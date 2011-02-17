NBA Trade Rumor: Devin Harris to Portland for Andre Miller

Last week in the Dime office, we were trying to determine when a player should be described as a “former All-Star,” as opposed to just “All-Star.” Take somebody like Jason Kidd. He’s made 10 All-Star teams, most recently in 2010. But he didn’t make the cut this year, so do we refer to him as “former All-Star Jason Kidd,” or just “All-Star point guard Jason Kidd”? Or what about somebody like Jamaal Magloire? Is he “All-Star” for life, or does that wear off eventually and become “former All-Star”?

Which brings us to Devin Harris. He made his first and, so far, only All-Star appearance in 2009, and it doesn’t look like he’s getting back any time soon. I’d call him a “former All-Star,” but maybe it should be simply “All-Star.”

Either way, one-time All-Star Devin Harris may be getting traded soon. Amidst reports that the New Jersey Nets are getting back into the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes, the team is also rumored to be shopping Harris, with the Portland Trail Blazers looking like an interested trade partner.

According to the Bergen Record, the Nets “have been unhappy with Devin Harris’ level of play and commitment to the team.” Harris is averaging 15.0 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field.

Andre Miller would be the centerpiece of whatever package New Jersey gets for Harris, but more players/picks are supposed to be involved. Former Blazers forward Travis Outlaw, Anthony Morrow and Troy Murphy — all of whom New Jersey just picked up last offseason — have been mentioned, as well as Portland’s Rudy Fernandez and Joel Przybilla.