NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace To Cleveland

Believe it or not, but there are other players to be traded besides Carmelo Anthony. And while the ‘Melo rumors continued to swirl this morning, an interesting trade rumor surfaced that had Gerald Wallace being sent to Cleveland in exchange for their $14.5 million trade exception from the sign-and-trade with the Heat for LeBron James.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports:

The Cavaliers would use their trade exception to acquire Wallace, but have also pushed for a lottery-protected first-round pick for them to take on the two years and $22 million left on Wallace’s contract through the 2012-13 season, the source said.

As Wojnarowski notes, the Cavs have until July 10 to use the exception, but with a lockout looming on the horizon, are encourage to make a move before the current collective bargaining agreement expires in June.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

