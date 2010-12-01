NBA Trade Rumor: Gilbert Arenas To Orlando

There was talk of Gilbert Arenas going to Orlando this summer, but all that cooled before the season. Now it appears to have warmed back up. According to Evan Dunlap of the Orlando Pinstriped Post, the Magic have engaged the Wizards in ongoing trade talks centered around Arenas, and here’s how it might look:

What Orlando would send Washington in return for the three-time All-Star is less clear, but the proposed deal likely includes shooting guard Vince Carter, according to a source. Wizards big man Andray Blatche, Magic forward Rashard Lewis, and Magic center Daniel Orton could also be involved. Both teams have a mutual understanding of what the trade might include, the source says, and it’s unclear what factors are holding up the trade. What is clear around the league, however, is that Magic President of Basketball Operations Otis Smith has his eye on Arenas. If Orlando is to make a major trade this season, Arenas will likely be the target.

When I checked with ESPN.com’s NBA Trade Machine, an Arenas-for-Carter trade straight-up would work. Problem is, there’s no way the Wizards would make that trade. If Orlando has their mind set on acquiring Arenas though, they’ve made it known that anyone on the roster is available except Dwight Howard.

What do you think? Should the Magic trade for Arenas? Who would you want if you’re the Wizards?

