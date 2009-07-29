NBA Trade Rumor: Lamar Odom For Udonis Haslem

We all like to create trades that could help our team, but rarely is it something that would work out for both parties. This morning, Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel proposed something that I think would work well for both the Lakers and the Heat: work out a sign-and-trade agreement utilizing the expiring contract of Udonis Haslem for Lamar Odom.
The reason why L.O. isn’t already back on Rodeo Drive is because he wants big money for a lot of years to stay with the Lakers. Realizing that the 30-year-old isn’t getting any younger, and needing to have money to keep paying Kobe, Artest, Gasol and Bynum, the Lakers get a power forward in the true Phil Jackson mode. Whether it was with the Lakers or the Bulls, Jackson always brought in PFs that had experience and rings, and Haslem has both.
Also, with Haslem in the last year of his deal, this allows the Lakers to free up some cap room before next summer’s free agent bonanza. Could you imagine Los Angeles packaging Bynum and a couple other pieces to make a run at LeBron or D-Wade? How about Amar’e or CB4? Sure Black Mamba will still be in town, but you gotta think about the future…
Would you do this trade?
Lamar going to Miami does nothing for them. He has to stay in L.A. to be relevant. Wade needs major help. Starting with a PG a big and some bench help. Get rid of Dorrel Wright and Chris Quinn they dont belong in the N.B.A. Sign Tinsley or Sessions even Marcus Williams. Get Boozer and leave Lamar alone. Queens in the building. Lamar Ron Artest(nxt year) Speedy Claxton all have rings. Mike James too. Arsenio. Things that make you say Hmmmmm. LOL. LMAO.
Sounds good, right now LO’s mindset is in TEAM mode, and im not saying the dude shouldnt be looking out for himself, BUT if the difference for a millionaire is a million or 6 it should always come down to wanting to win another ‘chip.
Skip almost got one too. Rafer Alston is a starting pg in this league. Miami anyone?
i dont think they could trade bynum..if he gets a productive year…i would not trade bynum..b4 he went down he was jsut destroying other cneters with his size and moves..and bynum is just 21 years old
I think I speak for the entire Laker nation when I say we have no interest in Udonis Haslem…although I will say this…he is a poor man’s Horace Grant type of power forward.
Hell Naww!!!!
Um…doing this trade to free cap space is pretty much the stupidest idea I have heard this week. Seriously, are you kidding?
NOT signing Odom would be the best way for LA to free-up cap space.
Haslem is a poor man’s Paul Milsap (who in turn is a poor man’s Elton Brand). I really don’t see how that helps replace Odom. It’s almost the opposite set of skills.
Would I do this trade? Hell no.
No no no this would be the wackest trade ever for the Lakers. You don’t give up the offensive skill set that Odom has for ….Haslem? LOL
Haslem should stay in Miami and Odom to LA.
Haslem?
Come on!
how does LA keep getting BETTER????? damn man…
kings/lakers isn’t even a rivalry anymore. its a murder in the opening scene to a Cold Case episode.
“Also, with Haslem in the last year of his deal, this allows the Lakers to free up some cap room before next summer’s free agent bonanza. Could you imagine Los Angeles packaging Bynum and a couple other pieces to make a run at LeBron or D-Wade? How about Amar’e or CB4? Sure Black Mamba will still be in town, but you gotta think about the future…”
This is obsurd… The Lakers are LAST in line for the free agency market next summer. They will be ~$20 mil over the cap next year with only 7 players (NOT counting Lamar). No way will they clear that much salary PLUS the $15-20 mil that a top FA is going to demand. That would destroy a championship-contending team.
The only way the Lakers get a big name in free agency next summer is if someone takes a HUGE pay cut and signs for the MLE.
Plus, Kobeef is right…how is signing and trading a player going to help you dump salary? Just NOT sign Lamar. Sounds a little easier to me.
if they don’t sign lamar LA’s big man rotation is bynum, gasol, powell and maybe Mbenga. then there’s ron artest who can play some 4 but the whole advantage and mismatch problems with their bigs for a lot of teams is gone then. in this case LA would at least get back something if the Odom camp decides to head east once more
utterly stupid article.
