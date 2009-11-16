NBA Trade Rumor: Emeka Okafor to the Kings

It’s safe to say that things are bad in New Orleans. Byron Scott is gone, Chris Paul is hurt and now their big free agent acquisition of the summer is already the subject of trade rumors. According to Sam Amick of The Sacramento Bee, a source with knowledge of the situation says the Kings are discussing a trade with the Hornets that would send veteran Kenny Thomas (and his $8,553,125 expiring contract) to the Hornets and in exchange for Emeka Okafor.

If the Hornets could pull this off, then I would next ask them to turn water into wine. Sacramento has a great thing going right now, sitting at a surprising 5-4, and with the young talent that will get Kings fans excited for the next decade. Thomas’ expiring contract will be huge for them as they try and either add a piece this summer, or save the money until they have to start paying their own guys to stay. It would make no sense to add on five years and $62.5 million for a team already stacked with frontcourt options.

The fact that these discussions are being had though, mean that the Hornets realize Okafor is not the player they hoped he would be when they traded for him this past summer. For a team desperately in need of a some help – not to mention a smaller payroll – the Hornets would have probably been better off keeping Rasual Butler and not taking on Okafor’s Titanic deal.

Would you trade for Okafor?

