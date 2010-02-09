NBA Trade Rumor: Is The Gooch Going to the Charlotte Bobcats?

It wouldn’t be the dramatic deal people are looking for to set the Boston Celtics on the path to re-booting around their young core, but it would give them some depth in backcourt: ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard is reporting that the Celts and the Charlotte Bobcats are discussing a deal that would send The Gooch south in exchange for D.J. Augustin.

Broussard says that the salaries don’t match up, so other players would have to be involved to even things out to make the deal work.

Adding Augustin seems like it would help the guard situation in Boston a bit – he can play point, can run and would be a serviceable backup for Rajon Rondo. D.J.’s not the best backup they could land in a trade, but he’s definitely cheaper.

Read Chris Broussard’s full article HERE.

More NBA Trade Rumors:

– Ray Allen Must Go

– Caron Butler Rumored to Be Headed to Dallas or Houston

– Everyone is Trying to Get Kevin Martin