What a retarded post. Yeah, the Lakers would free up so much after Haslems contract ends, what, 20-30 mil…. WTF!
Maybe I’m missing something here but if LA doesn’t sign Odom then the chance 2 repeat diminishes big time. There arent 2 many players in the league that can duplicate what LO does when he’s focused
I would do that trade if I was Miami.HA
I want this to happen so badly because I want to hear my Laker fan buddies justify Haslem being better than LO. Give Odom the ball in Miami, spread it out, and they can get buckets. Get Chandler from the Bobcats, then you have Wade, Odom, Beasley, Chandler and whoever they’ll try to plug in as another guard.
Miami has better candy, both kinds, than LA anyway.
Why not just resign LO for 4-5 years, then next year they can use the MLE to sign LeBron, the BLE to sign Bosh, and throw the league minimum at a couple guys like Wade, Pierce, Nowitzki, Yao, and Shaq. Seems pretty reasonable to me.
I Hate Lamar
Fuck em up Mar.Rhode Island baby!
I’m slightly put out by all the disrespect shown towards Haslem here; he’s a decent PF who can rebound well and shoot very good %s (both fg and ft). He’s a team guy, unselfish and would not take anything away from Gasol, Artest and Kobe. Moreover, he could be re-upped for something in the 6mil per area and not do big damage to LA’s payroll. I don’t think LO’s skillset was key to the championship, frankly.
LOVE IT…. for Miami.
LL
lmao. Odom was never that good. Last time he teamed with dwade, didn’t they bow out first round?
He’s extremely inconsistent for being in the league as long as he has. Height is overrated, which is why someone like odom is gettin 9 mill per.
Odom IS the Lakers bench.Or if he dont sign he WAS.When Ariza made them steals,who was guarding the inbounds making them throw them sloppy passes.Check the tape.U cant do that with Haslem.You cant let Haslem run the point foward spot in the triangle.You cant put Haslem on a forward with handles.Somebody like….Odom.
Why would Miami want LO, he’s already proven he cant be Kobe’s no. 2. Will he suddenly find it easier playing with Wade ???
Dumb trade for LA too, Haslem is OLD.
I would say Miami would make out in this just because we would lose someone so versatile for somebody who is a STRAIGHT UP PF.. i would only be coo with trading Odom for a Kirilenko, Marion type utility player..
Udonis can only guard one position really.. and offensively he isnt anywhere near as versatile as Odom..
Plus like DOC said LO is a filthy talent to have coming off the bench..
Seeing that we grabbed Gasol im pretty pissed we didnt spring at the Marion trade when we had the chance.. Fisher, Kobe, Marion, Gasol & Bynum?? thats nasty.. or Kobe, Artest, Marion, Gasol & Bynum?? damn.. thats even nastier..
If we didn’t have Bynum and Gasol and Josh Powell already holding down the front court maybe you consider a deal like this, but without L.O. we lose all kinds of versatility. We don’t need another big body that slows the tempo of the game. We just need to get Lamar resigned and get focused on the upcoming year, because if we don’t it’s too late in the summer to get anybody to replace him. I hate to say it but he’s the key to our season next year.
@ Big Island: WTF??? Miami has better candy than LA? You got to be kidding. You guys might be a close second, but when it comes to the ladies, LA’s the place to be.
For the Lakers needs I see them winning in this trade. L.O. nothing more than a good bench player on a chip team.
Miami definitely has the better other candy he’s talking about though.
@ Big Shot
Only in LA and maybe Boston does LO come off the bench. Like doc said, Ariza got the steals but Odom put up the wall.
@ Coop
Ain’t nobody shittin on Udonis. It’s just that he’s the cute girl in the club right before Halle Berry walks in. It’s ok for the time, but looks bad when compared to real talent. Udonis been gettin by on hustle and hard work, but he’s always been an undersized power forward who won’t kill his squad.
