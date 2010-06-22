NBA Trade Rumor: Corey Maggette To The Bucks

It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors have had Corey Maggette on the trading block all season, but with an onerous contract that owes him over $30 million for the next three years, there was little hope that they’d be able to move him. But according to Gery Woelful of The Journal Times, there is a team that might be interested in the scoring forward’s services: the Milwaukee Bucks.
With Maggette coming off an impressive season averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, the proposed deal would be in exchange for Dan Gadzuric and Charlie Bell. With one year left on his contract for around $7.3 million, Gadzuric’s expiring deal will be a coveted trading piece next season. And with Bell slated to make around $8 million over the next two seasons, it gives the Warriors relief that they wouldn’t have already had.
Overall, you have to like this trade for both teams, although you’d have to think that Milwaukee could find a better option at small forward for cheaper. Maggette coming in overpaid is reminiscent of Richard Jefferson’s short stay with the Bucks, and we all know how that ended.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
This might just be insurance in case Salmons bounces. One thing that makes Maggette better than Jefferson is that no matter where he goes, he’s gonna get his buckets. RJ tries to ‘fit in’. Maggette just scores.
@ dime
Can we get some info on these Chris Paul trade rumours I been hearin on espn radio?
They sayin they offered him to Memphis for OJ and the owner turned it down
Why do people give Corey so much bad rep.10m Isn’t that bad for a guy who can give you the kinda scoring he can put up.If I had a choice I would take Maggette over Jefferson always.He can get to the line like the allstars in less minutes and can be a major problem for the SG/Sf that has to guard him.He is abit younger than Salmons and can do his thing on the offensive side.Every1 knows that those allstars have problems if they have a legitimate scorer to guard the whole game and a Maggette/Jennings backcourt could be the perfect in/out match
@The Boddy – he gets crap cuz he’s not a good team guy, he’s a “Good #s on a bad team” guy. But he’d be solid coming off the bench and filling it up as the 6th man or starting if they can’t bring Salmons back.
@KDizzle – you heard that wrong. Over my lunch, I saw thing on ESPN saying that Memphis offered NO Mayo (plus more to make the $$$ work) and the Hornets turned it down and shot down all the rumors, saying Paul’s with the team for next year. Period.
I heard the trade was a sign and Trade Rudy Gay with O.J Mayo for CP3
I hate most Dukies, but Maggette’s legit.
I know he hasn’t been with a winner, but I think he could give the Bucks serious help.
Hey its now official. Bad porn is now a Buck
@ Celts Fan – cool. Was there also one with Dev harris and the 3rd pick for Paul? You hear anything about that one?
This is a better deal for the Bucks than the Andre Iguodala trade that was proposed earlier. Bucks gave up little other than future cap space, they keep the #15 pick, and they are only on the hook for the next 3 years. Rumor has it, Salmons opted out when the Bucks wouldnt commit to the 5 year deal hes looking for
Dime must be done for the day…..Just slippin lol
The Golden State Warriors have agreed to trade Corey Maggette to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Dan Gadzuric and guard Charlie Bell, a league source told SI.com
This a dumb trade for GS, they could have dumped 15Million by trading CM to the Spurs for Jefferson. Warriors might have even gotten a future first rounder for such a deal. CM + other pieces would have more positive impact on SA, and Salmons is the best fit w/ Jennings and Bogut.
hes good for about 10 free throws a game. Oh and about 5 turnovers. guy is selfish and aint a team player.
Ahhh, vintage Cory Maggette
[www.youtube.com]