NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace To Cleveland

Believe it or not, but there are other players to be traded besides Carmelo Anthony. And while the ‘Melo rumors continued to swirl this morning, an interesting trade rumor surfaced that had Gerald Wallace being sent to Cleveland in exchange for their $14.5 million trade exception from the sign-and-trade with the Heat for LeBron James.
From Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports:
The Cavaliers would use their trade exception to acquire Wallace, but have also pushed for a lottery-protected first-round pick for them to take on the two years and $22 million left on Wallace’s contract through the 2012-13 season, the source said.
As Wojnarowski notes, the Cavs have until July 10 to use the exception, but with a lockout looming on the horizon, are encourage to make a move before the current collective bargaining agreement expires in June.
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I wonder if he’ll play the “I only wanna be traded to the Knicks” card.
Could the Raps not use their Bosh TPE to do the same? But no mention of them anywhere in the mix.
I thought they could have at least made an effort to get Al Jefferson the same way (plus they had arguably a better draft pick kicker, but there was no mention of the Raps in the hunt there either).
Combining these with taking a pass on Beasley in the S&T w/ Miami, makes me continue to second guess B-C’s remaining credibility.
Maybe we’ll get lucky and be a dumping ground for Granger’s contract should the Pacer’s decide to reboot this year. Which would be fitting, since we passed on him during the ’05 draft and grabbed both Charly V AND Joey Graham before him.
Damn if feels good to be a Raps fan sometimes.
Crash might get traded from a maybe playoff contender to a lottery contender. Not a good way to start the year
wow so the bobcats are giving away Crash and perhaps a first round pick? what are you doing jordan stop being a cheap ass why whould you give away your best player (and hardest worker) for nothing but cap space? weak sauce indeed
If Crash is content in playing with a lottery bound team, why not go back to Sacto. He’ll be a great leader for the young ones.
i thought neither james nor bosh did a sign and trade.
Smdh….If this goes down, yet another “great” move by MJ!!!…Anybody else get the feeling that the Bobcats have no sense of direction as an organization????
Bobcats arent going to make the playoffs; therefore, they wont get any revenue from 2 home playoff games.
as a (sports) business, your biggest moneymaker is your tv rights deal; followed by corporate sponsorships. but corporate sponsors dont wanna be associated with losers. so they’ll pull out. teams need tv money. but with no playoffs and the team barely winning any games, no money comes in to maintain a profit margin.
therrfore, as a businessman, you need to know how to reduce your losses. first thing is to rid yourself of your biggest expense (ie..gerald wallace contract–2yrs $22 million left; stephen jackson contract–3yrs $28 million left).
so…for you businessmen on this thread…
if you were Jordan, and you saw your team losing money (tv and sponsors) what would you do?
wouldnt you considering trading your largest contract for a trade exception?..and NOT get any long/short contracts in return?
i DONT like this trade at all; not for either side. but from a business perspective, I surely understand it.
your welcome.
How the hell does the Cavs position make sense???
“You want to basically give away a guy that was an all-star last year? Well you damn sure better give up a draft pick too.” wtf..
Not a great deal for either team. Charlotte’s just kicking the can down the road, “We’re not good enough to win and we don’t know what to do so let’s get some cap flexibility and maybe we’ll know what to do with it next year.” The Cavs are in total denial how bad they are and want to say that they got something for LeBron. They need to blow the roster up and start over. All of the LeBron haters who say that he isn’t a leader, that he doesn’t make players around him better, etc., need to look at Cleveland’s record. With LeBron these stiffs had the best record in the league, without LeBron they have the worst – case closed.
@ Michael Jordan, I guess you are trading Wallace to make salery cap room in hopes of landing a big time player but what player with talent would ever want to play for the Bobcats let alone play in Charlotte NC, Com’on man!
@ heckler says,
I got what you are saying but if the Bobcats gut their team (the two largest contracts) because they are not winning therefore not making money from TV time or sponsorship/advertisement; how and when will they start winning to get more airtime and attract more companies to partner up with them. Other than the NBA draft what top NBA player will play for them. There are some NBA teams that will never win the Championship and the Bobcats are one of them. With that said, the Bobcats will always be cutting contracts to save money. MJ’s best business move would be to move the team to Sin City, Chi-town, or somewhere in the over populated Cali area. just saying.
@ #8 Thanks for the reality check, maybe you should give fantasy league advice for us GM types. Or better yet what about a fantasy “GM” best profit margin at the EOY wins those over salary cap get penalty points as in real life. I know chemistry wins chips, but with the talked about slim profit margins nowadays. ala Jerry’s in Chi selling out corp boxes and advertising then blowing up the team. except giving all the $$ to Big Hurt was emotional move to win in both leagues.