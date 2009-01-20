NBA Trade Rumor: Larry Hughes For Bobby Simmons

According to NorthJersey.com, the Bulls and Nets have discussed a deal that would send Larry Hughes to New Jersey in exchange for Bobby Simmons and Maurice Ager. While disgruntled talent Sean Williams was offered instead of Ager, Chicago wasn’t interested.
Both sides are considering it, although the Bulls are talking to many teams about Hughes, who is signed through next season. The Nets are weighing whether the deal makes them that much better and if it’s financially smart. The additional salary next season would be more than $3 million.
Would you make this deal?
Source: NorthJersey.com
stupid for the Nets. bobby simmons has played well and hughes is constantly injured.
Hughes is a bum
whattt??? the bulls didnt what Williams? thats foolish
Hughes does stay injured and B. Simmons has been playing well but I would do it. The Nets got sf and need a two guard off the bench. Plus he play better D and might be motivated on another squad.
Wasn’t Bobby Simmons worth something a long time ago.
Dude got paid after leaving Milwaukee and hasn’t done much since.
Goddamn, Paxson. Is Simmons the best you can swing??? I hate you.
Nets fans know bobby simmons has been a borderline joke this season
if we want the 6th seed we need to make a move, I like VC at the 2 so I dunno if larry Hughes is the right answer
How many years left on bobby contract. we could get sumthin better from one of the teams that wanna get a 2010 free agent(unless Paxson wants to go after one of em)
i like this trade for the bulls, but knowing paxson he’ll F this one up somehow. no doubt still trying to stock pile draft picks and assets while too scared to do anything with them
…i can no longer give him a free pass for everything he did as a player, we need to get Paxson the F outta the GM office already
Who does this help?
I guess Hughes is just another big 2010 expiring contract for that Free Agent class…
I can’t understand why the Bulls have any interest in Simmons when the already have Deng and Sefolosha and Nocioni at the 3.
Paxson: YOU NEED a real CENTER DUMBASS. Trade Hughes for O’Neal, Kaman, something other than another SF.
Larry Hughes is one of the most overpaid and overrated players ever. Good luck to anyone who snags his albatross of a contract.
Since then Bobby Simmons is playing well. He was airballing wide open threes last time I checked.
Gunner
Milwaukee is the team that gave Simmons that ridiculous contract after one good season with the Clippers. Can’t see how this helps either team on the court. Bulls don’t need another SF (unless they’re planning on trading Nocioni) and can’t see how Hughes is that much of an upgrade over Simmons for the Nets.
@haslem
The Bulls probably don’t want Sean Williams because they already have Tyrus Thomas. Williams is basically a Thomas clone.
Hughes needs to keep his shit in a U-Haul…nobody wants his ass for long
I agree with everybdoy who think the Bulls should be able to get more for Hughes. I’m fed up with Paxson. Dude is the Matt Millen of the NBA.
makes no sense for either team. stupid rumor and a trade just for trades sake.
how about new jersey trading yi jilian to houston for tracy mcgrady?!!?
Hey, I am a duck.
Wasn’t Hughes on the Nets long ago? I don’t know. But this trade seems pointless to me. It’s a bum for a bum. Scrub for scrub. The Nets should really be looking to move Vince Carter. Until they ship him, this team is dead, dead in the water.
@Spliff 2 My Lou
true, I’ll give u that I just see Ty as a lil more perimeter and Williams as more of a banger, I like him more than Noah imo
Hope they dont trade bobby to Japan….he doesn’t like Chinese food
Larry Hughes is a fakeass thug who ain’t got no ballin’ abilities y’all. Cat’s a poor shooter who ain’t able to do nothing but chuck up mad nasty shots. And Simmons ain’t nothing as well – this trade ain’t be helping nobody y’all – justa couple of useless cats being traded for one another.
True thugs NEVER lie.
Tyrone
GMs need to trade scrub for scrub to make the owners think they are putting some effort in their jobs.
@ post 16, lmao. Seriously tho, Hughes is a decent talent doomed to be a journeyman for life… what does it say when everyother team in the league has passed on him.
lost cause, and the nets shouldnt trade for him.
the only way this makes sense is if the nets are looking to ship VC in the near future.
Dime give me a trade rumour with VC and i’ll care… larry hughes for bobby simonds, so what?
bobby simmons is straight up whack. i’d take it if i was the nets. hughes might actually be a decent backup in nj. bucks were dumb to sign simmons to that contract and cleveland extra dumb for hughes. woulda been nice to see hughes stay in washington.
Hey Dime– You all out celebratin the last two days? It’s been real slow…
I was thinking of Lucious Harris, Hughes was never on the Nets. Kudos.
DIME IT’S BEEN LIKE 6 HOURS SINCE THE LAST NEW POST. I’M DYING HERE AT WORK. PLEASE HELP. A NEW HIT LIST WOULD BE NICE.
VC, Dhariss, hughes, Brook= dynasty.
but seriously thats a pretty good perimeter line up of Dhariss, VC and Hughes.
wtf they passed on sean williams?
dynasty? larry hughes is a shooting guard who CAN’T SHOOT!!!!!
Why are some people surprised the Bulls passed on Sean williams? He’s the last thing the Bulls need. The Bulls need an offensive presence in the paint not another athletic energy player who can’t create his own shot. The Bulls need veteran leadership not another young headache. I think we have are fill already with Noah and Thomas.
We dont want a fake “Jordan wanna-be”
Hughes once upon a time was talented player…
da bulls should try to get a 7″ or taller center, Noah just not good enough
the bulls should trade one of their xx guard-forwards for a big man who can post-up (noah can D up, he can’t back shaq, amare, dwight, timmy or kg down). why not swing a deal for kaman?
…paxson could have had Kobe for Deng/D.Rose or Beasley/Gordon…paxson should be getting unemployment checks
Corny ass trade.
All I have to say is A “REAL” Low Post Presence, plain and simple, forget all the rest of the mumbo-jumbo and non-sense trades
Umm. Larry Hughes can’t shoot? I saw him make a shot from half court at detroit. Won the game vs Jazz. Just too high of a salary…