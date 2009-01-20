NBA Trade Rumor: Larry Hughes For Bobby Simmons

According to NorthJersey.com, the Bulls and Nets have discussed a deal that would send Larry Hughes to New Jersey in exchange for Bobby Simmons and Maurice Ager. While disgruntled talent Sean Williams was offered instead of Ager, Chicago wasn’t interested.

Both sides are considering it, although the Bulls are talking to many teams about Hughes, who is signed through next season. The Nets are weighing whether the deal makes them that much better and if it’s financially smart. The additional salary next season would be more than $3 million.

Would you make this deal?

Source: NorthJersey.com