NBA Trade Rumor: Dwight Howard To N.J. For Brook Lopez & Picks

From ESPN.com’s Marc Stein and Chad Ford:
The New Jersey Nets are prepared to offer a trade package featuring Brook Lopez and two future first-round picks to acquire Dwight Howard before the Orlando Magic center becomes a free agent in July 2012, according to sources close to the situation.
Sources told ESPN.com this week that, to sweeten the proposal, New Jersey would likewise offer to take back the contract of Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu, who has three seasons left on his contract worth just under $35 million. Absorbing Turkoglu’s remaining salary would become financially feasible for the Nets after the expected release of swingman Travis Outlaw through the amnesty clause that will be included in the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement and by including another smaller contract or two in the deal.
not happening. as soon as the nets hypothetically add dwight to their lineup, that would reduce the value of the 1st rd picks. deron and dwight together is a 50+ win team. the draft picks wouldn’t be high. unless the 1st round picks are tied to other teams’ performances. like if the 1st round picks belong to the rockets/jazz. then, the magic, if they were to accept the deal, will have to weigh their options in regards to how good houston or the jazz will be. that will determine the true value of the picks. if those draft picks belonged to the kings, jump on it orl. but i still want to see this deal collapse. i would rather see dwight in LA. HAHA haters. yea i said it. LA !! and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. dwight will be a laker!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Agreed, What picks to the Nets have after trading for Deron and giving picks to Utah? I guess they would be conditional picks, if NJ ever ended up with a top 18 pick it would become Orlando’s.
Of the offers floating around:
Clippers offer:
Kaman
Jordan
Bledsoe
Aminu
2 Conditional Firsts
1 Cotton Gin
3 Autographed Elgin Balyor Rookie Cards
& a Watermelon
Orlando offer:
Dwight
Turkey-glue
Turkey-glue?
It would kill the Magic to start re-building after they JUST built a new arena.
With that said, if they are going to trade Howard this season they really should do it now. If you’re going to trade your star player you might as well give yourself a chance to draft Davis, Drummond or Lamb.
If the Nets offer them a deal mid-season, they can offer a pick in the late teens (the Nets will be improved but not that much) and a Rockets pick that is lottery protected (1-13), and the Magic would have their own pick which would probably fall in the early 20’s. The Magic of course, would have to turn towards the class of 2013 to rebuild and would have to hope for Muhammad or Austin.
I don’t really think Lopez/prospects/picks gets a deal done but I’m not Otis Smith, who has made some questionable decisions.
2nd turkey glue
For the sake of not-giving-a-fuck…. please let this trade happen.
lol @ f & f
a late thanksgiving joke?
and its an overpriced turkey-glue, at that.
During the World Championships the US played Turkey… or at least Turkey was playing. Hedo has having a nice-ish game and the announcer kept pronouncing his name… Hedo Ter-kay-glue. So there you have it… Hedo Turkey-glue.
Most people I know say something along the lines of Tur-ga-lou or Tirk-a-lew so when I heard turkey glue I had to chuckle.
LOL @ Brook Lopez like he is a legit NBA center. He is a 7 foot power-less forward. Dude shoots from the perimeter more than a guy with his post game should, doesn’t rebound, doesn’t play post defense, softer than ice cream.
Orlando has trouble rebounding with Howard getting 15 boards a night. Now they trade him for a guy who gets 5 a night and 2 first rounders which will fall in the mid teens early 20’s? DWill and Howard together will get at least a top 5 seed out east. Don’t see how that is enticing enough. Lakers offer of Bynum alone trumps that off the bat
Clipper offer would be much better. Either Center (or both Kaman and DJ), young Aminu or Gordon, maybe the young pg Bledsoe who has a high upside, Minny’s pick which will be rather high, Clippers pick which will be decent, and the owner likes white players so Turkodoodoo would definetly get a shot in Clipper land.
Orlando should trade D12 away this year though, because of the loaded upcoming draft. Tank it get the #1 pick and try to get another lottery pick from a third team involved in the trade.
Yeah hate to say it but the (Punkass)Clippers have the most assets in order to get D12.
2nd what Beiber said:
Not only did the Nets give up picks to get DWill, but havin Howard on a team with D-Will automatically severely devalues the picks.
Dwight’s headin to LA. Hope my Lakers, but maybe the Clippers too.
Jersey has Utah’s picks don’t they?
Dwight to Lakers. Kareem teaching Dwight the sky hook. The rest is history.
well if nets could land dwight plus sign some of the amnesty clause victims, like roy and 3pt shooter like lewis, they could do ok. dwill is more than capable to make easy shots for players who aren’t that fast anymore (roy with his knees) or in general not as good as they were paid (lewis). add some pieces and they are golden. plus dwight would be even better at D because dwill is good defender and d12 wouldn’t have to make silly fouls on pg’s like he had to when he played with jameer.