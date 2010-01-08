NBA Trade Rumor: Chris Bosh To The Bulls

Make no mistake, there is no chance that Chris Bosh re-signs with Toronto this summer. Sure the Raptors can offer the seven-year vet more money than any other suitor, and there is the off chance that he decides to wait one more year and cash in on his $17 million player option, but let’s be honest: Chris Bosh wants out.
Just like Vince Carter, CB4 is looking for the quickest way out of T-Dot. And it was around this time of year (December 17, 2004 to be exact), that the Raptors sent him packing to New Jersey for Eric Williams, Aaron Williams, Alonzo Mourning and two first-round draft picks. Not exactly market value.
But that’s exactly the type of deal that Toronto is talking to Chicago about. The rumored trade right now is that the Bulls would send Kirk Hinrich, Tyrus Thomas and draft picks to the Raptors in exchange for Bosh. (And don’t worry, it works in the NBA Trade Machine and under the collective bargaining agreement.
While Andrew Wamboldt from DaBullz.com thinks “this would be the biggest steal in NBA trade history,” I think this makes sense. If the Raptors are positive that Bosh is going to leave, they’re going to deal him before the deadline. But if they think there’s a chance that he exercises his contract to stay around another year, then they’ll most likely rest on their laurels.
Because the Raptors really got nothing back in return for Vince, General Manager Rob Babcock at the time made an argument that could apply to this current deal.
“This trade accomplishes a number of things that will help us now and in the future,” expressed Babcock. “In Aaron and Eric Williams we are acquiring two character players who are tough, defensive-minded players. They will improve our defense and rebounding, and they fit the philosophy that we’re establishing in Toronto. The first round picks set us up well for the future. This trade gives us some financial flexibility now and in the future.”
Although Hinrich and Thomas are not All-Stars, they do fit that role. And although Hinrich is on the hook for another two years and $17 million, Thomas comes off the books this summer.
While Wamboldt is skeptical of whether or not the Raptors would be down for that deal, he proposes a trade that would send Brad Miller, Joakim Noah and the Bulls’ first round pick to the Raptors for Bosh. I like this trade too, as Miller’s $12 million comes off the books this summer, and Noah is a steal at just over $3 million next season. He could be a nice young complement to Andrea Bargnani and Hedo Turkoglu down low, providing a rebounder that allows them to dominate the ball.
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
Smart move on both ends, plus we need some trades happening, so lets approve it and make it happen and send them on.
Bring on the next trade!
“Make no mistake, there is no chance that Chris Bosh re-signs with Toronto this summer.”
FAIL.
I’m be ok with either. Make it happen!
Sorry, the idea of my Bulls getting Bosh was so exciting my first comment didn’t even make sense.
This would be a good deal for the Bulls.
Biggest steal ever? I think Pau and Kwame would have something to say about that.
@TIP
You think he re-signs? Why would he want to stay when every other team wants him?
That would be a terrible trade for Toronto. Terrible.
First and foremost, with the way the Raptors are playing now there is a strong chance Chris Bosh will sign in Toronto.
Secondly, the Raptors would never trade for an expiring Thomas. They’d essential get Hinrich and draft picks in exchange for Bosh.
Thirdly, the Vince Carter trade was one of the worst in the NBA. Why would you suggest they’d do a simular trade?
Wait, We(the Bulls) give up Thomas and Hinrich, who we can easily re-sign when their contract expirers, in order to get back Bosh, who were probably don’t have a chance of signing this summer. so now we have less talent to attract free agents and more money to throw at people who dont want to come here (Wade, Bron, Bosh, JJ, Rudy). This would be stupid for the Bulls. Plus Bosh is a jump shooter and doesn’t bang enough in the post. We already got bigs who don’t bang in the post (which is what we need) so Bosh doesn’t really help the bulls out.
I wouldn’t do it… which means the Bulls management are probably going to pull the trigger on this deal ASAP. They’ll probably give up way more than they have to. Cause that’s how they get down. Sweet home Chicago.
Aron, your assertion that there’s 0% chance of him re-signing is what i’m talking about. You might call me a homer, but i’ve seen enough and read enough to know that it’s not that clear-cut. Here’s the thing: Bosh wants to be the No.1 option on whatever team it is. I’ll look for that interview he did with Doug Smith of the Toronto Star where he basically explained that it’s either the Raptors, or a contender…where he’ll be the No.1 guy. In other words, why would he leave the Raptors to join another middling team when he could just stay put. Just like the Raps, teams like Miami and Chi-town aren’t going anywhere soon. And I have a hard time seeing him on teams like Boston, Cleveland and Orlando…and teams like LA, Dallas, Denver where he’ll be playing second-fiddle.
