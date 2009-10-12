NBA Trade Rumor: Chris Bosh To Golden State

#Stephen Curry
10.12.09 9 years ago 30 Comments

While much of the trade talk surrounding this June’s NBA Draft centered around Amar’e Stoudemire being sent to Golden State for Andris Biedrins, Brandan Wright, Marco Belinelli and the No. 7 pick (Stephen Curry), it appears another big name free agent might be headed to The Bay. According to the Toronto Sun, Chris Bosh has been mentioned in a possible trade to the Warriors in a deal that would involve Biedrins coming to the Toronto, with, of course, a lot more.

In terms of what those other pieces look like, Belinelli is already on the Raptors, Wright just underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and it looks like there is no way the Warriors would part with Curry. The most obvious piece to be moved would have to be Stephen Jackson, who just received the first fine of Don Nelson‘s career, but I doubt the Raptors see him fitting into their future plans.

What do you think? If you’re the Warriors, would you trade for Bosh?

Source: Toronto Sun

