NBA Trade Rumor: Gerald Wallace to the Cavs

#Shaq #LeBron James
07.09.09 9 years ago 19 Comments

If there’s any truth to the rumor that LeBron and Chris Bosh are dead-set on playing together past 2010 in Cleveland, then they’d have a tough time trading for Gerald Wallace‘s four years and $40 million remaining.

Plus, having just dished out $50 million to a guy who can only set screens and rebound, it might not be the best decision to go after a guy like Crash, who prides himself on those same intangibles.

One rumor floating around had the Cavs sending guard/forward Wally Szczerbiak and forward/center J.J. Hickson to Charlotte for forward Gerald Wallace in a sign-and-trade.

The Cavs hold Hickson in high regard, but Wallace is a stud defender. He also has four years and almost $40 million left on his contract.

I’m not sure why Charlotte would agree to this. Is Hickson a good enough prospect to get in return for Wallace? Because if he’s not, the Bobcats would just be giving up their best player for an expiring contract. That’s not a great way to build a fan base.

But let’s say they do. Would the Cavs then start Mo Williams, LeBron, Wallace, Varejao and Shaq? That lineup is better defensively than last year’s – they’re far more versatile and agile. But they’re substantially worse in one crucial category – three-point shooting.

That’s why the Anthony Parker signing might make more sense. Though Wallace shoots a higher percentage from the floor, that’s predominantly because he gets a bunch of put-backs and garbage points around the basket. He’s never really shot better than 35% from three. Last year, he didn’t even touch the 30%-plateau. Parker, on the other hand, strokes it well from deep.

What’s the better play for Cleveland?

Source: Morning Journal

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq#LeBron James
TAGSAnthony ParkerCHRIS BOSHDimeMagGerald WallaceLeBron JamesShaqWally Szczerbiak

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP