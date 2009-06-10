NBA Trade Rumor: Jason Terry or Josh Howard to Wizards for 5th Pick

“That’s where I stand,” Caron Butler told Michael Lee of the Washington Post on April 9, 2009. “If it’s not Blake Griffin or somebody that can make an immediate impact, then I would prefer having a veteran come in to help us. The time is now.”

With the fifth pick in this month’s draft, it’s not going to be Blake Griffin for Washington. But there’s a chance that the Mavericks might make Butler’s wishes come true. They’re said to be so enamored with Arizona’s 6-10 PF Jordan Hill that they’d include either Jason Terry or Josh Howard in a trade to secure Hill’s services.



The Mavericks apparently are willing to part with either Jason Terry or Josh Howard to sweeten a potential deal. The Mavericks would be obligated to accept an expiring contract of the Wizards, the one belonging to either the Poet or Mike James. The Wizards do have a number of bargaining chips: two expiring contracts, a No. 5 pick, Nick Young, Andray Blatche and one 7-footer, JaVale McGee or Brendan Haywood, depending on which center the Wizards would prefer to keep. The Wizards also have Jamison to shop if a franchise-altering deal becomes available.

We ran a couple of different scenarios through the ESPN NBA Trade Machine, and here’s what worked:

* Washington gets Jason Terry. Dallas gets the No. 5 pick, Mike James and JaVale McGee.

* Washington gets Jason Terry. Dallas gets the No. 5 pick, Mike James and Nick Young.

* Washington gets Josh Howard. Dallas gets the No. 5 pick, Mike James, Nick Young and Dominic McGuire.

* Washington gets Josh Howard. Dallas gets the No. 5 pick, Mike James and Andray Blatche.

If Washington could have their pick of Terry or Howard, who should they choose? Honestly I’d go with Terry. Washington already has one of the premiere small forwards in the game in Caron Butler. Alongside Arenas, Terry could play the other guard position. As lethal as he is coming off the bench, he’d provide the Wiz with some backcourt versatility – allowing Gilbert to play the one or two depending on his mood.

Financially this could be a good move for Mark Cuban. He’d save in the neighborhood of $10-15 million over the next three years, and he’d get a whole lot younger along the front lines.

What do you think of this deal?

Source: Washington Post and Washington Times