NBA Trade Rumor: Chris Bosh To The Bulls

Make no mistake, there is no chance that Chris Bosh re-signs with Toronto this summer. Sure the Raptors can offer the seven-year vet more money than any other suitor, and there is the off chance that he decides to wait one more year and cash in on his $17 million player option, but let’s be honest: Chris Bosh wants out.

Just like Vince Carter, CB4 is looking for the quickest way out of T-Dot. And it was around this time of year (December 17, 2004 to be exact), that the Raptors sent him packing to New Jersey for Eric Williams, Aaron Williams, Alonzo Mourning and two first-round draft picks. Not exactly market value.

But that’s exactly the type of deal that Toronto is talking to Chicago about. The rumored trade right now is that the Bulls would send Kirk Hinrich, Tyrus Thomas and draft picks to the Raptors in exchange for Bosh. (And don’t worry, it works in the NBA Trade Machine and under the collective bargaining agreement.

While Andrew Wamboldt from DaBullz.com thinks “this would be the biggest steal in NBA trade history,” I think this makes sense. If the Raptors are positive that Bosh is going to leave, they’re going to deal him before the deadline. But if they think there’s a chance that he exercises his contract to stay around another year, then they’ll most likely rest on their laurels.

Because the Raptors really got nothing back in return for Vince, General Manager Rob Babcock at the time made an argument that could apply to this current deal.

“This trade accomplishes a number of things that will help us now and in the future,” expressed Babcock. “In Aaron and Eric Williams we are acquiring two character players who are tough, defensive-minded players. They will improve our defense and rebounding, and they fit the philosophy that we’re establishing in Toronto. The first round picks set us up well for the future. This trade gives us some financial flexibility now and in the future.”

Although Hinrich and Thomas are not All-Stars, they do fit that role. And although Hinrich is on the hook for another two years and $17 million, Thomas comes off the books this summer.

While Wamboldt is skeptical of whether or not the Raptors would be down for that deal, he proposes a trade that would send Brad Miller, Joakim Noah and the Bulls’ first round pick to the Raptors for Bosh. I like this trade too, as Miller’s $12 million comes off the books this summer, and Noah is a steal at just over $3 million next season. He could be a nice young complement to Andrea Bargnani and Hedo Turkoglu down low, providing a rebounder that allows them to dominate the ball.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

