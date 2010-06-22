NBA Trade Rumor: Corey Maggette To The Bucks

#Golden State Warriors
06.22.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors have had Corey Maggette on the trading block all season, but with an onerous contract that owes him over $30 million for the next three years, there was little hope that they’d be able to move him. But according to Gery Woelful of The Journal Times, there is a team that might be interested in the scoring forward’s services: the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Maggette coming off an impressive season averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, the proposed deal would be in exchange for Dan Gadzuric and Charlie Bell. With one year left on his contract for around $7.3 million, Gadzuric’s expiring deal will be a coveted trading piece next season. And with Bell slated to make around $8 million over the next two seasons, it gives the Warriors relief that they wouldn’t have already had.

Overall, you have to like this trade for both teams, although you’d have to think that Milwaukee could find a better option at small forward for cheaper. Maggette coming in overpaid is reminiscent of Richard Jefferson’s short stay with the Bucks, and we all know how that ended.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

