NBA Trade Rumor: Kirk Hinrich To The Wizards

You knew Chicago wasn’t going to be finished just yet. According to ESPN The Magazine’s Ric Bucher, the Bulls have a deal in place that would send Kirk Hinrich and the 17th pick in tonight’s Draft to the Wizards. What does this mean? The Bulls now have enough cap space to pursue two maximum-salary players this summer. While deal can’t officially go down until July 8, it isn’t immediately clear what Washington will send to Chicago in return.
While many sources are reporting this is a done deal, one interesting thing that Bucher points out is that since it’s a good-faith deal, things could fall apart. If that happens, it’s believed that the Kings are prepared to make a similar deal with the Bulls.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Bad news for New York. Between the Heat, Bulls and Nets, New York is going to have a tough time signing a quality player. Donnie Walsh must have an assload of ulcers by now.
sad to see Hinrich go, but its for a greater cause.
im reading that the move doesn’t put the Bulls completely in position for 2 max contracts (just slightly under it).
hoping this deal doesn’t fall through and that management can convince Bosh to sign slightly less than the max (in the chance we’re lucky enough to sign Lebron first).
I don’t like it for either squad. Kirk’s a good piece if they can’t do what they want this summer and would be a nice chip in a sign-and-trade, especially to Toronto for CB4 since they been talking about wanting a PG that can actually defend the last few months leading up to the draft. As for the Wiz, what, Gil and Wall wasn’t a crowded enough back-court?
@3, I think this move makes it easier for the Bulls to acquire Bosh bc they don’t have the obstacle of the sign-n-trade. i really cant see TO giving the thumbs up for Hinrich for Bosh straight up without wanting Noah or Gibson to replace the hole in the frontcourt.
if i was a Wiz fan …yeah, i wouldn’t like this move at all
The only way I see this trade being great for both sides is that chicago is getting a high draft pick from the wizards and that they are already pursuing TWO big free agents.
Obviously Lebron is the big one, but the other is a toss up for anyone to discuss.
I would love to see bosh come in, and honestly, as dumb as this may sound, i think Lebron is a cursed player and we should let hi mgo to the knicks. He has had TWO perfect shots at a championship with a top 2 NBA team in the past two seasons and he and they have crumbled before the NBA finals. Not to mention when they WERE in the finals they got swept out. so to all my fellow bulls fans: do we really want him? Do we really want him to try to control our franchise when Rose is the PERFECT candidate to be our star? I think we would be slapping him in the face if we did.
Lets sign bosh and maybe johnson and (depending on what we get if this trade goes down) draft a high quality rook with alot of potential not necessarily immidiate talent.
I think that is a better direction to go.
Its obvious the bulls are in la-la land with this off-season, lets just hope they make the BEST decisions
kirk to sacramento sounds good.. i think kirk and tyreke make a good tandem. i hope chicago is planning on some role players too. cuz they cant just put all their money on 2 star players. a championship team needs a bench too.
for washington.. that makes no sense at all. with all the drama surrounding wall and arenas to coexist.. why add another point guard to the list? and its not like hinrich sucks.. hes a very good player who should be getting significant mins on any team.
this is a half ass story. no legs.
whats the reason or incentive for Washington to make this deal?
Was kinda hoping Kirk to LA would gather steam again. Especially if/when Shannon and Farmar roll out of town
if this goes down, you have to think Arenas is getting delt. Most likely to Orlando, they are desperate to unload Carter and Otis Smith loves Arenas. Wall, Hinrich, Carter, Blatche and Mcguire is actually a solid team.
Hope Captain Kirk goes to Sac town, much better destination for him.
I thought Bosh preferred sign and trade so he can get max money? So why trade Deng and Hinrich, not like Toronto gets better than those guys back from any other team?
this definitely helps washington, they pick up the #17 pick and a quality vet in hinrich who can come off the bench. the team is obviously not going to compete for a championship in walls first 3 years anyway, why not get an extra building block at #17 and a positive locker room influence to stop gil being the only “veteran presence” in walls formative years
I’m sad to see Kirk go, if this is true. He was a great point guard on the Bulls before they drafted Rose and he never complained when he was coming off the bench. He was an excellent leader on the team! Hopefully wherever he goes, he will do just as well.
i would of preferred sending luol deng to the clippers for the 8th pick, taking xavier henry and then signing lebron and bosh to max deals.
rose, xavier, lebron, bosh, noah
bench: kirk, flip, brad miller(resign him for cheap)and taj gibson.
could of been great..
Flashback to 2000
After forcing Jordan, Pip, Rodman, and Phil to leave, the Bulls clear a ton of cap space to try and sign a combo of TMac and Duncan and Grant Hill in 2000…never happens. We end up overpaying Ron Mercer and Bones Barry instead.
Fastforward to 2010
We trade away Johnny 3stacks Salmons, Kirk Hinrich (our team captin for crying out loud), Thabo Sefelosha (6’6 defensive stopper), Nocioni (3pt threat and best physical defender against forwards), Aaron Gray (only big with a back to basket move), and let Ben Gordon walk away in Free Agency for nothing in return.
aftermath? We will sign someone like Randy foye and give him $80 to become the next Dwade, lol. or they will pretend to offer guys max deals and keep all the money to themselves.
Key statistic: 5 years after Jordan’s Dynasty was gone, the Bulls were still selling out and were top 5 in attendance every year. Even with those terrible teams. So the owners know this, and with Derrick Rose being a key attraction, they’ll use him to sell out, but won’t try to pay $ to put a winning team on the floor. It’s a smart business formula, especially knowing that the L will be handed to Lebron for the net 5years or so. Why would you throw Millions into winning the chip, when you have a 1% chance at winning it. Not a proper way to run a sports franchise, but great for making profits (or cutting losses)
@Chicagorilla You are being overly pessimistic. None of those guys were going to make an All-Star game at this point in their careers. You guys should be okay as long as you don’t overpay for Joe Johnson. He is not max and on the wrong side of 28. Amare isn’t either but he is a better fit and he has gotten better every year whereas Joe is the same since he came to ATL. I think Boozer will be an even better fit espcially with Noah. Between the 2 of them the Bulls will clean up the boards and be like the Celtics, a tough defensive team with your new coach and roster. Of course, you have the dynasty upside with Bosh/LBJ scenario. Even JJ will be okay if he is willing to play a Ray Allen type role but I’m not sure he would do that unless Lebron or Wade came in as the alpha dog. I don’t think he would defer to any of the other free agents which is the problem. JJ didn’t defer to the younger Hawks when he should have worked harder to set up Smooth and Horford. I’m not sure he is going to change his stripes at 28. I’m really hoping the Hawks let him walk but I like the Bulls so I hope they don’t get saddled with him either. Hopefully the Knicks continue to be cursed and I think the Nets new owner is too smart overpay for him. I think the Russian will wait until next year when Chris Paul and Carmelo become available.