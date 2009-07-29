NBA Trade Rumor: Lamar Odom For Udonis Haslem

We all like to create trades that could help our team, but rarely is it something that would work out for both parties. This morning, Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel proposed something that I think would work well for both the Lakers and the Heat: work out a sign-and-trade agreement utilizing the expiring contract of Udonis Haslem for Lamar Odom.

The reason why L.O. isn’t already back on Rodeo Drive is because he wants big money for a lot of years to stay with the Lakers. Realizing that the 30-year-old isn’t getting any younger, and needing to have money to keep paying Kobe, Artest, Gasol and Bynum, the Lakers get a power forward in the true Phil Jackson mode. Whether it was with the Lakers or the Bulls, Jackson always brought in PFs that had experience and rings, and Haslem has both.

Also, with Haslem in the last year of his deal, this allows the Lakers to free up some cap room before next summer’s free agent bonanza. Could you imagine Los Angeles packaging Bynum and a couple other pieces to make a run at LeBron or D-Wade? How about Amar’e or CB4? Sure Black Mamba will still be in town, but you gotta think about the future…

Would you do this trade?

Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel