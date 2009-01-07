NBA Trade Rumor: Josh Howard for Andrea Bargnani

The web site HoopsWorld.com is reporting today that the following trade scenario is being discussed by the Mavericks and Raptors:
The Toronto Raptors have been looking for a small forward, and HOOPSWORLD has learned that they may have finally found their man. A deal being discussed would send troubled forward Josh Howard to the Raptors in a deal that would land Andrea Bargnani and Anthony Parker in Dallas, with a combination that could involve DeSagana Diop and Antoine Wright headed back to Toronto.
Howard has been brilliant at times for the Mavericks, even earning All-Star recognition two seasons ago, but it’s not Howard’s play on the court that has the team aggressively shopping him around the NBA. Howard’s admission of drug use during the playoffs was his first step out the door, with subsequent lapses in judgment helping the cause. More than anything, perhaps, is his inability to find his game within the Jason Kidd-run offense.
We’re liking this deal more for Toronto – they would get the do-everything guy that they clearly need in Howard. The Raptors were reportedly after Gerald Wallace a few weeks back, and if they can’t land him, Howard is a reasonable facsimile (although not quite the same on D). They would also add another big in Diop, in case they’re able to unload Jermaine O’Neal before the trade deadline.
From the Mavs’ point of view, it makes a little less sense. Isn’t Bargnani just Dirk Lite? They’d lose toughness (something they don’t exactly have in excess) and boards in exchange for what basically amounts to two more spot-up shooters.
Source: HoopsWorld
I can co-sign with this.
Yes please
Good for Toronto, questionable for Dallas. Cuban is looking desperate.
Tell Josh Howard T-Dot got that good Piff in the summertime!!
Dirk and Bargnani will become Soft n Softer.
Toronto will get better. However Howard’s attitude is going to match JO’s attitude? Or it become a locker room issue?
Howard would be great for the Raptors. Diop would be a good player for them too. Bargnani and Parker on the Mavs though? I know Mark Cuban is an idiot when it comes to actual knowledge of the game, but this just doesn’t make sense. They must REALLY want to get rid of Howard.
Dallas Softies???
I don’t see it…
Dallas would be losing out, but having two 7 foot shooters on the floor at the same time is sorta crazy…Not like they are Championship contenders…It wouldn’t be the worst thing I guess…
I think they could get more for Josh than Bargnani…
I like this trade for the Raps. This gives them much needed toughness off the bench and a true perimeter player (sorry kapono, calderon, parker,etc). josh can rebound, handle the rock and play decent D. this should make them alot better. the mavs are really relying on bass and dampier to be tough if this deal goes thru. i dont know who they would put at the three (unless their starting front line is dampier at 5, bargnani at 4 and dirk at 3).
post 4 is hilarious…
Just in the summer though? Too Funny.
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE make this happen.
Sounds way to good to be true.
JHow we have the finest green and you can bash america all you want.
Not a good move for Dallas but Toronto would wise to pull the trigger
Dallas would score with the best of them but they’d get bullied in the paint
Maybe things are worse for Josh than we think
Nah we gots it in the winter too, but he said he don’t smoke during the season. He should ask Mo Pete, Mo knows about the Piff in T.O.
He can even sit for the Canadian anthem if the wants, we will give him that pass..lol.
Who takes an Italian with the number #1 pick? come on Brain you’ve gotta make up for that one. Also stop trading for injured players…TJ & JO
yo post 4 is actually speaking the truth
hoopsworld is garbage. fans who pretend to be professional reporters. they are zero for 8 billion in getting trade rumors correct. you shouldn’t quote them as a source, it insults those of us who follow the nba closely
Didn’t Canada almost legalize weed a few years ago? This could be Josh’s destiny.
Dirk for Bosh would be a better Toronto/Dallas trade. This makes less sense – Dallas loses defense and scoring and I don’t see that this makes Toronto much better.
