NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace to the Cavs

If there’s any truth to the rumor that LeBron and Chris Bosh are dead-set on playing together past 2010 in Cleveland, then they’d have a tough time trading for Gerald Wallace‘s four years and $40 million remaining.

Plus, having just dished out $50 million to a guy who can only set screens and rebound, it might not be the best decision to go after a guy like Crash, who prides himself on those same intangibles.



One rumor floating around had the Cavs sending guard/forward Wally Szczerbiak and forward/center J.J. Hickson to Charlotte for forward Gerald Wallace in a sign-and-trade. The Cavs hold Hickson in high regard, but Wallace is a stud defender. He also has four years and almost $40 million left on his contract.

I’m not sure why Charlotte would agree to this. Is Hickson a good enough prospect to get in return for Wallace? Because if he’s not, the Bobcats would just be giving up their best player for an expiring contract. That’s not a great way to build a fan base.

But let’s say they do. Would the Cavs then start Mo Williams, LeBron, Wallace, Varejao and Shaq? That lineup is better defensively than last year’s – they’re far more versatile and agile. But they’re substantially worse in one crucial category – three-point shooting.

That’s why the Anthony Parker signing might make more sense. Though Wallace shoots a higher percentage from the floor, that’s predominantly because he gets a bunch of put-backs and garbage points around the basket. He’s never really shot better than 35% from three. Last year, he didn’t even touch the 30%-plateau. Parker, on the other hand, strokes it well from deep.

What’s the better play for Cleveland?

Source: Morning Journal