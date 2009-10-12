NBA Trade Rumor: Chris Bosh To Golden State

While much of the trade talk surrounding this June’s NBA Draft centered around Amar’e Stoudemire being sent to Golden State for Andris Biedrins, Brandan Wright, Marco Belinelli and the No. 7 pick (Stephen Curry), it appears another big name free agent might be headed to The Bay. According to the Toronto Sun, Chris Bosh has been mentioned in a possible trade to the Warriors in a deal that would involve Biedrins coming to the Toronto, with, of course, a lot more.
In terms of what those other pieces look like, Belinelli is already on the Raptors, Wright just underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and it looks like there is no way the Warriors would part with Curry. The most obvious piece to be moved would have to be Stephen Jackson, who just received the first fine of Don Nelson‘s career, but I doubt the Raptors see him fitting into their future plans.
What do you think? If you’re the Warriors, would you trade for Bosh?
Source: Toronto Sun
I doubt it will EVER happen!
If I was the Warriors? Absolutely… but they got to know that he is going to split this summer unless they fire Nelson. No way I would want to sink my career in that pool of mediocrity.
Bosh would be better off playing hard in T Dot and garnishing a fat contract (outside his skill level) from NY when they don’t land anyone bigger.
LL
nah…he better w8 for lebron to decide..he’s a perfect sidekick for lebron…
A 3 WAY TRADE.
PISTONS SEND RIP TO TORONTO.
PISTONS SEND MAXIEL TO TORONTO.
TORONTO SEND BOSH TO GS.
GS SENDS CAPT JACK TO PISTONS.
GS SENDS RONNY TURIAF ELSE TO PISTONS.
GS SENDS ANDRIS BIEDRINS TO TORONTO.
Send Monta 2 TDOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I think Bosh would fit well with the warriors and would put up big numbers which would potentially lead to more money but in reality Toronto are best just staying pat, seeing how the season pans out and hopefully convincing him to stay next summer. Personally I’d like to see him in chicago
I really hope Toronto doesn’t get SJack, I really really really hope they don’t. I’d take anyone on GS’ roster before SJack, really can’t stand him as a basketball player and he’s a fucking crazy idiot off the court. I’d rather let Bosh walk and try to sign someone else than get SJack back…
LOL . . . Toronto would never, ever, EVER do this.
Maybe Toronto can will take Jamarcus Russell too…
Bosh has packed on some muscle in the off season, he is primed to put up some good numbers (whever he plays)assuming he stays healthy
While I would love to get Stephen Jackson out of town, I would rather keep Andris.
Why? His work ethic, his drive, his loyolty to the Warriors. Yes those things should be a factor. The same reason you give Andris a nice contract is the same reason Monta and Jackson did not deserve one.
LOL @ dagomar
* Michorizo
@Michorizo
As a Raiders fan I would be ok with just throwing Jamarcus in for nothing.
Headline should just say ” Golden State will only trade S-JACK for all-star players only “
Nah I wouldn’t give up Biedrins for Bosh. But I would give up Monta and Maggette.
This is madness!? Doesn’t make sense for the Warriors at all!
The deal would probably have to be Biedrins and Ellis for Bosh and Banks (or Evans). If the warriors can get Bosh resigned then they would send over a pick. Brandon Wright could also be added to the trade and it would still work under the CBA.
That would leave Toronto with
Calderon/Jack
Ellis/Bellinelli/Douby
Turkoglu/DeRozan/ A. Wright
Bargnani/Johnson/(B. Wright)
Biedrins/Nestovic/O’Bryant
And Golden State would have
Curry/Watson/(Banks)
Jackson/Azubuike
Maggette/Morrow
Randolph/Moore/(Evans)
Bosh/Turiaf
100% Rumor lmfao BOSH 2 MIAMI WITH D-WADE guarenteed chip in 3-4 yrs.
Bosh is one of the best young players in the NBA. If Toronto does not get back Randolph as part of this package they have been ROBBED.
@matthew…If the Warriors give up Randolph and anyone they have been ROBBED. Bosh = too soft to play center so unless we keep Biedrins as part of the deal I say no way.
sounds like a good deal if we can get players like anthony randolph, anthony morrow and more importantly monta ellis, randoplh is like a young bosh and ellis and morrow and great young scorers on the wings.
A fair trade for both sides
Golden State gets;
Chris Bosh, Marcus Banks
Toronto gets;
Anthony Randolph, Andreis Beidrins
@ dreams
Salaries aren’t even kind of close.
This rumor is not true. I spoke with Bryan Colangelo yesterday and he said there are NO plans to trade CB4 at this point in the season.
no way this will work out.
dreams thats a horrible trade theres no way golden state is giving up anthony randolph i know i wouldnt.
This article is just rumor mongering…whoever the
“source” is, is a crackhead. First of all, the Raps won’t even talk trade right now…until this team shows it’s not gonna win games (which it should), or Bosh tips his hat as to what his plans are (He really might stay in T.O, for a number of reasons). Bogus, Bogus, Bogus.
Unless Ellis is part of the Biedrins deal, why would Toronto do this?
Bosh for those two? Would Bosh stay here? Not likely. Rent Bosh for a year? Wow …..
Pure rumour. Toronto Sun is for reading levels of primary school education. (no joke).
i doubt its credibility. Plus, no way in hell is Colangelo gonna even entertain any offers of this kind.
Stephen Jackson always be actin a fool. No team wants to take a chance. I only see him fit in on the Cavs. His ego needs to be detained by much stronger personalities like Shaq and LBJ.
This rumor is not true. The raptors WILL not trade bosh for couple of useless players and draft picks. Bosh is a superstar now and during the future. The raptors should pay as much as possible to bosh, so he can stay in raptors