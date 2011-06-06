NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn On His Way Out Of Minnesota

Although Ricky Rubio hasn’t even landed in the United States yet, it appears the writing is on the wall for second-year point guard Jonny Flynn. And it’s not even his fault. When David Kahn held his first annual Pointguardapalooza, it was assumed that Flynn was going to play the role of Willie Beamen until Rubio decided it was time to make a move. Now, that time has come.
According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, two teams that could make bids for Flynn are Sacramento and Toronto. Both squads are in need of a franchise PG, and Flynn can still be that guy if they fail to land one in the draft later this month. After a rookie season that saw averages of 13.5 points and 4.4 assists per game, Flynn fell out of favor with Kurt Rambis following his return from injury and was replaced at the point by veteran Luke Ridnour.
What team do you think could use Flynn?
Kahn’s expected value of Flynn better be low with the fact that both Sacramento and Toronto are gearing to take Knight and/or Walker if both are available…
I suppose if Toronto & Sacramento really like Kawhi Leonard or somebody in that range then getting Flynn allows them to kill two birds with one stone.
I actually think he ‘could’ still turn out good… Minnesota should be banned from drafting players… Minnesota the place where potential goes to die. Somebody should trick them with a Joe Smith ruse again… for the sake of every NBA prospect.
After this someone just needs to negotiate the release of Wesley Johnson’s NBA career… unharmed… he probably has Stockholm Syndrome by now though.
@ Bizz
That’s the thing. If either of those teams wants a more experienced guy, they might trade down and trade for Flynn. Or, if they work out a deal for Flynn, they can fill another need with those picks. There is something to be said about a third-year PG opposed to a rookie.
Rambis flat out said he was not going to allow Johnny to run the pick and roll to attempt to broaden his game and make him a better player. What a great thing to do to a kid coming into the nba, not let him do what is good at. The kid can be a player if he is healthy this year. Last years hip injury affected him all year
Free Jonny Flynn. They don’t appreciate dude in Minny.
If Kahn was really thinkin, he’d package Flynn n that 2nd pick for some veteran help if they don’t like Williams or Kanter. I don’t see how this squad is gonna improve. They bringin the exact same team back. If they take Williams, he’s gonna have to split minutes with Beas, Love, Wes, Webster…If they take Kanter, it’ll probably be a better fit. Then does Utah take Williams or are they set on Knight? Cavs might get Knight n Williams anyways…
i’ve been a fan of jonny flynn. but the truth is, he isnt that good of an nba point guard. the best he might become is a clone of jameer nelson; harsh but true.
jonny flynn is really only 5’10…and he has trouble passing off the pick-n-roll.
Minnesota Timbervolves have been the WORST team in the league the last TWO seasons. i dont care if NJ and Cleveland had more losses in those years; T’Wolves are/were the WORST.
Kurt Rambis has developed any of the talent. and cant win games. and David Kahn is a baffoon.
in addition to selecting pure guards in the last few drafts, dont forget he also signed Darko to a $20mil contract last offseason.
Luke Ridnour – go to Boston and backup Rondo
Jonny Flynn – pray that you get traded….anywhere
Sebastian Telfair – just sign with the Nets already
Ricky Rubio – Minny should trade him now while his stock is high.
Wesley Johnson – jury is still out
Mike Beasley – jury done. verdict out: YOU SUCK.
Kevin Love – wont be long before he lands in Cali
Martell Webster – stay close to AB. Nepitism can get you a job at DIME.
Darko Milicic – has there been a worse #2 pick?..ever?
Anthony Randolph – Jury deliberating
Anthony Tolliver – guys on my block can ball better
Wayne Ellington – college powder blue dont what it used to
@heckler. Darkos proven to be a servicable rotation guy. Worthy of that pick? Course not, but def not the worst #2 pick ever. Hasheem Thabeet and Stromile Swift are waiting to talk to you. Well, not necessarily you as much as whoevers the next guy thru the drivethrough window.
Flynn was the No. 6 pick in the draft in 2 YRS AGO. The Wolves drafted Flynn and Ricky Rubio in the lottery — passing including Stephen Curry, Brandon Jennings, Jrue Holiday, Ty Lawson and Darren Collison to get them. I think is more NOT beeing able run NBA offense then injuries that has wolves wanting trade J Flynn. I really hope is not the possibility of Rubio joining the team this summer now have the Wolves looking to move Flynn.Will Rubio be better then J.J. Barea?
LOL @ “Well, not necessarily you as much as whoevers the next guy thru the drivethrough window”
flynn will have had a respectable career when it’s all said and done. just wait and see…
lol, honestly the talk to him through the menu speaker box way before the window…. why aren’t the Knicks after Flynn? They have no one to trade for Rubio…maybe Flynn for a couple picks down the line? Someone call Isiah and get this done.
flynn to the lakers for shannon brown
@ heckler
do you remember sam bowie??
Toronto makes the most sense. Flynn for Calderon and what ever else you need to balance up the salaries. Calderon is your back up/tour guide/translator for Rubio when he finally gets there.
Make it happen.
sonic i like that
beiber newz !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
mark jackson is the warriors new coach.
Len Bias and Jay Williams are the worst #2 picks