Lamar, on the other hand, since high school, been the closest thing to Magic since Magic and up to present day. His skill set is what makes him a matchup nightmare. Like Laker fans been sayin, when dude is focussed, he’s a top 5 talent…IN THE WORLD. Nobody in the league has his combination of handles, boarding, passin, defense, shooting. If dude has KG or Kobe or Duncan’s focus, he’s a 9 time all-star easy. Instead, we get glimpses
@ Doc – What the hell happened to Tyson Wheeler?
Lmfao odom top 5 in the world? Pleaes put the pipe down. Like i said good 6 man at best…yeah he would start anywhere else but would you want him too? IMO the lakers don’t win the chip without him…but no one wins with him as a #2
In fact he’s one of the main reasons team USA lost in 2004…Duncan got into foul trouble because LO didn’t help him out on D
i like this trade for the Lakers
with fisher, kobe, artest, gasol, and bynum as ur 5, it would be pretty benefiting for them to have a big off the bench, love him or hate him, but haslem is a solid PF, and can give 11 points and 4.5 boards a game off the bench.
I dont like this for miami, dont forget, lamar played with the lakers, with kobe getting doubled or tripled, lamar was still one of the most inconsistent players in the league.
And if this trade goes through, the lakers can save about 4 million. That with the mid-level exception can be used for a decent player (i.e josh childress, maybe travis outlaw)
DI Dollar – I live in LA dude. There are an awful lot of beat, strung out, scrawny, nasty ladies out here. Hose the makeup off of most of them and they hit the skids. There are some great ones, don’t get me wrong, but Miami…
wtf !!
fluck haslem.you think he’s all that you can keep him.
we’d gladly let you.
how bout this,you keep your farts on your side of the room and we keep ours on our side of the room.
that’s a happy medium !!
fluck outta here.why don’t you get us marbury too while you are at it.
LO’s multitude of skills in Miami would probably be the best thing for he and Wade.
They never should have gave Bynum all that money, now they can’t pay Odom. IDIOTS!
How is it Laker fans don’t get it. Miami will keep Haslem AND sign Lamar Odom. So quit dreaming the impossible. Everyone in LA including Kobe is scared shitless in losing Lamar which they will. The loss of Ariza and Odom will spell doom on their season. Fisher is old, Walton inconsistent, Bynum is foul and injury prone and overrated and Artest a ticking time bomb who cannot defend off the dribble players like Ginobili, Jefferson, Tony Parker, David West, CP3, etc. The Lakers are in trouble here being way over the cap and losing two invaluable players and no draft picks. They are hearing heavy footsteps are they’re the SA Spurs.
Sambaman – Is just another Hater!
Let’s think about what you just said that Ron Ron can’t guard any of these guys Ginobili, Jefferson, Tony Parker, David West, CP3! What about Kobe or Shannon Brown? David West? Come on man are you watching the WNBA?? David West is a power forward that is a post up player. We have about 5 guys who match up with him Ron being third in line to guard him. I beleive Lamar Odom enhances the Lakers likely hood of winning another championship, but is the key? NO WAY! Does UD make sense for the Lakers? Only if Lamar can’t pull his head out and realize that he has a chance to make history and through that potential he could make more $$ as well! I think UD would make the Lakers one of the toughest teams in the NBA with Artest, Kobe, Udonis, Bynum (any remeber first game against Shaq??), and MBenga (Black in Jiu jitsu)! As far as offense we have so many option it’s rediculious. I like Lamar but let’s face it the guy has been in the league for 10 years and we are still speaking about his potential & focus.
Also, K Dizzle comment comparing Lamar’s skill sets to Magic kind of comparable but Look at every other facet and consider the intensity, leadership, intelligents, decision making, court awareness, etc… Also, in my assessment of the Lakers toughness, I almost forgot maybe their toughest player last year Derek Fisher! Last word on LO give me a guy with HEART, passion, focus, with mediocre skills and who wants to play for a championship and I will take that guy any day of the week, over the guy who is only in it for the $$, lacks vision & focus, but has amazing talent. You know what to anticipate from the first one every single night!