Bosh loves Toronto…that’s why he’d stay. He has tons of friends, business partners in the area, will get a bigger contract there than anywhere else (30 million more).
– Toronto has a better team right now than Chi-town.
– The weather in Chicago is no better than T.O.
– The Raptors are starting to gel now
– The Raps have their assets locked up for a number of years
– He has stated that he wants to be on a team where he can be “the man”. That takes Miami out of the equation.
– Says he wouldn’t want to play with Dwight…..that an offensive Big that occupies the post would eat up his space. Say goodbye to Orlando, Cleveland, etc…
– Says that he doesn’t want to play close to home, so we can cross San Antonio & Houston off the list.
– He laughed when a NY suggested he sign there.
I really see no incentive for Bosh to want to go to Chicago. He’s a smart dude & I think he knows that the grass is not always greener on the other side. Toronto fans have a pretty good read on the dude & most fans there think he will re-sign. Most articles written in the US are written based on popular opinion in the US markets rather than any kind of inside knowledge or truth. Most writers have not spoken to Bosh prior to writing their articles, & the ones that have seem to get the feeling that Bosh will re-sign in Toronto.
I’d give up Tyrus but if I’m the bulls there’s no way I give up Noah when his second in the league in rebounds this year.
@8, can the bulls do a sign-and-trade? im not completely sure how those work, but i think that option is there for teams that worry about situations like you described
im all for the trade, and i think itd work out nicely if Noah isn’t included in that deal.
Salmons on the other hand …how do we get rid of that bum?
If they get bosh(which i think is a good move) wouldnt they be able to get another star and resign Bosh?
Here’s an article written by a guy who HAS spoken with Bosh:
[www.dallasnews.com]
“After talking to Bosh at his basketball camp at Greenhill Academy on Tuesday, I have to put him alongside LeBron and Dwyane in the “no chance” club (at signing with Dallas).
There are multiple reasons, but No. 1 is that Bosh genuinely likes Toronto.
Who wouldn’t? It’s a great cosmopolitan city. I guess if you are young and rich, even Sacramento looks good, but Toronto has clearly won over the pride of Dallas’ Lincoln High.
“It probably took me two or three years, but I went there when I was 19,” said Bosh, who played one season at Georgia Tech after helping Lincoln to a state title. “I was fresh out of college. I was used to roommates and guys knocking on the door, saying where the frat party was.
“But I love Toronto. And Toronto loves me.”
Wow, I call BS on this article. There’s so many things that are left out of the article and it’s just another made-up rumor to get people talking. Not sure how many of you watch Raptor games or have access to the local Toronto broadcasted games…but there was one interview with Brian Colangelo maybe 20 games back and it discussed the possibility of CB4 leaving and what the organization would do. If wants out, BC stated that there is a very enticing offer for them to do a sign & trade. That way, Bosh gets the max money (which TO can offer) while being traded to a desired team. It works for Toronto because they’ll get a player(s) that work for them as well.
Management has no clue what Bosh wants to do, so why jump the gun. Bosh has slao stated that he made a plan after signing his previous contract and he’s honoring it.As you can see, things are looking up for the Raps. He’s stated that he wants to be a major part of the team’s “solution”, he loves T.O. (contrary to what this article is suggesting with absolutely no facts), he wants to win. So far the past couple of games, things look alright for the team. He’s a stand-up guy, Toronto AND Bosh will play out the season to see where they stand.
Also, BC will NEVER fall for a bullsh*t trade like Babcock’s VC deal.
To the writer:
“Chris Bosh wants out.”
“CB4 is looking for the quickest way out of T-Dot.”
There is absolutely no evidence which shows that he wants either of this. Where are you getting these supposed ‘credible facts’ from?
Yeah, that’s what I thought.
@TIP
Miami, which is where a lot of people think he’s going to land, is one player away from a title. You add Bosh and they can make it to the Finals. I hear what you’re saying, but personally, I think there’s no reason for Bosh to stay. He’s done all that he can do. He’d probably go the route of Baron Davis and sign with the Clippers over returning, so he can be in Hollywood.
Who the fuck is Andrew Wamboldt and I didn’t realize reading all the blogs and US & Canadian media, on top of all of the known writers who have more insight into what teams int he NBA are doing that this author was such an insider? Wow Dime has some real investigators working them.
This is all trash no way Bosh exercises a $17 mil option when he can get $130 MILLION and then have a sign and trade happen to a team that actually makes sense for him to go to THEN Toronto gets the right expiring contracts, draft picks and who the fuck ever to make more sense than a PG that is not needed and some dude they won’t even sign at the end of the year.
