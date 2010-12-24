NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace & D.J. Augustin To Portland For Marcus Camby & Andre Miller

While yesterday’s big news was that Michael Jordan and the Bobcats were considering a trade proposal that would send D.J. Augustin, DeSagana Diop and Matt Carroll to the Clippers for Baron Davis, apparently that wasn’t the only deal being discussed down in the Queen City. According to Sam Amick of NBA FanHouse, Charlotte and Portland have discussed a trade that would send Gerald Wallace, Augustin and Diop to the Blazers for Marcus Camby and Andre Miller.

Between the two deals, you have to think that the trade with Portland would be more beneficial for both teams. After Brandon Roy basically put it out there that it’s either him or Miller, you better believe that the Portland brass have been working the phones to keep their franchise centerpiece content. And with Larry Brown and Jordan never quite trusting Augustin, Miller’s arrival brings them a veteran PG who knows how to run the show. Plus, a veteran big like Camby will make up for loss of Wallace and the gaping hole left by Tyson Chandler this summer.

For the Blazers, Wallace is more than a formidable defender and rebounder in the frontcourt, just one season removed from his NBA All-Star debut, and Diop adds depth down low until Portland’s bigs return to health. Personally, the real steal here could be Augustin, who given a new situation could finally make a jump to the next tier of NBA point guards.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.