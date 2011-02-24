NBA Trade Rumor: Jonny Flynn To Houston

What happened to all the point guards Minnesota selected in the 2009 NBA Draft? Ricky Rubio is still in Spain, Ty Lawson is starting in Denver, Nick Calathes is playing in Greece and Jonny Flynn is apparently on the block. (And I don’t mean like Shawne Williams.) According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Timberwolves and Rockets are discussing a deal that would send Flynn to the Rockets.
While it wasn’t clear at first what would be sent back to Minnesota in return, CBSSports.com’s Ken Berger is reporting that Houston would send back either Jared Jeffries or Aaron Brooks.
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
Why would u let go of Aaron Brooks for a crappy player like Jonny Flynn ??????????????
@P Dddy
agreed. Aaron is a proven good player while Flynn will prob be a good player in a couple years. Still it would be an absolute steal for Minny to get Brooks.
Just the Rockets making stupid trade like the Rockets.
Neither one of these guys starts anyway…Ridnour is logging most of the minutes in Minnesota and Kyle Lowry has held down the starting spot in Houston for the past few months…this is an insignificant trade.