It’s not a guarantee Bosh, Lebron or Wade go anywhere just because some teams have money. They have legacies that may be established and not to mention the pay out.
Useless trade scenarios thought up by bloggers who don’t even represent a team don’t count.
Try again dummies
As a Bulls fan i want DENG gone.
@Al
Why wouldn’t he have signed an extension if he wanted to stay? Bosh is smart. He’s not going to come out and blow up his spot like Carlos Boozer did. What if he decides to play out his contract? Boozer was talking smack all summer and then decided not to opt out. Sure Bosh hasn’t publicly demanded a trade, but he has been criticizing his teammates and their effort.
LOL @ the angry Raptors fan.. nobody cares about Canada.
what does quoting former dumbass gm rob babcock have to do with anything?? i usually try not to bash too much…but this article is straight stupid sorry
Has the author of this fantasy ever even watched a Raptor game or been to one? Or is this the usual US media shit that is just assumed? The dude doesn’t even want to play in Dallas where he lives so how are you so sure he wants out of city that he actually likes and comes back to about 20 times during the off season to party and hang out? Get your head out of your ass with these repeatative Dime articles that keep making statements with no fact.
First Auston Burton writes this shit and now this author.
I don’t believe the 5th best team in the East right now, and maybe 6th come the end of the season (yes, the Raps are better than Miami), is one player away from a championship. If that was the case they’ll be more like 2nd.
@AdvancedMind
Ummmm I don’t know if I left me address or not but how did you assume I am from there? You don’t think people near the border follow a team? I don’t live anywhere near Green Bay but maybe I am fan of them.
@ Aron Phillips
Why hasn’t LeBron or D-Wade signed an extension with their teams? Because when they signed these deals, they planned on opting out so they can sign larger contracts.
It would be stupid for any of these players to sign extensions after last season. They would be losing money.
None of these players can sign new long term contracts until the end of the season at this point.
I can’t wait for all the free agents to sign with their current teams and finally just shut everyone up. The world will be a better place, don’t you think?
@ 21
I actually dont remeber saying “LOL @ Drapsfan”…
And if your a greenbay fan and DIDNT
A. grow up there
B. live there at one point of your life
C. was raised a Packer fan from a older family member
OR D. Gave Brett Farve a western grip handjob
Then that would make you a FAIR WEATHER FAN or as i like to call a HOMO.
O still nobody cares about Canada.
Go ask the Grizzlies.
Looks like Peter Vecsey is writing for Dime now.
[www.citytv.com]
“I just came here (in the summer) and I was like: ‘Dang, I’m comfortable here,”‘ “Usually, when I was younger, I’d come here and I couldn’t wait to go back home (to Texas). I’d go home and sit there and do nothing. Now? It’s like, we’re going to T.O.! When you going back to Dallas? Pfft, I don’t know – whenever. I just feel comfortable here.”
@23
So anyone who follows a team outside of a city is a Homo? Wow dude you really know how to bring the funny! And no on cares about Canada and the Grizzlies!? Just Awesome!
I dont think they care much about them in Memphis either dude.
@ Aron Phillips:
Have you even watched the past 11 Raptor games in full? They’re playing good ball right now and he’s feeling good about it. You’re talking like he’s the only one on the team doing the criticizing…never mind the fact that Jarret Jack and Antoine Wright have expressed frustration during the team’s slump too.
He declined the extension because his original plan when signing his previous contract is exactly what’s unfolding now. He wants to attempt to make the Raps a good team by the end of his current contract. If it doesn’t work, he has the sign & trade option or simply walk away. Like I said, he wants to see if the situation in Toronto works for him. Simply put, he doesn’t wanna betray his plan, himself NOR the fans of Toronto.
“Why wouldn’t he have signed an extension if he wanted to stay?”
The question you have asked me should then apply to LBJ and Wade then right? By Bosh not taking the extension, your reasoning suggests that LeBron wants out of Cleveland, and Wade won’t be in Miami after the summer in 2010.
You still have no credible sources. This is just a way to get more hits on the Dime website. Congratulations, you have succeeded.
The only people who care about the Griz are other team’s GMs who need a bitch to rape in a trade.
This is just another article from a yankie writer who don’t know shit about anything that goes on beyond the borders of their own country. It’s on par with the reporting about the situations in the Middle East, etc. Shit, I’m surprised there was no mention of how much of a “small market” Toronto is…
AdvancedMind
Come on man, you better than that.
