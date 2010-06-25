NBA Trade Rumor: Gilbert Arenas Gone By October

The start of the John Wall era officially began in Washington last night. Now, we may be coming close to the end of the Gilbert Arenas one.

ESPN’s Ric Bucher recently tweeted:

Those wondering how Wall/Hinrich/Arenas fit, don’t. Arenas will be elsewhere by Oct. Hinrich was great supporting Derrick Rose, will be here, too. There have been all sorts of supposedly unmovable contracts — all of which have been moved. There’s no such thing [as an unmovable contract]. And just for clarification: that’s opinion on Arenas being moved. I know there are interested teams, that’s all. Will say more when able.

Arenas is still owed five years and $80 million on his contract. If the Wizards haven’t already given him enough indication that they are moving on, they will so soon. At this point, it’s a fractured relationship and will eventually lead to a trade. When will that happen? Well, Bucher seems to think sometime this summer.

At this point, the only real trade scenario that had any legs was a swap with Orlando for Vince Carter. Arenas and the Magic’s GM Otis Smith go back to Golden State. There is a possibility there.

But, Washington is probably going to have to wait until a team comes knocking on their door before they can unload Arenas.

What do you think? Where will Arenas be next season?

