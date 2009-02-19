NBA Trade Rumor: Chris Wilcox And Larry Hughes To The Knicks

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, word out of New York is that the Knicks are back on the block.
It is not immediately clear if this would be two separate trades or a three-way exchange, but I’m hearing that Oklahoma City’s Chris Wilcox — who went back to the Thunder on Wednesday night when the Tyson Chandler trade was rescinded — and Chicago’s Larry Hughes are New York-bound.
To complete the transaction(s), Oklahoma City would get Malik Rose and Chicago would receive Tim Thomas, Jerome James and Anthony Roberson.
Thanks to Chandler’s toe, the Knicks might be able to get this deal done. Ridding themselves of Rose, Thomas, James and Roberson, it’s clear where Donnie Walsh‘s mind is. The addition of Wilcox helps David Lee in the frontcourt for the Knicks, but I don’t see any of the other pieces doing much for their new teams.
What are your thoughts on this deal?
Source: ESPN
Tim Thomas > Hughes
what is the point of this trade for both the Knicks and Bulls?
They basically swapped matching contracts to expire in 2010 and its not like the players traded are difference makers either
How many times are the Knicks going to trade Tim Thomas to Chicago? The last time they traded him to the Bulls was for Eddy Curry.
Aron. This aint a 3 way. It’s Wilcox for Malik Rose straight up. But the Hughes deal is still pretty much set in stone…Hughes for James and Thomas.
Larry Hughes is not, I repeat, is NOT a jump shooter.
Hughes for James and Thomas and Robertson. My bad.
Why would both teams pull this off.
For Chi…Money. And to dump Hughes, especially with Salmons on now. Aside from Salmons..they have James 6 mil falling off this off season…then Miller 11mil, Thomas 6mil, falling off in 2010…so they can pay Rose, and also make a run for Bosh. They have to decide what to do wit Gordon this offseason..they have a little flexibility now with James contract and also Hinrich’s inevitable trade.
For NY…They needed a shooting guard. And Hughes has been in exile over in Chi. I’m actually interested to see what D Antoni can do with Hughes ability as a slasher, scorer. Ya never know until you see him play in the system. But NY has been hurting for a SG since they let Crawford go.
Glad to see Joe Smith isn’t included. Hopefully the Thunder will be buy him out and he’ll be in Boston soon.
Didn’t the bull have Tim Thomas before and Skile’s wouldn’t give him any clock? then he went off durning phoenix’s playoff run that year? I remember at one time they had JR smith but he didn’t fit their system as well…
chicago took on jerome james? wow. donnie walsh punked jim paxson on that one.
larry hughes is no upgrade over jamal crawford. at least crawford can stay healthy. what can larry hughes do? makes no sense for NY; unless it was just ridding themselves of jerome james’ contract.
as for chicago, what the hell do they need tim thomas for? the guy is a bum and a waste of talent.
tim thomas would only be usefull on cleveland. he can slide in and play the role donyell marshall did off the bench. chicago dont need him.
Larry Hughes = 2 yrs – 12 mill (approx.)
The Bulls will now be stuck between james and thomas with only:
Current year – 12 mil (approx)
2yrs – 6 mil (approx.)
So they basically cut 6 million off of their roster for next year. They picked up a player who could play (thomas) and swapped two players that would never play (Hughes (2yrs) and James (1yr). The deal makes sense to me.
@ asmaticasiatic
jr smith has never played for Chicago, only New Orleans and Denver.
Lee is the Knicks best player, and adding a slasher and some inside support for Lee in a week will help. The Knicks have been unl;oading idiots all year, and you just hope Hughes is not a step backwards. At least with Nate Robinson on the floor Hughes can add some backcourt size and athleticism.