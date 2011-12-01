NBA Trade Rumor: Lakers Would Give Up Andrew Bynum ‘For The Right Deal’

Jim Buss may finally be willing to part with his love child, his project and his identity. Ever since the executive took over operations within the Laker organization, there was a belief he created a divide. Andrew Bynum was his guy, the person he worked to get drafted and the player he believed in. But finally, as Dwight Howard‘s name gets pushed further into the open market, a source around the organization told CBSSports.com that Buss has dropped his opposition to trading the big man “for the right deal.”
The likelihood of such a swap is minimal. But as Ken Berger writes, there’s speculation a three-team deal could be worked out between L.A., Orlando and Milwaukee where Howard would find his way to Hollywood while Bynum would go to Milwaukee and Andrew Bogut to the Magic. The Magic will also want young players and picks, two things the Clippers can give them. As of right now, the Clippers have by far the most to offer Orlando, including a 2012 unprotected first round pick from Minnesota and an incredibly amount of young talent. But do they really have a chance to steal the NBA’s baddest center away from their big brother?
In the end, this will probably come down to where Howard wants to play (He can still presumably make the most money by re-upping with Orlando). Last season, the Nets presented the best deal all along, but Carmelo Anthony refused to say he’d sign an extension, and ultimately it became clear: He wanted to go to Manhattan. Many believe Howard’s first choice is L.A. If Orlando does follow their GM Otis Smith‘s words and considers trading their cornerstone, we could be looking at deja vu all over again. And if that means giving up Bynum, Laker fans can be happy that Buss has finally seen the light.
If you could trade Bynum straight up for any other center in the league, what names would you do the deal for?
U gotta get him outta here asap if they giving up Dwight.
nice…verryy niceee
but why would the bucks want to trade Bogut and help out the Lakers? and what other young players would be sent to the Magics cus we dont have any and the Bucks don’t seem to have any either.
come onn make it happen
MY GOD what a shocking rumor
what? Nooooooo? You mean they are willing to trade an overpaid big man with bad knees who is injury prone? For a guy who is the exact opposite and just as young. what the hell are they thinking over there in LA? lol.
i believe that Buss wants Bynum to be the future of the lakers, maybe not the main focus but definetly the guy that still would be around once Kobe retires. but since everyone is gearing up for an all-star battle both Buss and Kupcheck need to look at the right now,while Kobe can still run, and see if they cant put together a super powerhouse.
i still think the Lakers have a chance to get back to the Finals with the team they have now but next year is a totally different story
Yepp Kobe’s getting old :(
“ship his ass out!”
What Chicagorilla said, but with more sarcasm.
Why wouldn’t you trade Bynum? He showed flashes of potential and will put up some big stat lines from time to time. I get that he can be dangerous (maybe even dominant) during a playoff series but YOU HAVE TO BE ON THE COURT to do that. Dude is constantly hurt and when he is healthy he’s constantly “shaking the rust off.”
Knowing that, I’d rather have Bogut, Marc Gasol, Luis Scola, Joakim Noah, Brook Lopez just to name a few (although I don’t necessarily think they deserve his contract either)
Bynum is good…maybe on the cusp of great if he could avoid injury. The only other center better than Bynum is Dwight.