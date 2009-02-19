NBA Trade Rumor: Chris Wilcox And Larry Hughes To The Knicks

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, word out of New York is that the Knicks are back on the block.

It is not immediately clear if this would be two separate trades or a three-way exchange, but I’m hearing that Oklahoma City’s Chris Wilcox — who went back to the Thunder on Wednesday night when the Tyson Chandler trade was rescinded — and Chicago’s Larry Hughes are New York-bound. To complete the transaction(s), Oklahoma City would get Malik Rose and Chicago would receive Tim Thomas, Jerome James and Anthony Roberson.

Thanks to Chandler’s toe, the Knicks might be able to get this deal done. Ridding themselves of Rose, Thomas, James and Roberson, it’s clear where Donnie Walsh‘s mind is. The addition of Wilcox helps David Lee in the frontcourt for the Knicks, but I don’t see any of the other pieces doing much for their new teams.

