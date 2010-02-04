NBA Trade Rumor: Josh Howard To The Raptors Or Heat

Every year around the NBA Trade Deadline, Mark Cuban likes to make things interesting. Realizing that the Mavs need to shake things up in order to make a Finals push this season and beyond, the rumors that have been circulating for years surrounding Josh Howard‘s departure are getting louder and louder. And according to DallasBasketball.com, they’ve become so loud that even Howard himself thinks he’s going to be traded before the deadline – most likely to the Raptors or the Heat.

Having one of the worst seasons of his career, the Mavericks aren’t losing much if they ship out Howard. He’s averaging only 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds (career low), 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals (career low) and 0.3 blocks (career low) per game, and has played in only 28 game so far this year. Perhaps new scenery will do him some good.

While the deals are necessarily clear what Dallas would want back in return, all signs point to Cuban initiating a shakeup – even if it’s not Howard that’s sent packing. There’s no reason that their second leading scorer should be sixth man extraordinaire Jason Terry, so if they could ship Howard, Drew Gooden or Erick Dampier for some moving parts – or cap room – expect the Mavs to make a deal.

What do you think? If you’re Dallas, what do you want back for Howard? If you’re the Raptors or Heat, do you make the play?

