NBA Trade Rumor: Kirk Hinrich To The Wizards

#Chicago Bulls
06.24.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

You knew Chicago wasn’t going to be finished just yet. According to ESPN The Magazine’s Ric Bucher, the Bulls have a deal in place that would send Kirk Hinrich and the 17th pick in tonight’s Draft to the Wizards. What does this mean? The Bulls now have enough cap space to pursue two maximum-salary players this summer. While deal can’t officially go down until July 8, it isn’t immediately clear what Washington will send to Chicago in return.

While many sources are reporting this is a done deal, one interesting thing that Bucher points out is that since it’s a good-faith deal, things could fall apart. If that happens, it’s believed that the Kings are prepared to make a similar deal with the Bulls.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDimeMagKirk HinrichLatest NewsWASHINGTON WIZARDS

