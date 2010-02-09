NBA Trade Rumor: Is The Gooch Going to the Charlotte Bobcats?

It wouldn’t be the dramatic deal people are looking for to set the Boston Celtics on the path to re-booting around their young core, but it would give them some depth in backcourt: ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard is reporting that the Celts and the Charlotte Bobcats are discussing a deal that would send The Gooch south in exchange for D.J. Augustin.
Broussard says that the salaries don’t match up, so other players would have to be involved to even things out to make the deal work.
Adding Augustin seems like it would help the guard situation in Boston a bit – he can play point, can run and would be a serviceable backup for Rajon Rondo. D.J.’s not the best backup they could land in a trade, but he’s definitely cheaper.
Read Chris Broussard’s full article HERE.
LOL “The Gooch” I love it!
man george hill pulled a greg oden. spurs in trouble go out and google
give him a year or two and this dude will be on everyones “how in the hell is this guy still finding work?” list
Larry Brown will have this guy crying in 2 days
U guys actually calling this man The Gooch. It cracks me up. Love it!
GD will always be Big Baby. The Gooch can’t cut it.
Sorry Poppi Gee…it’s still “Big Baby”. Dime really is trying hard tho LOL
Glenni is wide enough to be in both cities at the same time. He is one fatbastard.
I guess Boston should do it, if they can. But then Shelden would have to step up (or more likely, Celts would sign a vet big man for a lowball salary in a few weeks when some vets get bought out).
Better move by Boston would be to try to sell Charlotte on a Shelden for D.J. deal. (I still actually believe Shelden can play in the NBA–at least better than Sean May.)
Larry Brown will be wanted for murder after 3 days with Big Baby, err, The Gooch, err, Big Fat Loser.
He’s the Big Thicket. I was robbed!
Whoever said “He Ate Me”, that’s what I’m calling him or Baby Back
Anyways, what is it today let’s trade the Celtics or come up with random trades that will help and/or hurt the team? He Ate Me for DJ? Nah….what’s the point of having an Eddie House who just jacks and an Eddie House who can dribble and jack?
BIG BABY always and forever
Does Boston forget how valuable Glen “Lardass” Davis was to them last year in the playoffs when he was filling in for KG? They are gonna need that depth in the playoffs.
If they want depth in the backcourt, they should look at Ridnour
Anywhere besides Beantown you can say bye-bye to his career..
Woah, I actually like this deal for both. Cept Larry Brown will have nightmares with the gooch.
Let’s be real, it’s still big baby
They’d be known as the Charlotte Boobcats
The Celtics need to dust off Robert Horry…
Please stop pushing this nickname on everyone…it is not going to catch on
Why Change the nickname??? BIG BABY is perfect nothing to change…
i though charlote is in money problems. how they are going to feed him? :O
this is ridiculous. the celtics aren’t trading an acceptable back-up post player for an undersized gaurd.
I don’t see how trading Big Baby for a guard makes the Celtics any better.