Colangelo needs to accept that Bosh is not a good enough player to build a team around and look for a way to trade him while he is still considered a borderline superstar
Bargnani is wasting away on the bench, he’s very productive when given minutes and runs the floor brilliantly giving JKidd a possibly more consistent running mate, hopefully they would have him and Dirk split time each playing the 4 and 5. Although in my opinion Josh Howard has still got plenty(!) of upside and just needs time also weren’t the mavericks wanting to trade Stackhouse? Bargnani for Stackhouse and some no name d-leaguer would be fair and give Toronto the veteran they need and a solid small forward. Anthony Parker is underrated.
Delete this entire blog entry, dime. There is a zero percent chance of this happening. Hoopsworld is never, ever right about this sort of stuff. The only time they get something right is when they re-word what some newspaper reported first. They like to pretend to break it themselves without giving credit
Josh Howard has decent season numbers, but he is terrible in any clutch situation. He is worse than Dirk in that respect. Is Bargnani or Parker any better? Not really, but maybe the Raps can throw in a draft pick.
I could see this being decent for both teams. It is obviously better for the Raps. They get the kind of big name SG that they want. The Mavs get to move away from the Howard-Dirk combo that hasn’t been working all that great.
It would def. make sense…. Dallas needs a another shooter, and bargniani would blossom next to Kidd and Dirk. Josh Howard would take the two spot in Toronto and they would get Diop and a big body inside.
i miss the old mo’ pete. he can’t shoot it anymore in nawlins.
Mark Cuban, you are only allowed to make one bad trade in your career, which you already did. You traded D. Harris for Kidd. Please, do not make these same mistake twice.
Andrea Bargnani is from Europe, therefore he is soft. Despite the fact that I rarely, if ever, watch Raptors games, I know this to be true.
Meanwhile, Josh Howard has played in a whopping 20 games this season, 15 fewer than Bargnani. He is averaging .5 rebounds more than Bargnani – what a tough guy! Very clearly a “do everything” player.
Then again are their ages. Howard is at his peak – almost 29 years old – which is clearly good for the Raptors, who are contending RIGHT NOW! Then there’s Bargnani, who is barely 23. Both of these are bad, because everyone knows that athletic swingmen age very well. And everyone also knows that you can tell how good people are going to be when they’re 23.
Finally, you can tell this would be good just by watching the Mavericks. Fortunately, Toronto would be adding another huge stiff in the middle (does the exact same things as JO – great!). They would be the Soft Ice Cream frontcourt, chocolate flavor! 3.5 boards for a 7 footer is obviously a sign of toughness, which is exactly what Diop provides. Throw in the 1.7 ppg and this is a no brainer!
Pull the trigger, Toronto! All you have to lose is a 7 footer with versatility and potential! Dallas, you had your chance with this 1 time All-Star that is a public relations nightmare!
Even if the raps trade Andrea and Parker they still won’t be a contender. I think the Raps are better unloading Jermaine O’neal and picking up a superstar in return if possible. They should send O’neal to New York and get Nate Robinson and David Lee in return. They’ll get scoring from a wing position, and Get a player that can grab boards. A La a better Kris humphries.. who I don’t think even gets playing time right now
I agree with #23. Also with Dirk willing to take less money in 2010, JKidd has to take a lot less money after this year, and Stackhouse’s expiring contract, Dallas could have some significant cap room in the next few years.
banga…two funny things about your comment.
1. You think Jermaine O’neal could be traded for a superstar at this point in his career.
2. You apparently think Nate Robinson &/or David Lee classifies as a superstar.
this is absolutely a terribel trade for dallas, I LOVE IT, GET IT DONE CUBAN!
are they nuts? howard and diop for barnani and anthony “my sister is better then me” parker?
dallas must be planning to tank the rest of the season?
hoopnation is a joke … this deal is not happening … check out doug smith’s blog at [thestar.blogs.com]
oops I meant Hoopsworld … my bad
@Rangerjohn
anthony “my sister is better then me” parker
Sad and true.
if the Mavs are gonna do a deal with the Raps….
