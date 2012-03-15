NBA Trade Rumor: Lakers, T-Wolves and Blazers Close to 3-Way Deal

03.14.12 6 years ago

Mitch Lawrence of the New York Daily News is reporting tonight that the Lakers, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers are close to completing a three-way deal. [Read: 5 NBA Teams That Need to Make a Trade]

Lawrence says the deal looks like this:

The Lakers would receive Michael Beasley, the T-Wolves would receive Jamal Crawford and the Blazers would get Steve Blake. No word what other pieces are involved in the deal.

I understand the Lakers looking for another front line scorer. I understand the Timberwolves wanting another perimeter scorer (they have also reportedly been trying to get Jason Richardson). I’m not getting why Portland would want Blake this badly. I know they have had PG issues, but is the answer really the guy who can’t take a starting spot from what’s left of Derek Fisher and is part of the Lakers’ biggest weakness? And beyond that, I find it hard to believe that Portland can’t get more for Crawford, a guy who could be a game-changer for multiple playoff teams.

What do you think of the rumored deal?