@Drapsfan
It’s a trade RUMOR! This is nothing against the city of Toronto, but about Bosh wanting to play for the Raptors.
@ Aron Philips (6)
I can think of about 30 million reasons why bosh would stay. Even if he doesn’t, BC, bosh’s agent, and bosh will do whatever possible to arrange a sign and trade.
Bosh gets a lot of exposure in Toronto and across Canada, and has lots of endorsement deals. He won’t get the same playing in a smaller market like Chicago, yet alone playing second fiddle to Wade in Miami, or LBJ in new york / cleveland.
It makes no sense for him to leave the extra year and money by signing with another team in the off season, and there is absolutely no way Brian Colangelo trades him during the season for peanuts. BC has repeatedly said in interviews that he would not do this, and laughs at interviewers when they bring it up.
This is why raptors fans laugh at articles such as these, where a team offers up a poo-poo platter of pieces from their roster that they think will somehow pry bosh away from toronto.
I stopped reading after the first paragraph.
And when do the “Why LeBron should leave Cleveland” or “Why Wade should leave Miami” articles start up? Never seen one of those before.
LMAO @ AdvancedMind
Cold man, just cold lol
Whoever wrote this article is wack! We’re talking about BRYAN COLANGELO here! He’s not going to trade Bosh for those two garbage players.
This is what will happen. The Raptors will finish 5th or 4th this season..Go deep in the playoffs…when this happens…do you even think Chris will want to leave? NO! There is no other team that Chris can goto and expect immediate success.
The grass is not always greener on the other side guys. CB knows that.
FYI: CB Loves Toronto!
@ Aron
Agreed, except the RUMOUR is unsubstaniated and the dude has never been on record, including to people close to him the city. Its a fantasy he doesn’t like it here and the ONLY reason he didn’t sign an extention this summer as the opposed to the one coming is the 30 Mil! You’re telling me you would make a business decision to give that up when you only have to wait 12 months? Come on bro, do the math and read between lines. It’s your job to analyze and weed out bullshit like that.
@ JoeBuddy
SHUT THE F UP AND DONT GET THEM STARTED ON THOSE.. i like reading about other players..
ANYWAYS.. IMO if Bosh takes less money and signs with a contender he could have the biggest IMPACT of any free agent signing.. Because im sorry if Lebron or Dwade jump shit for NY/CHI they wont be winning jack anytime soon.. Then again maybe Dwades signing because that back court could be STUPID SICK.. DRose and Dwade?? in this guard league?? just fill in the blanks..
@33
Yup dude….just COLD! Guess we’re all Homos on here since we like the NBA over all despite being a fan of any particular. Those Cleveland/Laker games really make us homosexuals watching
@ Drapsfan
Once again let me explain that if they dont write about it and it pops up somewhere else they catch flak from foo’s like u who whine about not being updated.. Most trades start off as rumors anyways.. so eat it and be happy..
@joe Buddy,
You never seen them because Wade shouldn’t leave Miami. The LBJ article has already been done.
Why are the Raptors fans getting so worked up about this? It’s just a trade rumor. I am a Chicago fan and I DON’T want Bosh here. I can’t stand his Euro-style big man game. It kills me to watch him shooting face-up jumpers all game (yes even if he hits them). I would never pay Bosh max contract money so there is no need to trade away talent to get him here.
Terrible article – weak rationale. Just trying to fire up Raptor fans again.
@ Control
This is a regular Dime rumor why would these guys be SO upset about there “6’10 face up jump shooter that plays little to no Defense” in a terrible European system” care if hes traded?
As a Bulls fan i dont even want his SOFT ass on my team, the Canadians can keep him, but why cry like a bitch with a skinned knee about a trade rumor, like Bosh is f@cking on a Bird, Jordan, Magic type of level.
I take back my Canada comment, cause id love to go fishing there one day…lol
@joe Buddy
“Why are the Raptors fans getting so worked up about this? It’s just a trade rumor.”
True, but these rumours always seem to want to come along with something along the lines of “Oh Bosh can’t wait to leave Toronto”, “Bosh is disappointed with his team”, “Bosh wants out”…statements that have never been true. Why all the unnecessary tangents?
One more thing, Aron.
Sorry but you lose credibility points by insinuating that the Raptors want to do a trade just like that of VC.
Absolutely retarded.
@36
So when do you change back to being a Knicks fan?
@37
Has nothing to do with not being updated or some other shit…has more to do with it being a typical one sided article like he’s itching to bolt the city as if he plays in some D league city.
@42
Hard to be one of those with a stiff like Curry playing on the roster….so about….never