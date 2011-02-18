NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo to meet with Knicks, Nets this weekend

Remember that TV show “Elimi-DATE”? In an average episode, you’d have a girl (or guy) set up in a blind date with four guys (or girls), and over the course of the day, eliminate them one-by-one until picking their favorite.

That show has been off the air for a while, but it looks like it’s coming back this weekend, with Carmelo Anthony as the star. According to the New York Daily News, ‘Melo is scheduled to meet with Knicks owner James Dolan and Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov in Los Angeles during All-Star Weekend. Presumably from those meetings we’ll have a better idea where ‘Melo is headed before the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

The latest Carmelo-to-New York rumored deal would have Anthony and Chauncey Billups going to the Knicks as part of a package where Ray Felton, Danilo Gallinari, a first-round pick, and either Landry Fields or Wilson Chandler would go to Denver.

The Nets, previously declared out of the ‘Melo sweepstakes by their owner, are back in it now with a proposal that includes multiple first-round picks and Derrick Favors.

Is this even legal within NBA rules? Not that I think there’s anything wrong with it — I’d compare it to interviewing for another job while you’re already employed — but with everybody throwing around accusations of tampering when Chris Bosh admitted he had talked to LeBron and D-Wade about playing together for months before they signed with Miami, is it OK for Carmelo to talk directly with owners of other NBA teams about playing for them?

Who do you think Carmelo will end up with?