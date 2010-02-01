NBA Trade Rumor: Jason Thompson To The Bobcats

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than three weeks away, you knew that the rumors were going to start to heat up. The Sacramento Bee is reporting that the Bobcats are showing strong interest in acquiring Jason Thompson from the Kings, and between Tyson Chandler, Nazr Mohammed, DeSagana Diop and Alexis Ajinca, the Bobcats have a glut of big men – none of whom have done jack this season – they’re willing to offer in exchange.
It’s surprising that at this point in his career, JT is involved in any trade talks. And you would also think that he would be one of the Kings’ untouchables, especially in relation to the Bobcats’ stiffs. JT made our list of 5 Sophomore You Need To Watch for a reason: at 6-11 and 250 pounds, he has a strong mid-range game, runs the fast break well, can finish in traffic, and is a beast of a rebounder. All of those traits also complement his knack for throwing it down on anyone in his path.
After averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in November, then 16.6 points and 8.9 boards in December, Thompson has managed only 9.1 points and 7.8 boards in 27 minutes per game in January. Part of this is Coach Paul Westphal getting Kevin Martin more minutes after returning from injury and the Kings’ tough schedule, but more of it seems attributable to Thompson’s immaturity.
The Sacramento Bee‘s Ailene Voisin describes JT like he is Kwame Brown: “He commits too many fouls. He drops too many passes. He bobbles too many rebounds. He muscles inside against double-teams, launches jumpers out of his range, becomes so discombobulated that he forgets about defending his man. And then he gets benched, furthering his frustration, and depleting the Kings already-thin frontcourt.”
With the Kings looking like they’re headed for another lottery season, there is no reason that they shouldn’t allow Thompson to fight through his growing pains. Instead, they should let him develop chemistry with Tyreke Evans, Kevin Martin, Omri Casspi and Spencer Hawes. At the start of the season, when we asked JT what the biggest difference between has been between his rookie year and this one, he answered: “I don’t have as many jitters as I did before. I have a lot of confidence coming in and I feel more comfortable. I have played in every city already and played in every home game. I think my game will get easier the more years I play.”
Without a doubt, Thompson would be a steal for any team that could make a play for him before the deadline. And if the Bobcats can manage to pair him with Gerald Wallace, they would have the Andre Iguodala/Josh Smith type of pairing that the Sixers should have been riding since last season. But if I’m the Kings, I wouldn’t do this deal unless I got back much more in return.
What do you think? If you’re Sacramento, do you ship Thompson or keep him around?
Source: The Sacramento Bee
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This happened in my 2k10 my player mode…Thompson is going to be a great 2nd-tier big eventually
I agree on the J Smoove and IlooklikeImconfusedadala comment…but I don’t think Sac makes this move. They’ve got too much of a promise in their core to do this and they can easily grab someone in the draft to continue to rebuild
In my opinion, if I’m Sacto, you gotta give this guy another year. I would definitely move him if it could land me Amar’e, Boozer or another big that I cou;d build with, but not for those spare parts from Charlotte.
Just a side note: Nazr Mohammed has actually been pretty decent when given extended time.
Amare or Booze would be nice but only if it’s in a sign and trade where they don’t loose em after the season.
doubt it. still rebuilding and I think he’s a core piece. no reason to trade him yet. He’s show signs of being able to play, so I think he’ll get at least another season.
i was weak (hella laughin) when i saw this earlier…hella old scrap parts for an up and coming pf going through some growing pains??..throw enough shit against the wall something will have to stick but this is hilarious….Petrie has restored my faith in him (drafted douby) and doubt he will make a move like this..
Sorry Adam, but you can’t blame Thompson’s January struggles on a tough schedule. Last time I checked the Kings play the same teams as everybody else. A truly good player can produce no matter what team/player he faces.
With that being said, I do however agree with the people who think that it is too early to give up on Thompson especially not for any of the Bobcats players rumored above.
@Spliff – I agree, but he did face LA, PHX, DAL, ORL (2x), and ATL – he is getting inconsistent minutes now, though, and that never helps establish rhythm against those types of teams.
This guy is too promising to trade away!
Yes, he’s put up some bad numbers in Jan.
But he’s a keeper.
He & Hawes are both keepers.
@ Adam Flomenbaum (article writer)—
what is the actual RUMORED offer?!!?
for all the talk/writing done in/on this article, you NEVER mentioned the players involved in the rumor trade deal….
@ Heckler – I wrote it more to talk about Jason Thompson as a player and a commodity who shouldn’t be one – the rumor is for one of or a combination of Bobcats stiffs for JT and maybe Kenny Thomas’ expiring contract.
The Kings are my team. I know this may seem farfetched but i believe the kings need to deal martin. His trade potential is very high. I like Martins offensive game but he is at best a mediocre defender. i don’t like to see that Omri and Donte’s development be cut, Martin doesn’t have that defensive determination like Omri and Donte. Pair martin up with kenny thomas expiring contract, possible trade bait? I used to always question Geoff Petrie’s moves in the beginning but he proves to be right when it is all said and done.
Trade Martin for Josh Howard, OR, Martin and Kenny thomas for Amare or bosh.
That’s tiits.
Wat happened to noicione????
I trade Kevin Martin because Tyreke Evans has done more for this team in his rookie season so far (before kevin martin got healthy again and fucked up the teams chemistry) than kevin martin did since he took over the team. ship kevin martin and put the ball in Ty”reke havok” Evans’hands.
I’m confused on exactly what Charlotte has to offer for Jason Thompson. I don’t move him for laughs, I’d want something worthwhile in return.
[www.footbing.com]
clae
This was started on the Bobcats end. The Kings have said that they have no interest in trading JT. None. It isn’t even a rumor, just wishful thinking by the cats.
OKC should inquire.
This trade for Sacto has shades of Boston giving up on Chauncey Billups after 50 games in his rookie season. Just dumb. Jason Thompson is a young, growing player who has dropped some impressive statlines this year, and is becoming increasingly confident on the court. One bad month shouldn’t affect his long-term ceiling. I don’t see any reason for this rumour to end up true.
Anyone who gives any weight to Ailene Voisin opinion is a sucker. She can not even report the players names correctly.
Trade JT? LOL. Hawes is more like it. Also, trade Kev? For whom? old ass Ray Allen? Useless Josh Howard? (Unless one of these 2 can grow 4 inches, then NO.) The Kings don’t need to trade a youngish 2 guard for an older 3 man. How many 3s do the Kings need?