NBA Trade Rumor: Caron Butler To Dallas Or Houston

The time has come, and the Wizards are finally ready to blow up the squad – that at least on paper – looked like the fourth best team in the Eastern Conference before the season. After finding out that the League granted them some cap relief (almost $4 million) after losing Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton to suspension for the rest of the season, they’re going to try and move their $74 million payroll below the cap threshold of $69.9 million. This means that Caron Butler‘s days in D.C. could be limited.

According to NBA.com’s David Aldridge, Butler is most likely to end up somewhere in Texas, with Washington probably deciding between competing offers from Dallas and Houston.

The Wizards are determined to get a young player back, though, and the Mavericks’ only non-geezer is rookie guard Rod Beaubois — while Houston has a young guard like Kyle Lowry and an expiring big man contract in forward Luis Scola to pair with McGrady’s $22 million expiring deal.

If I’m the Mavericks, as good as Beaubois has been, you would have to make this deal to try and make a run at another ‘chip. For the Rockets, with the way Aaron Brooks is playing (he could have been an All-Star this year), Lowry is definitely expendable. But expiring contract or not, there is no way that I’m trading a big for a small and including Scola.

Whatever team the Wizards deal with, they’re going to try to rid themselves of Mike James and/or DeShawn Stevenson from their payroll as well, and each of those guys would probably be waived if that happened. Between Butler, Antawn Jamison and Brendan Haywood, the deals are flowing in, so it will be interesting to see what the roster looks like in two weeks.

What do you think? If you’re the Wizards, do you deal Butler to the Mavs or Rockets? What do you want back in return?

