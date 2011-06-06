NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn On His Way Out Of Minnesota

Although Ricky Rubio hasn’t even landed in the United States yet, it appears the writing is on the wall for second-year point guard Jonny Flynn. And it’s not even his fault. When David Kahn held his first annual Pointguardapalooza, it was assumed that Flynn was going to play the role of Willie Beamen until Rubio decided it was time to make a move. Now, that time has come.

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, two teams that could make bids for Flynn are Sacramento and Toronto. Both squads are in need of a franchise PG, and Flynn can still be that guy if they fail to land one in the draft later this month. After a rookie season that saw averages of 13.5 points and 4.4 assists per game, Flynn fell out of favor with Kurt Rambis following his return from injury and was replaced at the point by veteran Luke Ridnour.

What team do you think could use Flynn?

