NBA Trade Rumor: Josh Howard for Andrea Bargnani

The web site HoopsWorld.com is reporting today that the following trade scenario is being discussed by the Mavericks and Raptors:

The Toronto Raptors have been looking for a small forward, and HOOPSWORLD has learned that they may have finally found their man. A deal being discussed would send troubled forward Josh Howard to the Raptors in a deal that would land Andrea Bargnani and Anthony Parker in Dallas, with a combination that could involve DeSagana Diop and Antoine Wright headed back to Toronto.



Howard has been brilliant at times for the Mavericks, even earning All-Star recognition two seasons ago, but it’s not Howard’s play on the court that has the team aggressively shopping him around the NBA. Howard’s admission of drug use during the playoffs was his first step out the door, with subsequent lapses in judgment helping the cause. More than anything, perhaps, is his inability to find his game within the Jason Kidd-run offense.

We’re liking this deal more for Toronto – they would get the do-everything guy that they clearly need in Howard. The Raptors were reportedly after Gerald Wallace a few weeks back, and if they can’t land him, Howard is a reasonable facsimile (although not quite the same on D). They would also add another big in Diop, in case they’re able to unload Jermaine O’Neal before the trade deadline.

From the Mavs’ point of view, it makes a little less sense. Isn’t Bargnani just Dirk Lite? They’d lose toughness (something they don’t exactly have in excess) and boards in exchange for what basically amounts to two more spot-up shooters.

Source: HoopsWorld