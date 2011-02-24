NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn To Houston

02.24.11

What happened to all the point guards Minnesota selected in the 2009 NBA Draft? Ricky Rubio is still in Spain, Ty Lawson is starting in Denver, Nick Calathes is playing in Greece and Jonny Flynn is apparently on the block. (And I don’t mean like Shawne Williams.) According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Timberwolves and Rockets are discussing a deal that would send Flynn to the Rockets.

While it wasn’t clear at first what would be sent back to Minnesota in return, CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger is reporting that Houston would send back either Jared Jeffries or Aaron Brooks.

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

