gonna second what Control says with the “F*** Melo”
Dude wants to go to heaven, but he don’t wanna die. Can’t have both the money and the trade to New York unless Denver wants to get taken.
How smart the Bulls look now for not givin up Deng, Gibson AND Noah for this prima donna?