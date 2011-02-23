NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace To Portland

#Portland Trail Blazers #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.23.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

It seems like Gerald Wallace‘s name has been circulating on the trade circuit all year. For example, over a month ago, an interesting rumor surfaced that had Crash being sent to Cleveland in exchange for their $14.5 million trade exception. But while Cleveland is not out of the picture, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Portland is pushing hard and getting closer to completing a deal with Charlotte.

Depending on what the Blazers are willing to part with – Joel Przybilla‘s expiring contract, Andre Miller, etc. – we’ll see if this is a good deal or not. But, to add a player as good as Wallace before the playoffs, he could make a difference like Marcus Camby did a year ago.

What do you think? Would you trade for Wallace?

