NBA Trade Rumor: Carmelo to New Jersey takes on different look

First we heard that the proposed four-team trade sending Carmelo Anthony to the Nets was pretty much a done deal. Then when nothing materialized by EOB Friday, we heard that ‘Melo was basically given the weekend to decide if he would sign a three-year extension with New Jersey/Brooklyn.

Now that the weekend has passed and ‘Melo is still scheduled to appear at Denver Nuggets Media Day today, the four-team deal is still alive, but may be undergoing some changes.

According to CBS Sports, there may be a fifth team getting involved and more players. One scenario has Devin Harris — who would be headed to Charlotte in the original version of the four-team trade — now going to Denver (instead of Andrei Kirilenko), which kind of makes sense considering Chauncey Billups is approaching his mid-30s, but doesn’t make sense because Ty Lawson was supposed to be The Future behind Chauncey. But then Devin may just be acquired by Denver to become a future trade chip if the team decides to go full-out into rebuilding mode.

There have also been rumors of the Cavaliers getting involved, because the Nuggets like Anderson Varejao, and over the weekend Philly and the Clippers were mentioned.

While no deadline has been given by any of the teams, with training camps now underway, everybody obviously wants to get something done as soon as possible.

What do you think is the ideal ‘Melo trade for the Nuggets?