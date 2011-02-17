NBA Trade Rumor: Devin Harris to Portland for Andre Miller

Last week in the Dime office, we were trying to determine when a player should be described as a “former All-Star,” as opposed to just “All-Star.” Take somebody like Jason Kidd. He’s made 10 All-Star teams, most recently in 2010. But he didn’t make the cut this year, so do we refer to him as “former All-Star Jason Kidd,” or just “All-Star point guard Jason Kidd”? Or what about somebody like Jamaal Magloire? Is he “All-Star” for life, or does that wear off eventually and become “former All-Star”?
Which brings us to Devin Harris. He made his first and, so far, only All-Star appearance in 2009, and it doesn’t look like he’s getting back any time soon. I’d call him a “former All-Star,” but maybe it should be simply “All-Star.”
Either way, one-time All-Star Devin Harris may be getting traded soon. Amidst reports that the New Jersey Nets are getting back into the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes, the team is also rumored to be shopping Harris, with the Portland Trail Blazers looking like an interested trade partner.
According to the Bergen Record, the Nets “have been unhappy with Devin Harris’ level of play and commitment to the team.” Harris is averaging 15.0 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field.
Andre Miller would be the centerpiece of whatever package New Jersey gets for Harris, but more players/picks are supposed to be involved. Former Blazers forward Travis Outlaw, Anthony Morrow and Troy Murphy — all of whom New Jersey just picked up last offseason — have been mentioned, as well as Portland’s Rudy Fernandez and Joel Przybilla.
If a player was an All-Star for the most recent All-Star game, then that player is an “All-Star”
For Magloire and Harris… they are “former All-Stars”. BTW, Magloire is a joke. Lol.
For a player like Kidd, who has multiple All-Star game under his belt, he is an “x-time All-Star”.
Just my opinion.
I second what #1 says.
Brandon Roy’s career is almost over. Devin Harris has mileage left and with Alridge thats a pretty solid duo.
Why would NJ do this deal? Isn’t Harris worth more than an older Andre Miller?
All-Star is someone who is a GIVEN for the All Star game every year i.e. Kobe Bryant. I would describe someone like Jason Kidd as a Perennial All Star. My definition of Perennial All Star is someone who could has made the All Star team at least once in the last three years (that literally what perennial means) and can make the team if they play up to their full potential i.e. Devin Harris. Jamaal Magloire is a former All Star so is Jermaine Oneal etc.
I like Andre Miller, but he is what he is, slow and at age 35 likely not the future at PG … why would you give up Devin Harris for him? He might need some different coaching, but Harris still could be good for another 10 yrs.
Magloire and Harris should be called one and done’s. Anyone see that youtube clip of Harris being schooled by that streetballer in London. That game made his career go downhill from then on.
i think that deal would go down only if they get melo and billups in trade. horrible deal though. miller is close to hanging them up and devin still got game. nets just stink for real and the stink is rubbing off on him.