..shouldn’t they just trade Dirk for Chris Bosh straight up?
ain’t Bosh a texan anyway? and i believe both their contracts expire in 2010. Dirk with Jermaine O’Neal would help both of them.
and Bosh with Josh Howard and Dampier would help all of them.
and then…for kicks and giggles..
dallas should send devean george and jerry stackhouse to toronto for anthony parker and jamario moon.
end result:
MAVS
jason kidd
jason terry
josh howard
chris bosh
erick dampier
…with a bench of barea, parker, moon, diop
RAPS
jose calderon
jason kapono
andrea bargani
dirk
jermaine o’neal
if mavs do this they aren’t even almost contenders anymore. This would be the most bizare one sided trade I’d ever heard of, if they really wanna shop J-ho that bad, they should get something semi decent back, maybe a good big man.
haslem
Pau Gasol trade is one of the most one sided trades ever. Vince Carter trade is close to Pau’s…I think Toronto ended up paying 10 mil to get rid of Vince, but his didn’t have the impact that Pau’s did.
Dirk – for – Bosh!
Dirk – for – Bosh!
Do it Cuban!
I like this trade for the Raps.
T Dot got shitty weed. The only reason why its good in the summer is because them French Boys from MontrÃ©al swing through in the summer, and you know this.
I love that Dirk for Bosh idea
Exactly what rangerjohn said.
Yo if this shit goes down i am litteraly gonna commit suicide. Why im the hell would the raps want to trade Andrea Bargani hes obviously on the road to glory and everyone says hes gonna be like Dirk, so why would you want to trade an elite player like that. I think the Raps should trade parker and O’neal for Caron butler it will really help the raptors alot or they should trade those 2 for gerald wallace. Matter fact why in the hell would they go after someone like Josh Howard that guy has been playing like a 7 year old ever since he had that problem with the american anthem if they even get him i think its going to take him a while to get over that slump and get use to Canada and its atmosphere.
Your a fucking idiot pfffffft Dirk for Bosh, Dirk can suck Jason Kidd’s dick bosh is gonna be better in years to come and anyways Dirk is getting to be a old wangker
@Raps Fan
Bosh is over-rated and the Raps need to trade him before the rest of the league finds out….ooops.
PG – Calderon
SG – Parker
SF – Bargs
PF – Dirk
C – J.O.
Save the Craptors. Trade Bosh.
Why are you still talking about this crap? HOOPSWORLD IS ALWAYS WRONG. ALWAYS! They just post this garbage to trick people into reading them. The GM of the raptors and the main writers who cover the mavericks have all said hoopsworld has no idea what they’re talking about… and the hoopsworld writer who reported this rumor is the editor of the whole site! He’s always wrong! DIME, DON’T QUOTE THESE IDIOTS AGAIN
dealing smith to toronto is great on his end cause weed is basically legal there.
bosh will school you.
save the craptors – trade management
it could’ve been bosh and aldridge winning us pizza at the acc.
what t-dot has bad weed? are you kidding me?!?! I can find HQ of weed for 25$ that would fuck me up till tomorrow! Do u know how many of us grow here? do you know how cheap we are and how great the value of weed is here? lolol anyways
NEVER GONNA HAPPEN. BAD FOR BOTH TEAMS.
ok, i don’t get to see a lot of rap games but i saw them the other night vs my bucks. bosh is overrated by dime readers. very good player, not quite a superstar, with a little more room for improvement. dirk is by far a better overall player than bosh.
trade is bs but i’d do it if i was dallas. bargnani’s good, a lot better than j.howard, as far as what he can bring to a team. howard’s not much better than even parker.
why doesn’t dime reporters have it’s own sources to get trade info from and have to depend on other half-assed websites to report rumors-shit I can start a damn rumor….
“I can make as many shitty trades as I want. I’m a billionaire as well as the owner…I play REAL fantasy basketball and I’m rich, beeeitch!”
Bargnani isn’t going anywhere.
Anyone notice he’s basically averaging 20 & 5 the last week or so since he’s been starting & getting solid minutes.
Just thought I’d point that out.
Lol at people saying Cuban is getting desperate. This was a rumor generated from the Raptors side, Cuban doesnt anythng to do with it