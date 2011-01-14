NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace To Cleveland

#Cleveland Cavaliers
01.14.11 8 years ago 13 Comments

Believe it or not, but there are other players to be traded besides Carmelo Anthony. And while the ‘Melo rumors continued to swirl this morning, an interesting trade rumor surfaced that had Gerald Wallace being sent to Cleveland in exchange for their $14.5 million trade exception from the sign-and-trade with the Heat for LeBron James.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports:

The Cavaliers would use their trade exception to acquire Wallace, but have also pushed for a lottery-protected first-round pick for them to take on the two years and $22 million left on Wallace’s contract through the 2012-13 season, the source said.

As Wojnarowski notes, the Cavs have until July 10 to use the exception, but with a lockout looming on the horizon, are encourage to make a move before the current collective bargaining agreement expires in June.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagFeatured GalleryGerald WallaceReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP