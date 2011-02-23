NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace To Portland

It seems like Gerald Wallace‘s name has been circulating on the trade circuit all year. For example, over a month ago, an interesting rumor surfaced that had Crash being sent to Cleveland in exchange for their $14.5 million trade exception. But while Cleveland is not out of the picture, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Portland is pushing hard and getting closer to completing a deal with Charlotte.
Depending on what the Blazers are willing to part with – Joel Przybilla‘s expiring contract, Andre Miller, etc. – we’ll see if this is a good deal or not. But, to add a player as good as Wallace before the playoffs, he could make a difference like Marcus Camby did a year ago.
What do you think? Would you trade for Wallace?
Hmmmm, I hate to say it but I think Brandon Roy is overrated. Good player but if he can’t get back to his “younger” self then he becomes the number 2 option on that team. Ride LMA since he is clearly the more durable player. If Roy starts ballhogging trying to prove he can put up the same numbers, their season is a wrap.
“Like a whole honkin cow”
^ Nothing like an irrelevant comment to start a good discussion.
with all of portlands injury problems and with a nick name like crash wouldnt wallace going to the injury cursed blazers be a terrible idea
What Jimmy Joe John said.. :)
LOL… Brandon Roy wants the Bobcats to take Andre Miller off his hands so he can get the ball more. He has complained about how life was so much better before Dre came to town. The Blazers seem to be playing better running things through LMA so how exactly was that comment irrelevant?
Crash just got traded to the Nets… wtf is going on
are you serius ^^^ ?
Crash come to the BUCKS, you would fit right in with Coach Scotty….
can someone explain to me why the bobcats would do this?
lol, so many trades going on before the lock out begins…..